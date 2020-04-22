Columbia’s Bentz Kirby and Boomtown Trio test the boundaries of Americana with new LPs

For an artist, picking a genre to market yourself goes a long way in telling potential listeners what to expect. And there’s a lot to choose from — rock, country, jazz, pop, etc. and the myriad subgenres and hyphenates within and in-between.

Indeed, the idea of genre is more and more slippery. When everyone has access to everything, trying to specifically define what something sounds like — or doesn’t is quite a challenge.

Take Bentz Kirby and Boomtown Trio, two distinctly different Columbia artists releasing new albums this week. Kirby’s River Falls favors a grizzled country-folk style, while Boomtown’s Wild Wanderer utilizes a fluid string band sound that leans as much into classical as it does folk and bluegrass. So why are both comfortable with the wide-ranging “Americana” tag?

“I think it’s a good descriptor for our music because it is such a broad term,” says Boomtown fiddler Kristen Harris. She and singer/guitarist Kelley McLachlan lead another, more rambunctious and rock-leaning configuration called The Boomtown Waifs, but the Trio finds them teaming with stand-up bassist Craig Butterfield.

“I feel like the main qualities and influences that each member of Boomtown Trio draws from definitely include American roots music, jazz, folk, country,” Harris continues. “We don’t really fit into one category of music, and we definitely are not traditional. I think maybe the act of fusing so many styles and genres makes it ‘Americana.’”

Kirby, a 66-year-old stalwart of the Columbia music scene, is attracted to the ethos he feels Americana represents.

“To me, Americana is a brand which incorporates songs inspired by classic country music but brought up to date by the folk process,” he observes. “I would think that this new album of mine fits in the genre as I understand it. To me, it also denotes music not contrived to create a ‘hit.’”

If you accept the position that both Kirby and the Trio are playing Americana music, they definitely occupy different rooms of the genre’s sprawling ranch house.

Wild Wanderer is a masterful debut from three already accomplished musicians, managing to create something new and exciting from their disparate backgrounds.

McLachlan is the writer and English major whose timeless, rustic voice gives the songs a distinct personality, while Harris and Butterfield have classical and jazz backgrounds that gradually transitioned into modern string music.

“I grew up playing rock and jazz, then classical in college,” Butterfield says. “My first exposure to what’s now called ‘Americana’ was through Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Sam Bush and others.”

That education dovetails nicely with Harris’ adventures in more traditional styles, she notes, giving the Trio its musical fingerprint.

“I probably bring a lot of the Americana sound to the group with my old-time Appalachian fiddling style, that roughness and rhythmic quality — it’s just in my musical vocabulary,” she says.

For McLachlan, writing these songs was a new experience entirely.

“Writing lyrics to these songs was like walking into a painting and trying to understand the infinite possibilities,” the guitarist offers, “asking myself what I can add without distracting from the beauty that’s already there.”

That beauty includes McLachlan originals such as the title track and “Fragile Hour,” which changed drastically in the hands of the Trio.

“Craig created these beautiful string introductions, almost orchestral, that build up into Kelley’s songs,” she explains. “It transforms them into something even more powerful.”

A similar spirit of collaboration informed the creation of Kirby’s new solo album, made with fellow local musician Todd Mathis in the latter’s home studio space.

“The songs came to me from snippets of stories my dad told me over the years,” Kirby offers. “I was writing the words but not finding melodies I liked, and I thought Todd would understand the songs and be able to write the melodies to fit them.”

Mathis played on the album and served as producer, and his signature twang is all over these tunes. The overall vibe, however, is dominated by Kirby’s easygoing, offhand style and the folksy storytelling of the family remembrances. Kirby says it was easy to work together despite the personal nature of the material.

“Todd is not only talented musically, but he’s creative and brought great ideas to the process,” he offers.

And the songs are not exactly factual family tales, Kirby admits.

“The songs are personal in the sense that my dad’s stories gave me ideas,” he says, “I wanted to create a testament to him while he was still alive, but I had to reach into my own myth-making process to create the songs.”

At his best, Kirby evokes the classic outlaw country he adores — Texas red dirt, tall tales and all. “She Was Old” is a case in point, with Mathis providing the swagger and Kirby delivering the punchline: “She was old, a long long time ago.” Mathis, in addition to his other duties, proves an able arranger, cushioning Kirby’s rough edges in tender ballads like “When the Heartache Subsides” with a plush backdrop of piano, subtle keyboard lines and gently finger-picked guitar, and injecting ominous overtones into the darker subject matter of “My Daddy Don’t Talk Much at All.”

For Kirby, the recording process was an education in more than one way.

“I learned a lot working with Todd, but writing all of this out helped me see our family from my dad’s point of view and better understand who he is, and his journey,” Kirby reflects. “It was a blessing, and it has deepened my appreciation of our relationship.”