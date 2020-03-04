Columbia's Girls Block music festival heads into year two with momentum to spare

When the concept of Girls Block, a women-celebrating festival that incorporated musicians, vendors and visual artists, was introduced early last year, it seemed possible that the organizers were biting off a little more than they could chew.

Singer/actor Catherine Hunsinger and photographer Kati Baldwin both had experience in arts booking and event planning, but neither had spearheaded something like Girls Block, a festival that featured serious logistical hurdles, a volunteer staff and the establishment of a nonprofit. That they also scheduled their first festival just three months after their launch, during Women’s History month, made it all the more questionable.

But despite its initial shoestring nature, Girls Block has thrived.

“It came together surprisingly easily last year,” says Hunsinger, who serves as executive director. “As soon as we said ‘women-fronted festival,’ people were super eager to jump on board since it hasn’t been done here before.”

And while Girls Block has had its share of growing pains, they’ve spent the past year building on their early success.

“A lot of the legal stuff was a challenge,” Hunsinger admits. “Having never started a nonprofit before, or done a music festival before, there were so many questions that seemingly nobody has the answer to besides people who have already done it. The City of Columbia just didn’t really seem to have a lot of answers. One answer led to another question, which led to five more questions and only one answer.”

But over the past year, Hunsinger and Baldwin have built a team that is now 15-strong, including a recently added development director who should help them fundraise more effectively. In the meantime, they’ve expanded this year’s musical lineup to 18 acts after hosting 14 last year, booked more than 30 vendors, and added a fashion show, food trucks and an outdoor stage behind the Nickelodeon Theatre to their offerings.

The organization is also pleased to have booked more out-of-town musicians this year, with artists from Brooklyn, Athens, Atlanta and Asheville performing alongside Midlands-based groups. Inclusiveness has always been a priority — the organization uses “womxn” to describe their mission to explicitly include transgender women and other queer and non-binary identities — but they also made a point in year two to bring more women of color into the fold with Charleston’s Chels Blaise and Athen’s Linqua Franca.

“Kati mostly does the booking, but it was 100 percent one of our goals this year to make sure that we diversified the lineup more,” Hunsinger confirms. “We want all women to be represented. It’s been a fun and exciting challenge to intentionally diversify [everything]. We’ve definitely extended our hip-hop branch of the lineup this year, which is super exciting.”

Hunsinger’s enthusiasm is infectious, which helps explain the forward momentum of Girls Block and how their ranks have swelled. Ticket prices are still a little high — $30 for all-access — but the executive director hopes to have that down in future years.

“Our number one goal is to pay every single artist; that goes from musical to visual to performing in any capacity,” she explains. “And while we are successfully fundraising, It is really expensive to book this many artists, particularly out of town artists.”

She’s also quick to mention that two volunteer shifts gets you in free, with a T-shirt.

The organization is also looking ahead and outward, hoping to expand their footprint.

“The next step — and we very ambitiously thought that we would do this last year — is to expand to multiple cities in the Southeast in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina,” Hunsinger offers. “Not the full scale of a big festival, but like a five artists lineup.

“We’re starting an ambassador program for all of these different cities that we’re hoping to move into so that we can kind of get some representation there before we step in.”

Eventually, Hunsinger envisions a bigger, multi-day festival on par with something like Charleston’s High Water or Atlanta’s Shaky Knees — she even name-checks Tennessee’s Bonnaroo.

However much they scale up in the future, Girls Block remains an avenue to empower its participants.

“It always comes back to making sure that these artists are being represented,” Hunsinger says. “We’ve kind of shocked ourselves by how we’ve become this big network of awesome women who want to work together.”

What: Girls Block

Where: 1600 block of Main Street (Hendrix, Nickelodeon Theatre, Pastor’s Study above Lula Drake)

When: Saturday, March 7, 4 p.m.

Price: $30

More: girlsblocksc.org