Columbia’s 2020 Hip-Hop Family Day had to happen — no matter what virus stood in its way

The team behind Columbia’s Hip-Hop Family Day was never going to cancel. The organizers at the presenting Love, Peace & Hip-Hop emphasize that the annual celebration of all the community-boosting aspects of hip-hop culture, was postponed in April, and the plan has always been to find a way it could happen given the limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The months that followed, with more deaths of Black people at the hands of police fueling a resurgent protest movement, only strengthened this determination.
“For us as a festival and an organization that celebrates Black excellence and hip-hop culture, we knew that this year we had to have the event,” says Festival Director Janet Scouten. “We had to gather in the safest way that we could, to celebrate all that is excellent about hip-hop culture.”
Redoubling this insistence that Hip-Hop Family Day would proceed in 2020 was the fact that Scouten and Love, Peace & Hip-Hop founder Fat Rat da Czar had finally landed their dream headliner: Rakim. A towering figure in the history of hip-hop, whose powerful delivery and freestyling lyrical approach were at least a decade of their time when he emerged in the late-’80s, he looms large — even when weighed against previous headliners such as Kool Moe Dee, MC Lyte, Kid N Play, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, and Slick Rick
“We’ve been wanting him for years,” Scouten enthuses. “This was just the year that it worked out that all the timing was right to bring Rakim to what we hoped was going to be that big stage on Main Street.”
But while the show won’t happen on Columbia’s central thoroughfare — it’ll go down at Vista club The Senate, with live attendance capped at 250 people — and won’t feature the typical fanfare and day-long lineup of music and dance, it will take advantage of its unique circumstances, with Fat Rat, a prominent South Carolina rapper and scene leader, joining Rakim on stage to converse about various issues.
“I would describe this more as a storytellers performance,” Scouten explains. “[Rakim] is going to perform, but there will also be opportunities for conversations about issues of civic engagement and helping people take the energy from the Black Lives Matter movement and finding ways to translate it into action.”
Deepening this commitment to getting Columbians more actively engaged in these issues, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop has partnered with Headcount, a national nonpartisan voter registration group.
“Watching and following the protests and demonstrations this summer was so inspiring,” Scouten says, “and as a Black-owned festival, we knew that this was going to be a great opportunity for us to engage with our audience in a way that would allow that energy from the from the protests and demonstrations to translate into voices being heard at the ballot box. We plan to get as many people as possible registered to vote.”
The performance will also reach more than just the 250 people in attendance. The Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Facebook page will host a free live-stream of the show. The organization is running an ongoing GoFundMe campaign to help defray the cost of putting on the concert with a limited crowd and broadcasting it online.
It’s all part of an effort to reach something close to the large festival crowd that Hip-Hop Family Day usually plays to while keeping people safe amid the ongoing pandemic. Tables at The Senate will be spaced six feet apart in accordance with CDC and South Carolina guidelines, and those uncomfortable with attending under even those circumstances can watch from home.
“I am someone who has been on the more cautious end of the new COVID realities,” Scouten says. “I don’t go out a lot. I wear a mask. I’m even somebody who has been known to wear rubber gloves at the grocery store. I definitely err on the side of safety. So as far as this event goes, the fact that I’m comfortable with it tells me that this is safe.”
Hip-Hop Family Day
Oct. 4. 6 p.m. The Senate. 1022 Senate St. $150-$250 (in-person, also live-streaming via facebook.com/lovepeacehiphop).