Columbia music groups offer donations, messages of support for Ukraine

Moved by photos of parents stowing away children into trains to escape Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis as Russian troops invade the country, Philippe Herndon did what he’s done throughout his decade running the Caroline Guitar Company.
The parent of two decided to help in the small way he could by donating close to $10,000 to causes supporting Ukraine.
The owner of the local guitar accessory store started preorders and hand building guitar pedals in the blue color of the Ukrainian flag.
In stark yellow letters, the phrase “FCK PTN PIZZA SH#T” is painted atop it. After selling out rapidly, Herndon sent $9,587.02, with half going to the World Central Kitchen and half to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The interest has also spurred on a run of T-shirts, which Herndon has committed donating funds from as well.
“People were on board, man, and I think people are really hungry, looking for ways to help,” he said. “I think If there’s anything we’ve seen it's frustration from people that they can’t buy more.”
Some people have been critical that Herndon is simply allowing people to virtue signal, which means to support something without any real effort or effect, or that he’s profiting off of it.
That’s not quite the case though, as he has donated all the proceeds and said he simply ignores most of the criticism.
Herndon has used his company for other philanthropic causes in the past as well. He detailed that they’ve done special run guitar pedals for local causes like Girls Rock Columbia and the Trevor Project, among numerous others too.
“There is something satisfying that people get to smash their foot down on these,” he said.
He is not the only local music player to try and send a supporting message on the ongoing conflict.
The University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra had initially planned to end a March 3 performance with “Slavonic March” by the late 1800s composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It’s a song that commemorates war and features a Russian czar’s national anthem, said Taylor Harding, the dean of the school of music.
“We just felt that was insensitive to be doing at that time,” he said.
Instead, Scott Weiss, the group's conductor, offered up a change. The group played Modest Mussorgsky’s “Picture at an Exhibition, The Great Gate of Kyiv” on March 3. Though Mussorgksy is also an 1800s Russian composer, Harding posited that the piece was made as a celebratory towards Kyiv and an artwork that honored the city.
Making the shift only days before a performance might seem like a difficult pivot, but the new piece is one of the most well known parts of the famous “Picture at an Exhibition.” Harding said the orchestra only needed one rehearsal to adequately prepare for the new song.
“It was just a way more appropriate piece for the audience,” he said. “It is a rousing kind of thing and we just know our audience will be kind of moved by that.”
Other Columbia businesses are finding ways to symbolically boycott the war and send aid to Ukraine as well. Chubby’s Burgers and Brewhouse in Blythewood has begun offering a flight of Ukrainian-made liquor with a quarter of the proceeds from those sales going to charities like UNICEF, which are providing relief to the country, said owner Chris Sarant.
The business is no longer selling Stolichnaya or Stoli vodka. The vodka, which has roots in the Soviet Union, is not actually made in Russia, but in Latvia and has distanced itself from the association.
Other businesses in the region have done similar moves — with some critics calling it a meaningless move — like an Indian Land liquor store. State Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach, filed two bills that would ban. the sale of Russian-made liquors — a relatively sparse offering locally — and require divestment by the state from Russian investments.
Hannah Wade contributed reporting to this story