Columbia native Toro Y Moi returns to South Carolina for 2 shows in May

Columbia-founded indie electronic project Toro Y Moi is returning to the city in May.

Toro Y Moi is helmed by Columbia native/expat Chaz Bear, who started the project as a graphic design student at the University of South Carolina. The 35-year-old musician will play on May 1 at The Senate on the heels of his yet-to-be-released album “Mahal,” which is slated to release April 29.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and is one of two Palmetto stops. He is set to also perform at Firefly Distillery in Charleston on May 5.

The Senate show will be Bear’s first planned performance in Columbia since an anticipated DJ set performance in 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately nixed.

Bear attended Columbia’s Ridge View High School, and garnered acclaim for his involvement in the indie rock band The Heist & the Accomplice before coming to greater mainstream prominence with Toro Y Moi.

Toro Y Moi received its first Grammy nomination in 2020, for the song “The Difference” with electronic artist Flume. The last full-length release was the well-received electronic-dance-influenced “Outer Peace” in 2019.

Free Times interviewed Bear about "Outer Peace" ahead of its release, where he explained he wanted to drift from "sad boy" music with that album.

"There’s other things, like traveling and working and all the things in between. So I just tried to make sure I could express another side of myself aside from being a sad boy," he shared.