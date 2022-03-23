Columbia Operatic Laboratory 'tells new stories' by relying on classics, updating lyrics

There may have been a few divas or prima donnas spotted at Art Bar over the years, but get ready for the real thing, as Columbia Operatic Laboratory takes the stage this Friday for a return engagement at the iconic Vista dive bar.

Hoping to break away the stereotype of traditional concert halls, Opera Lab performances have included pop-ups at local bar Random Tap and the Irmo Okra Strut, appearances at churches and senior living facilities, as well as several previous performances at Art Bar. The group aims "to reimagine opera for new spaces and a new demographic,” according to Opera Lab board vice president Evelyn Clary.

With fun as a key goal, broad comedy is emphasized, without sacrificing any of the vocal prowess on display or the beauty of the material. Familiar selections from the opera "Carmen" will be featured Friday, along with "an aria made popular by everyone's favorite opera singer, Bugs Bunny,” Clary said.

The term "laboratory," she explained is a nod to the group's experimentation in the form, she said. And Clary leads much of that effort.

A Columbia native who earned a master's degree in vocal performance from the University of South Carolina, Clary often takes creative lead, reimagining numbers with updated lyrics aimed at a millennial audience, or in some cases writing a completely new libretto to accompany a melody from classical opera.

This Friday's show, for example, will feature a take on the opening scene from the horror film "Night of the Living Dead," in which a brother and skittish sister visit a cemetery; here, their conversation will be sung to "La chi darem la mano," a duet from Mozart's "Don Giovanni."

Clary has performed in operas such as "The Medium" and "Amahl and the Night Visitors," as well as in a professional children's theater tour of a stripped-down, 55-minute, six-actor "Romeo and Juliet" in which she played a work-obsessed absentee Capulet “parent.”

“That is fantastic training,” she recalls. “You can't have a single dead moment, or you lose the kids. The attention span of all audiences is shrinking, so you gotta keep it moving.”

To that end, many of her Opera Lab appearances have been in her alter-ego as TrashyAmber, a leopard-print-clad trailer park siren whose seductive voice and curvaceous figure fall somewhere between Elly Mae Clampett and Jessica Rabbit.

“TrashyAmber is a reaction against classism in opera,” Clary explains. ”During Mozart's day, when opera had transitioned from court entertainment for oligarchs and their friends to public entertainment for everybody, opera music was popular music.”

At one Art Bar appearance in the summer of 2021, Clary, in character, began a vignette with the flirty Kelis song “Milkshake.” She explained how that ethos translated to TrashyAmber's favorite character, Musetta the courtesan from “La Boheme.

“I can definitely hook the hetero male market, which is largely underserved by traditional houses,” the singer deadpanned.

Also featured will be a reworking of a famous quartet from the opera "Rigoletto."

In it, Clary explained, the tenor role will be filled by a "creepy married man" after a young girl. The soprano being the man's wife and catching him serenading TrashyAmber. Meanwhile, the baritone is the bartender selling them drinks, or trying anyway.

A child of musicians, Clary cites musical and comedic influences ranging from the Three Stooges and comic musicologist PDQ Bach, to "In Living Color" and "Saturday Night Live."

"I also prefer reinventing works," the singer continued. "There is a time and a place for traditional opera. I love a good period "Boheme" just as much as the next girl, but what can I bring to the (leading) role of Mimi? What can I say about her that (famous sopranos) have not already said? I want to tell new stories."

Joining her will be Laboratory board members Jerryanna Williams-Bibiloni and Michael Brown - one of the group's founders - with baritone Greg Pipkin rounding out the cast. Musical accompaniment will be provided by Bradley Fuller, who will also function as master of ceremonies.

There is no charge for the 6:30 PM show, but donations are gladly accepted.

The group hopes to grow their audience, and to perform regularly at Art Bar. For those fearful of opera, Clary assures that all are welcome.

"We don't bite. Well, except for TrashyAmber sometimes, but the rest of the cast is trained to contain her when she goes off," she concludes.