Columbia rock lifers unite, do their own thing as Brandy and the Butcher

Jay Matheson has been waiting to make Dick Circus for a couple of decades now.

The album, by Matheson’s band Brandy and the Butcher, is a no-B.S. dose of straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll — 10 songs, clocking in at just over 30 minutes, with no ballads. It’s punk-inspired, but it’s not punk rock. It’s got the crunch of metal, but there’s no overblown posturing. It’s rock music, in other words, and Matheson, who plays guitar in the band, couldn’t be happier about that.

“I had something specific in mind,” Matheson says of the album. “Obviously, it’s a very raw record, a straight rock ‘n’ roll record. I’ve been kind of lamenting the demise of what I would call rock ‘n’ roll bands.”

Luckily, in addition to being a guitarist, Matheson is an accomplished producer/engineer, the owner of Columbia’s long-standing Jam Room recording studio. Even looking just at recent years, his local rock bonafides behind the boards are considerable, as he’s worked with bands like Boo Hag, King Vulture, Fall of an Empire and more.

“I felt like I was the man for the job,” he states. “I’m known as an engineer for doing stuff that’s really raw and not very polished, and I think my taste in production and my taste in music are actually the same. The Stooges, MC5, all that sort of stuff. That’s what I listen to and that’s what we wrote.”

“We” in this case is Matheson, bassist Roger Shattuck, drummer Kevin Brewer and singer Elizabeth Hale, whose confident, sweet-and-sour vocals lend serious swagger to Dick Circus’ strutting, razor-sharp rock tunes.

Matheson and Brewer have had a band like this one in mind for a long while.

“I met Kevin back In 1999, and we’ve been friends ever since,” Matheson recalls. “He went into the Army, and said when he got out, we were going to put a riff-rock band together. Finally he retired and we decided to do it, but we needed to find a couple of people to play with.”

Matheson says that initially, they couldn’t find people who were the right fit.

“Around Columbia there’s that pool of 40 or 50 musicians who all play with each other,” he says, “but it didn’t seem that that was going to work out. But Kevin knew Roger — he was another retired army guy, and they played together in the Army band.”

They still needed a singer, though, and they found one in an unexpected place.

“Liz was booking at the State Street Pub,” Matheson says, “and I met her through that. But I‘d never heard her sing.”

Hale had sung in bands before, but it had been a long time since she’d taken the mic. And despite the confidence she radiates on Brandy and the Butcher’s songs, Matheson notes that it took her a while to get to that point.

“She hadn’t sung in a long time, and she wasn’t really looking to get into a band,” he offers. “So she was a little timid when she came out. Kevin, Roger and I are lifers. We’d always played music and always been in bands. Liz was, too, when she was younger, but then she did all kinds of other stuff, and she really didn’t plan on being in a band, so it took her a little bit to reacclimate herself.”

With the lineup in place, Brandy and the Butcher began issuing singles in 2018. A full album was always Matheson’s end goal, but Dick Circus took a little longer to make than he would’ve liked.

“Liz wanted to wait,” he says. “And I think that was a good thing. I’m glad we waited a little longer, because the songs are a lot better than if we’d tried to put it out six months earlier.”

Matheson adds that the group’s collective experience helped moderate expectations for the release.

“The thing about the band is we don’t have to impress a record label, because we’re not looking to get on one,” he says. “And we don’t have anybody to impress. We’re older, so we write music that we like, and once the record got done, everybody in the band said this was the kind of music we’d want to hear, and this is what we want to play. There’s no other driving factor.”

Matheson expresses a similarly laissez faire attitude toward the nature of this week’s release celebration, which will feature the band signing albums but not playing any songs in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always been a believer that an album release party doesn’t even really need the band to play at it,” Matheson says. “I think it’s a good opportunity to just hang out and meet people that are into it. Since we don’t fit into a certain niche, you’re always surprised to find out the people who like it. It’ll be fun to see who comes out.”

Brandy and the Butcher LP release sale and party

Art Bar. 1211 Park St. Aug. 21. 5 p.m. (Signing begins at 7 p.m.) Free to attend. Social distancing, mask-wearing and other safety precautions will be observed. 803-929-0198. artbarsc.com.