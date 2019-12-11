It’s fitting that The Post-Timey String Band doesn’t reveal that its new album, Landmine, is a concept album until the end of our interview.

It’s emblematic of the way the charming yet aggressively adventurous Columbia duo — multi-instrumentalists Sean Thomson and Kelley Porterfield — has defied all traditional expectations during its first 10 years, mingling old-timey folk and ragtime with garage rock’s fuzzy intensity and mind-tingling DIY trickery. And it helped this listener appreciate the way the pair marshalled collaborators from their various other projects — violin and upright bass, respectively, from Kristen Harris and Craig Butterfield, Porterfield’s mates in The Boomtown Trio; “noise” conjured by Daniel Machado, Thomson’s cohort in The Restoration; among others — to create the album’s vividly mutating sounds, before exploring how these richly empathetic arrangements — and Porterfield’s powerfully emotive vocals — enhance the record’s tale of heartache, war and betrayal.

Free Times spoke with Thomson and Porterfield about making Landmine and their unique position in Columbia’s music scene. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: Tell me about making the record.

Sean Thomson: It took about five years to make. We did a Kickstarter [online fundraiser] for it. We got all the stuff to record it, like microphones and all that. We tried recording it a couple times, and it just didn’t sound right, it wasn’t quite there.

But then [my partner] Shanna [Millender] suggested her family used to own MIlender’s BBQ. So they had the old slaughterhouse that hasn’t been used since like 2005 out in St. Matthews. We went down there and checked it out. It’s just a big concrete room with like hooks on the walls and blood stains on the floor.

Kelley Porterfield: It’s a huge really open space, lots of reverb. Metal stuff everywhere that the sounds bounced off of. It was sort of not an ideal place to record if you want to isolate a lot of things and make it really dead sounding, but it was perfect for what we wanted to do, which was just sort of capture a darker sound.

Thomson: We went down there and did most of the live tracking and stuff there. And then we did the overdubs like at Kelley’s place or my place. Then we went back one more time and did some more overdubs there.

Such DIY recording isn’t new for this band. Why does that work for you?

Thomson: I’m kind of very particular about the different sounds and also like to experiment more than most studios do. Like put seven different mics on an amp and blend them all. We had some kind of nice gear to begin with, but with the Kickstarter it was just like getting more quality equipment and more variety.

Porterfield: It makes it more unique. You don’t get the same room sound as you would get in a studio. You have something that’s unique and personal to the album.

It sounds like the vibe of where you record is as important as how it sounds.

Thomson: I kind of have this view on gear sometimes, too — if it looks cool, it sounds cool. So if you’re surrounded by this concrete room and you’re recording a song called “Blood Bath” and you look at the blood stains on the floor, it kind of gives you inspiration. Which is kind of weird.

Porterfield: The huge atmosphere of that place kind of made it feel bigger in a way. Sean put his amp on the other side of the room sometimes, and I was singing in a different part of the slaughterhouse. It was just cool to have all that space.

In addition to rock club shows, you play a lot of gigs at breweries and other places often occupied by more traditional string bands. What pushes you to do that? The need to make extra cash? The appeal of playing for different crowds?

Porterfield: I think it’s a little of both. If you can appeal to a broader audience, go for it. But at the same time, there have been times where we’ve played gigs that we’ve not enjoyed because we felt like we had to cater too much to an audience. There are certain places we won’t play because we feel like they’d ask for too much cover music. We respect people that do that, but we ourselves don’t feel inclined to pursue that as our revenue stream.

Thomson: Like we won’t play “Wagon Wheel.” We did it once at the worst show we’ve ever played.

Porterfield: We want to connect to people with our music, but not so much to the extent that we lose our uniqueness. Because I think sort of the point of music is to connect with people. But it’s kind of like having a huge party. You might not know who’s even there, but if you keep it small, you have this intimate, beautiful connection with people.

You get to play in front of different audiences in smaller doses?

Porterfield: Exactly. And that’s kind of fun because you get the chance to connect with people and actually talk to them afterwards.

What else is important to note about the new album?

Porterfield: Well, it is a concept album.

Tell me about that.

Porterfield: It’s based on a real human, a man that went to war and then came home to his wife. There had been some promiscuity, I think, on both parts. And he came back and both basically had mental breakdowns. And then they had a daughter and they couldn’t decide which one was going to keep her.

This was a man that I met and had some conversations with and was basically inspired by his story to just talk about the hardship of going to war, being separated from someone you love and how that can cause troubles, war in your heart as well as war around you and what it’s like to be the person at home and what it’s like to be the person away and what it’s like to be the mistress and just sort of trying to piece all those characters together. And there’s a lot of chaos on the album that’s supposed to come out of all of that.

What: The Post-Timey String Band

Where: Curiosity Coffee Bar, 1227 Main St.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

With: Adam Corbett

Price: $10 ($7 advance)

More: 803-357-2889, facebook.com