Hot Lava Monster, The End Cometh (self-released)

Back in 2004, a band called the Tarbox Ramblers released an album called A Fix Back East. It was a surprisingly effective combination of gospel-themed songs and absolutely filthy roadhouse stomp, featuring slide guitar riffs that could shear off your skin.

I knew the band was from Boston and absolutely nothing else about them, and because of that, the album occupied a mysterious space for me: I didn’t want to know anything else because that would affect the album’s seductive mix of the sacred and the profane.

I thought a lot about that Tarbox Ramblers album while listening to The End Cometh, by the Columbia band Hot Lava Monster. The End Cometh also uses gospel as a launching pad, but not the joyful, transcendent kind. When singer Patrick Baxley kicks down the door of the album’s opening track, “Oh, Lord!” he’s going through the suffering, not the ascension.

“Oh, Lord, I could use some help about now,” he sings as the song builds into a stomp-clap climax accented by fiery guitar and a spiky, distorted harmonica riff.

Things don’t get any brighter from there on The End Cometh, with the pitch-black title track coming next, an apocalyptic vocals-and-guitar duet that feels like a continuation of the opener.

Before things get too samey, though, the rhythm section (bassist Wes Pellerin and drummer Jon “Highlife” Hawkins) kicks in like a chugging locomotive on “Double-Minded Man,” and from there the album truly takes off, working in twisting, near-prog-rock song structures (“Lonely Lies”), ribald acoustic blues (“Pellerin Farm Blues”) and mountainous Sabbath-style riff-worship (“Zilla”).

Throughout, the band plays with passion and zeal, and Baxley sings like a man with a hellhound on his trail. The album only falters toward the end because of some poor sequencing. The last three songs are seven-plus-minute epics, and the band would’ve been better served by either sprinkling them throughout the album or ditching one or two of them altogether.

Other than that misstep, The End Cometh is a hell of a strut through the sin and sleaze of the end times.