Columbia recording studio Archer Avenue Studio hosting showcase at New Brookland Tavern

Columbia native Will Royson played the same guitar riff for five years, unable to get the tune out of his head, but had never found time to turn it into a full song.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came and, with it, enough time for he and bandmate Paul Brazell to craft it into their debut single for the rock outfit Whistler, based in Charlotte N.C. They introduced their first EP “Everywhere But Here” with the completed song “Cadillac,” an introspective song that marks the album’s overall direction, and was recorded at Columbia's Archer Avenue Studios.
“Everywhere But Here” released on Dec. 3 and the group will play at future show at New Brookland Tavern, as part of a recording studio showcase party for Archer Avenue.
“Really, the song is about childhood and the uncertainty of the future – about how as kids we tend to rush towards adulthood, though our perceptions of it are skewed and limited,” Royson said.
Like Cadillac, the EP is inspired by many of the band's personal experiences, with the song “Oh Adam,” being the most notable, Royson said. The track is inspired by a Columbia musician who Royson looked up to and learned from but did not know well.
“The track attempts to make sense of the senseless and to accept the things we cannot change,” Royson said.
Whistler recorded their EP with Columbia’s Archer Avenue Studio under Kenny McWilliams.
Archer Avenue Studio has been part of the Columbia music scene since 2004 when McWilliams started it in college as an extension of his own band. He developed an interest in recording and production when he was in high school. Over the years, he has developed an impressive list of musicians he’s worked with.
The studio has recorded a number of bands in the Southeast and locally. Those include Whistler, Valley Maker, All Get Out, Stagbriar, Rex Darling, Barnwell, Reggie Sullivan Band, Prettier Than Matt, and Paisley and the Birdwalkers, among others.
“Archer Avenue has almost been an inseparable part of the identity of the South Carolina music scene for us,” Royson said. “Over the years, we played in a few projects that ended up recording with Kenny at Archer and it was always so enjoyable to work with him. When it came time for us to record these songs, we didn’t even have second thoughts about coming back to Columbia to work with Kenny again – It just feels like home.”
Whistler will be performing in New Brookland Tavern’s Archer Avenue Studio Showcase on Jan. 7 with Ben Walker, Pullover and Paisley and the Birdwalkers — all bands who have recently recorded with Archer Avenue Studios.
“In the past, I've tried to do semi-regular showcases highlighting some of the many very talented people and bands I get to work with,” McWilliams said. “I always try to gather as many bands releasing music as possible so it can really feel like something special and a celebration of tons of hard work.”