Columbia’s endearingly messy Mardi Gras festival is back for year 10

The indelible image of Mardi Gras Columbia will forever be its talisman figure Tom Hall, clad in overalls at the helm of a tractor, triumphantly leading a parade as it rolls down Rosewood Drive on its way to a big party at City Roots farm.

Of course, he then makes an ab-libbed detour, reinventing the parade route on the fly as he takes his brainchild festival on yet another fun-if-rocky adventure.

This loose, anything-goes ethos was there from the beginning — the original Mardi Gras back in 2010 was a spur-of-the-moment project, with Hall, restaurateur Kristian Niemi and Soda City Market founder Emile DeFelice conspiring to throw a fundraiser for Wil-Moore Farms after a devastating barn fire cost them thousands of dollars in livestock.

“It was just really simple and organic,” Hall recalls. “We only had about three weeks, which was perfect because we said we’re going to do it, then we didn’t have time to back out of it.”

Hall, a longtime lover of Louisiana culture and a bit of a Mardi Gras aficionado, says he was inspired by the documentary Dance for a Chicken that chronicled the Cajun Mardi Gras tradition, something distinct from the relatively gentile New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.

“In these small towns, all the farmers gather together in overalls with their chickens and go out on the parade route where they beg all the neighbors to give them items to create a jambalaya for their community,” he notes. Hall thinks of Columbia’s Mardi Gras is a blend of the two traditions — community-centric and giving, but also joyous revelry and frivolity.

That first year, Hall cooked most of the food himself and the organizers pulled together the electricity, beer and parade permit requirements to give the festival life. Since then, each year has been a different kind of by-the-seat-of-their-pants kind of affair, in part because of the organizers’ commitment to choosing not pursuing Columbia Hospitality Tax dollars, on which many local festivals and events rely, or other public funding, and because they try to give as much as possible to their chosen charity. This year, the proceeds go to Girls Rock Columbia.

The haphazard approach has caused the structure of the event — from the “krewe” groups that make up the parade and are supposed to operate as semi-autonomous organizations, to the size and ambition of the musical lineup and the number of acts crammed onto City Roots’ modest urban parcel, to the cost of admission — to keep shifting through the years.

“We remind each other [each year]— we need electricity, we need beer and a $5 permit, you know?,” Hall says.

Everything else is pretty flexible. The bands mostly play for cheap (or free), in recognition of the convivial vibe and charitable goals, with a rotating case of krewe members and volunteers filling in the gaps.

Hall has been a fairly solid constant, but other leaders and instigators have waxed and waned.

“We’ve gotten much younger in recent years — a lot of early 30s, young professional crowd,” Hall says. “We have weekly happy hours and we have quarterly organizational meetings. We actually have, like, meeting minutes, like the Rotary Club.”

“It’s definitely much more organized than when we got together at Cock N’ Bull and drank and had fun, but we’d leave and not accomplish a lot,” he admits.

There’s a twinge of melancholy to Hall’s voice when he talks about the gradual ceding of ownership of the festival — a recognition, yes, of the organizational needs, but also a pining for the sheer spontaneity that defined those early years.

There’s still a bit of kismet to the proceedings, as with any Tom Hall production. He still books the bands and organizes the festival schedule, bringing together a merry group of mostly local misfits (running the gamut from bluegrass to punk) who are bound through his friendship more than anything else.

But even that responsibility might be relinquished in the future. Hall says Girls Rock Columbia might take a bigger stake next year, in an effort to “get more diversity on stage.”

Still, it’s an unlikely achievement that, a decade later, Mardi Gras Columbia is not only going strong, it’s become a cultural institution and tradition in spite of itself.

For his part, though, Hall is not that surprised.

“The Rosewood community has kind of embraced it,” he says. “I think we’ll be here for another 10 years. It seems like it’s kind of built to continue going a little bit. It really is a family event, but it still is Mardi Gras. I don’t know how that works, but it does.”

What: Mardi Gras Columbia

Where: City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-6 p.m. (parade at 11 a.m.)

Price: $5

More: facebook.com/KrewedeColumbiYaYa