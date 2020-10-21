Columbia’s Boo Hag released two wildly different albums during the middle of a pandemic

Included on Boo Hag’s Bandcamp page, you’ll find the duo’s informal artistic credo. It’s not in the band’s bio, mind you, but buried deep in the description of its new album, “Ballads from the Bordello,” released earlier this month.
“We do whatever we want,” it reads. “Enjoy.”
“It’s been our motto from the beginning,” singer/guitarist Saul Seibert told Free Times. “We’re in our 40s, so it’s about cataloging the music now. It’s about getting the stuff done and out, realizing that time’s ticking and it’s important to continue to produce. That’s just the work ethic we have: We’re going to do whatever the f#!k we want, we’re gonna work hard, and we’re not gonna break up.”
It’s this mindset that pushed Boo Hag to release two albums between March and October, in the middle of a pandemic. And it’s fueling Seibert and drummer Scott E. Tempo through its latest obstacle: the distance between Columbia and Athens, Georgia, where Seibert recently moved.
“I wouldn’t encourage any band to do this unless you’ve been [going] for a long time,” Seibert said of the band’s new geographic reality. “We had an honest conversation as far as, ‘Can we do this?’ And the answer was, ‘Abso-f#!king-lutley we can do this.’ I go up there or he comes down here a couple of times a month. It wasn’t difficult at all. It’s business as usual for us.”
There’s no better evidence of Boo Hag’s wild-eyed determination than “Ballads” and March’s “Burial Ground.” Listening to them back to back, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were by different bands.
The seven originals on “Ballads” sound like covers of long-forgotten early 20th century music. Recorded in a barn in the North Carolina mountains, they draw on ragtime, traditional folk and arcane Americana. There’s no studio polish, just wailing vocals, acoustic guitar, upright bass from Pocket Buddha’s Darren Woodlief and ramshackle rhythms from Tempo’s self-made suitcase drum kit.
“‘Ballads’ was never intended to be an album, and it still isn’t,” Seibert posited. “These were very raw recording sessions. There’s no overdubs, no ‘takes,’ it’s just three guys playing live in the barn.”
As one might expect from a group that has so restlessly reshaped iself — pushing from the goth-rock of the 2016 single “Turn of the Screw” to the haunted-gospel ambience of the 2018 EP “Testify” — the stripped-down sessions for “Ballads” were a direct response to the album that preceded it.
“We finished ‘Burial Ground,’ and I told Scott, ‘I’m exhausted, I don’t want to go back into the studio,’” Seibert recalled. “I didn’t feel like these songs NEEDED a studio, and so he booked this tobacco farm up in the mountains of North Carolina, and we drove up there, set up a couple of mics in the center of the room, and we hadn‘t even practiced, really. The songs aren’t rehearsed. It is what it is.”
The resulting songs consciously evoke the music Seibert grew to love during his childhood in New Orleans.
“They’re songs that are a tribute to my upbringing,” he said. “I grew up listening to street jazz and gypsy jazz. I was really heavily influenced by these traditional forms of music. So it was really a love letter to that, and I kind of put my own weird twist on it.”
In keeping with the contrast between Boo Hag’s two 2020 albums, it would be easy to see someone mistaking the two halves of “Burial Ground” for the work of separate groups.
“The first side of “Burial Ground” was just an intentional approach to creating a more cinematic atmosphere,” explained singer/guitarist Saul Seibert, the band’s main songwriter. “I started really diving into Arabic pentatonic scales and really exploring Middle Eastern music, and so I think for the last two years that stuff has been marinating in the writing and coming out of me.”
Indeed, the first four songs on “Burial Ground” sound decidedly exotic, blending Seibert’s guitar drone and Tempo’s polyrhythmic percussion with longtime friend Thomas Hammond’s ominous saxophone.
“When I heard what he was doing with the saxophone, I was blown away,” Seibert enthused. “There was a real natural chemistry there, and with “Burial Ground,” I sat with him and we worked through the first side. He has a real interest in the Middle East, so I think stylistically it worked great.”
Tracks five through nine are completely different, diving headlong into the dark-hued “swamp-meets-punk” sound that the duo has honed since forming in 2015. It’s the backbone that keeps Boo Hag recognizable no matter which direction it veers.
“I’m always writing punk rock songs,” Seibert offered, “so anytime we go into the studio, Scott and I will sit down and select songs from that core. There’s probably 10 albums worth of songs like that that we pull from.”
