Columbia rocker Ruba Say dies: "Playing music was all that mattered."

Columbia’s Ruba Say, the rocker known for impassioned performances in local rock clubs, died July 16.

A performer around the Midlands and surrounding states with a rotating cast of bandmates, known as Ruba Say and the Cosmic Rays, Say was a frequent performer at venues like Art Bar and New Brookland Tavern. As a lifelong gig musician, friends and bandmates said his life was rich with stories of travels and he was known for playing shows in the Columbia and Florence areas barefoot or kicking off his shoes during guitar solos.

Say was 56. He died from sepsis diverticulitis, his sister Ellen Sell Townsend confirmed.

“He loved just hanging out and talking about music, that’s all he wanted — he never got married or had kids or planned for the future,” said Jay Matheson, owner of the Jam Room recording studio, where Say recorded, and his longtime friend. “Playing music was all that mattered.”

Say was born Robert Sell to his parents Andrew and Eleanor Sell in Florence in 1966. As a child he loved the band KISS, which would later be a major influence on the music he performed, Townsend said. He was a fan of the television show “Midnight Special,” which aired musical performances before the heyday of channels like MTV.

“His dream was to make it big,” his sister Townsend said. “That was always his focus and his dream. He put all of his energy in.”

Through the mid ’80s, Say — who took on the name Ruba Say as his performance moniker after a childhood nickname — played in bands in his hometown and started the metal band Impact, his close friend, occasional roommate and fill-in drummer Darrin Gray said.

The two met in Florence after Gray moved for college and was looking to join a band in that city. He explained that Say was well-known in the small music scene and it wasn’t difficult to run into him.

“I remember seeing (Impact) and going ‘God those guys, they’re like professional. They have real amplifiers and things like that,’ so it sort of blew my 19- to 20-year-old mind,” Gray said. “Everyone knew Ruba then, so it wasn’t hard to run into him.”

In the early ’90s Sell moved from Florence to Columbia to pursue music, following the Florence group 49 Reasons, whom he was friends with, to the city.

“There was a big influx of musicians (from Florence) in the early ’90s and met him through the band 49 Reasons,” said Matheson of Jam Room Studio.

Matheson worked with Say in 1992, culminating in a self-titled six-track EP/cassette that was released in August of that year.

Dan Lowe, who played drums on that record, met Say in the early ’90s. At that time, Lowe was playing in a reggae band and described meeting Say as a “blessing” as it brought him back to his rock roots. The two played in the kitchen of Say’s South Gregg Street apartment.

In that era, bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana were popular, yet Lowe said that Say had no interest in catering to the trends. As the two met, they bonded over a shared love of late ‘60s and ’70s rock, particularly KISS, which was Say’s favorite band and influenced his performances.

“When I played with Ruba, what he was doing was just unadulterated unfiltered full throttle rock and roll,” Lowe said.

Fellow drummer Brian Kennedy said his focus on playing music — and not a particular lifestyle — was always the emphasis with Say.

“It was never about money," Kennedy said. "It was always just for fun. Money was never an object. It was like being a kid in your 20s again.”

Lowe described Say as a “technician of writing lyrics” — however his work was not well-received by local critics in publications like Free Times or Charleston City Paper. He said his singing was often the target of criticism.

Yet that was little deterrent for Say.

“We said ‘Man, (expletive) that, you know who you are,’” he recalled. “He knew that it didn’t matter to him… ‘screw the critics, I’m going to keep doing this.’”

Say’s most recent release was the self-titled album Ruba Say and the Cosmic Rays in 2017, however he remained a frequent performer at local clubs through his decades.

Those performances were received mostly well by local music writer Kevin Oliver who describes “suspension of disbelief” as an important vehicle for enjoying Say’s unique approach to performance in both live and recorded versions.

Longtime drummer Brian Kennedy and others said he was also deeply interested in reading, particularly about space — which led to him dubbing his backing band “the Cosmic Rays” — and comic books. Say made a point on his band’s online website to offer pronunciation guidelines — “Pronounced RUBBA,” it reads on the official band website.

Recently, Say had battled health issues, but did little to let on that it bothered him, his sister Townsend and others said. While he would note the issues in chat messages, she said he would often follow it up with a comedic image or funny article.

As a fixture in the music scene, Say spent much of his time at other people’s shows to support up-and-coming musicians.

“He would cheer everybody else on," Kennedy said. "He liked to know what you were into and he would encourage you in it. He had this wide-spreading influence and a lot of people didn't get it, but if you knew him you got it. He got along really good with the younger bands and always up and positive.”

Say demonstrated lifelong enthusiasm for hearing other musicians, Gray said.

He recalled the two attending an early Hootie and the Blowfish show before the Columbia group became popular. At that time, they were playing a cover set, and they began to perform a KISS song. With a “scream,” Say lifted Gray up and ran, carrying them both, towards the stage, with Gray “barreling over the audio monitors.”

“He would get so excited about people playing,” Gray said. “He wasn’t just excited about his music, he was excited about your music and this band's music.”

Say will be remembered as a tenacious lover of people and of music.

His lifestyle as a gig musician left him a modest lifestyle, but that fit his aspirations, Kennedy said. After shows, Say would always mail out other members’ share of the, cut even if it came at his own expense.

“I wish he could see how everybody loved to see him,” Kennedy said. “Old friends would come to see him play. He would let me play in the studio (and) he wouldn't tell me what to play. I had this freedom to just play all out and we would get good results with that.”

Kennedy continued.

“He was just unstoppable — it's hard for other people to grasp that. Anyone else would have given up,” he said.