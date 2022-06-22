Columbia rocker reckons with the human experience through new project Zion

In the months since Saul Seibert’s rock outfit Boo Hag ended, he’s been working with a who’s who of local musicians to develop what is perhaps one of the loftiest projects in the Columbia music scene.

The ambitious project is dubbed Zion, a meditative and sprawling release that tackles grand themes of the human condition with lengthy and affecting tracks. Its first track, “Act 1, The Diaspora” is out on streaming services, with the rest unreleased.

It will ultimately have four acts that are intended to be listened to together, with the next act release in July.

It’s one that Seibert has written about at length on his personal social media pages, offering ruminations on the themes it tackles. On the group’s Bandcamp page, he described the first act’s theme as such:

“Origins and identity are at the very center of how we as a species understand and interpret the world around us and our particular place in that world within other worlds,” Seibert wrote. “For one to renounce or outgrow these identifying markers… is no small thing.”

He continues: “This "diaspora" if allowed, deconstructs and redefines our understanding of origins and identity and alters the ego so as to have a deeper perspective of meaning and life and who we are both individually as well as collectively.”

The work is one that finds Seibert reckoning with the personal across different times, and was born of his meditations and reflections, he further explained in his writings.

“If what you’re asking me is Zion an existential work, yes it is,” he said in an interview with Free Times. “It’s something that is very present … a lot of the music is based off of reflection of past and present and ruminations of the future.”

To create the work, Seibert recruited: Marshall Brown, whose 2021 album “Ay-Es-Em-Ar” won annual Free Times Best of South Carolina Music poll that same year; Kevin Brewer of Brandy and the Butcher; Sean Thompson, known for eclectic instrumentation that manifests itself on projects like his Sitar-focused Christmas work; Darren Woodlief, a local bass player; and Seibert’s brother Zach Seibert is on electric guitars alongside Saul, who is best known for his work with the group EZ Shakes.

“There’s something, it’s kind of dark and spooky and beautiful, but not dark and spooky in a Halloween kind of way,” Thompson said. “It makes you feel uncomfortable … it makes you feel something happened or is about to happen … there’s something beautiful.”

The album was produced and recorded by Jay Matheson, owner of the Jam Room in Columbia. The group also collaborated with Greenville artist Virginia Russo for the album artwork and hope to incorporate her into live performances.

Of course, the group’s name, Zion, seems to nod towards an idea of home that is complete and whole. And it seems to be a matter of getting there that Seibert and the crew are invested. Each act of Zion will tackle separate themes in that journey, with the acts proceeding from “Diaspora” to “Sojourn” to “The Ascent” and culminating in “The Summit.”

“Act three is this moment of realizing there’s work, there’s a mountain to climb,” Seibert said. “The fourth act is the summit, which is the conclusion, which is where you know there’s a sort of restoration, a peace. A sort of Zion.”

The first act opens with what Seibert described as the “final words” of his father checking in on him.

“Hey, just thought I’d call and see how your… detoxing is going. I hadn’t talked to you in a few days and so I just thought I’d check in on ya,” his father says.

The voicemail is looped for roughly two minutes, as it slowly and deliberately falls into distortion. It becomes less of anything tangibly discernible and instead transitions into a keen feeling.

That feeling effectively gives way to instrumentation that is later stripped away. The listener is left with what sounds like sampled crying and birds chirping alongside. It strikes as nothing less than a return to nature.

Across the rest of its eight-minute runtime, Zion’s first act follows a somewhat similar suit. It builds over time with little vocals aside from a voice that asserts the word “repetition” about two-thirds of the ways through. What varies, however, is as the track ends it bubbles over with a waterfall of rock and Eastern sounds. It’s a captivating work of music that pushes the listener on

The work stands out from Seibert’s last musical output with Boo Hag, a rowdy rock outfit that ended at the turn of 2022. There Seibert focused on the same types of affecting, instrument-heavy rock music; but it didn’t feel as though it tackled the same greater themes that he’s reckoning with on Zion and instead was flecked with a sense of frivolity in its old-timey sensibilities.

Zion is also a work that Seibert described as “hopeful.”

“I think it has to be. Hope is the gatekeeper to progress, you don’t get anywhere good without hope,” he concluded. “If you’re struggling in our life or you’re struggling in a country or an existential context, then, I don’t know the answers to all of those problems … but you have to have hope to get through to solutions that are good and healthy.”