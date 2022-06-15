Columbia songwriter Lang Owen’s masterly 70s-indebted folk tunes shine on new album

At first, there’s something a little jarring about just how out of time the music of singer/songwriter Lang Owen, who releases his sophomore LP “She’s My Memory” this Friday, feels.

Owen, 62, returned to songwriting after a three decade hiatus a few years back, and sounds like someone who could have comfortably slotted in between a Paul Simon and a Joni Mitchell at a late 60s coffeehouse open mic. He’s got the reedy, clarion voice, the crisp sense of melody and the kind of lyrics that often start as conversational character sketches but somehow become poetic reveries.

Owen, a reflective and unassuming type, seems comfortable with this characterization. But he’s not really inclined to think too much about the long gap between his music-making career. After a brief period of painting, he returned to songwriting as a more natural way to “tell other people’s stories,” as he puts it.

He credits his long professional career in helping others, from social worker to managing a language program for immigrants, as well as his lifelong habit of journaling, as more important to the story of his music than his long hiatus from picking up a guitar.

“I try mostly these days just to stay in the present,” Owen said. “I just feel really fortunate that I've met people like Todd (Mathis) and all the other musicians that he brought into doing this album.”

And it’s clear that Mathis, the erstwhile alt-country frontman of American Gun who has become increasingly more of a producer, multi-instrumentalist and engineer in recent years in between solo projects, was a bit of a catalyst for Owen’s new record and evolving his solo-troubadour presentation.

“I realize in some ways, I'm kind of anachronistic, if that's the right word,” Owen said. “But I do wish to be engaged with what's going on in music, and there is a part of me that believes that I have something that's relevant right now. So I think I was purposeful about wanting to try to do something that at least is of this time, and, and it was helped by working with somebody like Todd (Mathis).”

Before starting recording in earnest, Owen and Mathis talked a lot about what the record should sound like, and Mathis even requested Owen make a playlist with a variety of songs with the feel he was going for. The two bonded over a love of records like Emmylou Harris’s 2000 album “Red Dirt Girl,” an example of a late-career Americana artist subtly innovating her sound with warm, atmospheric arrangements.

“You can really tell that he paid attention to that conversation, those songs,” Owen said. “The soundscape that we started working on at least has those echoes.”

The results of their efforts are a bit revelatory, giving Owens’ sound fresh accents and resonances without ever overwhelming the core of each song. Mathis deploys everything from chiming, reverb-laden guitars and layered backing vocals to subtle flushes of pedal steel and keyboards to lift and sway each tune, creating more space for his artist’s trusty guitar work and winding storytelling.

But for all of the sonic refinement, Owen’s songs remain the main attraction here.

Loaded with memorable characters — from a somehow-still-playful husband stricken with Alzheimer’s to a retiring editorial cartoonist — the album seems preoccupied with people grasping to make meaning of the world.

This sense is typified in a song like “Man with a Broom,” which describes a retired janitor still taking solace in sweeping the street out front of his house. Stocked with empathetic details and balancing present uncertainty with quiet strength, Owen’s characters feel like fully-realized protagonists.

“I see this album as a collection of songs about people dealing with circumstances in their life that are disrupting,” Owen offered. “The songs really are about people who are running into and confronting change or losing something that's precious to them. But I hope what comes through is that people often deal with these big disruptors and weigh in through resilience and some kind of faith.”

Lang Owen

June 18. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curiosity Coffee Bar. 2327 Main Street. facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar. 803-357-2889. $10.80.