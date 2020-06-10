Columbia podcast attracts big-time indie rock guests, issues covers compilation

As the singer/guitarist for Dear Blanca, Dylan Dickerson has proven himself to be a skilled musician. His Columbia indie rock band has produced two full-length albums and two EPs of angular, guitar-driven tunes, with more material on the way. But when it comes to his secondary career of interviewing fellow musicians, his strategy is strictly “fake it ‘til you make it.”

Case in point: Dickerson is a longtime fan of bassist Mike Watt, a seminal part of pioneering indie bands like Minutemen and Firehose. A few years back, Watt had a scheduled date at The Royal American in Charleston, and Dickerson wanted not just to have Dear Blanca open the show, but to interview his idol as well.

“I called [Royal American co-owner John Kenney] and said, ‘I’m a huge Mike Watt fan,’” Dickerson says. “I basically told him we’d love to play the show, and John, being the nice guy he is, hooked us up.”

With his opening gig in place, Dickerson also asked to interview Watt for his music zine — a zine that did not actually exist yet.

“That actually made it possible for us to get the zine going,” he recalls. “We told Mike that we’d love to talk to him for this zine, knowing that once we had the conversation we were going to use it to create the zine.”

That’s how Caravan, a mixture of art, poetry and music journalism, started back in 2014, publishing a handful of issues throughout the year. After spending some time on other projects, Dickerson and his friend Eddie Newman repeated the formula a few years later with their podcast, Comfort Monk. Except this time, Dickerson actually booked the show that got things moving.

“We booked Tommy Stinson of The Replacements to come play,” he explains. “We used that as an excuse to interview him and get our first podcast episode going.”

Since that first episode hit the web back in February, Dickerson, Newman and a collection of guest hosts have helmed 19 episodes of the podcast, featuring conversations with nationally known artists like Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks) and Jody Stephens (Big Star). Mike Watt even showed up again back in April.

Though Dickerson and Newman created the podcast, the hosts change constantly, with the two bringing in friends like the local singer-songwriter Cayla Fralick and Columbia journalist David Travis Bland to handle the always-informal conversations. Dickerson says that they do that to emphasize that Comfort Monk isn’t all about them.

“The theme to what we’re doing is collaborative,” he explains. “It’s about bringing in outside perspectives. Our approach is, ‘Don’t worry about trying to approach it like we have; make it your own.’ And the more creative control we let people have, the more ownership they take over it and the more excited they are about it, and the more willing they’ll be to spread the word.”

In fact, Dickerson says that he wants Comfort Monk to be more than a podcast. He wants it to be a creative collective, an umbrella for all sorts of projects including album releases like the upcoming Dear Blanca album and a new just-released compilation called Gratitude Vol. 1.

Gratitude is a tribute album with an unusual concept. A mix of local musicians (King Vulture, Secret Guest) and bigger names (Earl Slick and, naturally, Mike Watt) perform covers of other podcast guests’ songs.

So you’ll hear Dear Blanca cover “Unsatisfied” by The Replacements, Secret Guest cover “History Lesson/Big Lounge Scene/History Lesson Pt. 2” by the Minutemen and Earl Slick cover “Coffee” by Sylvan Esso, whose singer Amelia Meath appeared on the podcast last March. It’s an impressive selection given the tight timeframe — everyone had two weeks to get their submissions recorded, mastered and turned in.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the songs were recorded and sent in from all over the country, with musicians cross-collaborating on the songs virtually.

“It was this spontaneous, collaborative project that far surpassed our expectations,” Dickerson says. “I think having some of the more established acts involved kind of lit a fire under some of the other acts, like, ‘Holy s#!t, if Mike Watt’s involved with this, I’d better make sure I do my best,’ which is a great headspace for everyone to be in. It’s been a really satisfying project.”