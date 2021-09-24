Columbia’s Todd Mathis pays tribute to deceased producer and label partner Paul Bodamer

Paul Bodamer and Todd Mathis had one of Columbia’s best-documented — and best-sounding — friendships.

Bodamer, an insurance executive who became one of the state’s great music producers in his off time, and Mathis, a vital and endlessly eclectic presence on South Carolina’s folk and rock scene, started the label Jangly Records together in 2007.

Bodamer’s studio of the same name eventually merged with GEM Recordings, where he maintained his own boutique presence as High Fidelity Recordings.

Among the many rock and jazz artists he recorded, Bodamer helped Mathis with pretty much everything he put out during that span, from experimental recordings as Interuptons of the Mind to refined solo outings to more raucous offerings from his band American Gun.

“Our friendship was a friendship started in music and started in recording music,” Mathis reflected to Free Times, “but it branched out from there and our families became closer.”

Columbia lost Bodamer last August at the age of 52.

To pay tribute to his friend, and an important presence on the local music scene, Mathis issued the four-song EP “To Paul.” in June.

The songs collected represent various aspects of their relationship.

The opening cover of Wilco’s “Theologians,” a beautiful rendition filled out with gauzy pathos by Žena Strings (a string quartet that features Mathis’ wife), was initially performed at Bodamer’s funeral. It points to the importance of religion in the producer’s life (he was an ordained minister) and the hours he and Mathis spent talking about music.

“One More Time” is a cover of Faster Stereo, the band Bodamer and Mathis formed with acclaimed North Carolina producer and musician Mitch Easter (Let’s Active). The loping travelogue “Me and Paul,” a Willie Nelson cover, works for obvious reasons.

And “I Love You,” the lone original tune, directly tackles Mathis’ grief at losing his friend — ”I’m writing this song just in case / Your spirit is out there floating among the airwaves / And maybe, just maybe, just maybe someone else needed to hear / The words / ‘I Love You.’”

“I did it for therapy,” Mathis said of the EP, adding that it was healing for both him and for Carl Burnitz, who produced the album. Burnitz learned at Bodamer’s side, and worked with him at GEM Recordings.

“I don't really necessarily believe in an afterlife, but you know, it wouldn't surprise me if there is one. I've been proven wrong many times before,” Mathis continued. “So if there is something out there and (Bodamer) could hear it, that'd be pretty cool.”

As Burnitz’s inclusion on the EP indicates, Bodamer’s impact stretched beyond his work with Mathis.

“It always amazed me what he was capable of with everything that he was doing,” Burnitz recalled. “I never found a moment where he wasn't actively working on a project. As you mentioned, you know, he had his full-time gig. And then of course, he had his family, which he prioritized. But even so with those really, really demanding parts of his life, he still made time to work in the studio, on projects with artists and to do mixing and mastering if he couldn't actually get into the studio itself.”

Both Burnitz and Mathis praised Bodamer’s ability to know when to push things in the studio, and when to lay back and let the music speak for itself.

“A lot of times you go into studios, and they have a mic on the snare drum and a mic on each tom and stuff,” Mathis offered. “But when you go to a show and you listen to a band, you're not like, ‘Oh man, that tom hit sounded awesome.’ Or, I mean, you don't need 10 mics on the drums; two, three mics is all you need. I guess the less is more is the thing that he always, always went back to. That's one thing that I got from him.”

Bodamer’s role in the local jazz scene was as big or bigger than his contributions to rock and folk. He recorded jazz musicians frequently, working many times with trumpeter Mark Rapp, including one of the final albums from local saxophone legend Skipp Pearson, teaming with ColaJazz to donate a day of studio time to that effort. Bodamer was a founding board member for that local nonprofit, which looks to boost the city’s jazz scene.

“He was a huge supporter, a huge advocate for jazz music and for acoustic music in general,” offered Rapp, ColaJazz’s founder and executive director. “He ran his studio in a way that allowed a lot of musicians to record and make great music and not break the bank.”

Mathis had similar thoughts to share about his friend.

“Paul supported so many musicians and would record so many musicians and would not charge them a penny,” he said. “He had the means to do it, and he was gracious enough to do records.”