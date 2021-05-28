Columbia music clubs react to new CDC guidelines, continue road to regular business

Like many things, the concert industry is starting to open up.

Big festivals aplenty are firming up fall dates and announcing star-studded lineups — from Bonnaroo in Tennessee, to Pitchfork, Lollapalooza and Riot Fest crowding the calendar in Chicago, and beyond.

In Atlanta, just down the road from Columbia, Shaky Knees unveiled an October lineup that covers a lot of stylistic ground, with Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, and The Strokes serving as nightly headliners.

And big shows are getting closer to returning here in Soda City. Colonial Life Arena, the state’s largest indoor venue, unveiled a Lil Baby-led hip-hop lineup that, on Aug. 14, will be its first musical event since the COVID-19 shutdown. MercyMe and a Columbia R&B Fest are scheduled to follow in October.

But things remain more complicated for smaller clubs.

New guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 13 advise that vaccinated individuals are now safe to gather indoors without masking or social distancing, which leaves local clubs figuring out how to react.

Should these typically standing-room spaces continue to require face coverings and six feet between groups? Or should they let attendees do as they will, trusting them to act responsibly based on their vaccination status? Should they begin to expand their limited capacities and book bigger shows? Or should they hedge their bets, knowing that promising artists bigger payments is a gamble when you’re not sure how many people are comfortable coming out just yet?

For Derrick Osborne, regional manager of a national chain of live music joints, the outlook is mostly positive. As part of his job, he oversees the Columbia Tin Roof and the attached Senate, the city’s largest rock club.

“We've been urging guests as much as we possibly could to wear masks. But, you know, now this makes us feel a little better,” he told Free Times. “We're obviously still going to be saying, guests who aren't vaccinated, we would like you to wear masks. But, you know, we do feel a little bit more comfortable.”

The Senate has been operating at a capacity of 250, less than a quarter of the 1,200 it can normally accommodate. Osborne anticipates they’ll soon allow up to 600 people, continuing to sell some VIP tables, and keeping tables spaced around the room to encourage social distancing. That 50 percent capacity limit will likely hold through the summer. Come fall, with the return of college students — and, hopefully, COVID-19’s continued decline — he thinks a return to normal operation could be possible.

Osborne is also hopeful that touring will continue to open back up as well. The Senate is mostly getting by with a heavy dose of cover and tribute bands right now. But the resilient ’90s rock group Cracker is on the calendar for June 25, and in the final days of May he has added stalwart funk-rock outfit Mother’s Finest (Oct. 16) and rising country singer Jordan Davis (Oct. 30). Charleston folk-rock favorite SUSTO (Sept. 23) is also on tap for the fall, as are Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band (Aug. 27), Mitchel Tenpenny (Sept. 3), and Moon Taxi (Sept. 22).

“It's kind of happening as the artists are comfortable,” Osborne explained. “A lot of the stuff that's ready right now kind of fits the smaller capacity. The general (feeling) from the people I work with in the talent buying industry is that September, October ... that's when they feel everyone will be ready.”

The considerations are different for West Columbia’s Chayz Lounge. The club, which showcases contemporary jazz, soul and R&B, is small, with a regular capacity of 99 for its seated dinner shows. Reopening in June, it put all its four-person tables in storage, and bought new two-person ones, enduring an unwelcome expense and reducing its capacity to 40.

There's been little problem getting people to come out and getting artists to play, as Chayz Lounge was soon back to three nights a week with reliably full tables. Still, making do with limited revenue has been a struggle.

The difficulties were thrown into sharp relief a few weeks ago, said owner Chaye Alexander.

“I woke up one morning after paying the bills, and I looked in my accounts, I had $10.39 left,” she recalled. “And it was the middle of the month. ‘I don't know what we're gonna do. I don't know how I'm gonna do this.’ But I got up, I got dressed. And I went to the lounge, and I went to work to do what I do. And it was a Thursday, and that Thursday, people came flooding in. And we did really well that night. So ... it was more than the $10.39 in the account. But when you wake up and you log on to your account, and you look at that, and that's what you see. It's jolting."

“Every month (it’s like), ‘Am I gonna make it this month?’ And then I do.”

But despite the new CDC guidelines, Alexander is staying the course when it comes to her reduced capacity, as well as requiring patrons to wear masks when not seated.

“I've been vaccinated, and a lot of my clients have been vaccinated, and still there's that doubt,” she said, explaining that she wants to wait until the fall and see that COVID-19 numbers don’t uptick again, as they did last year.

Besides, wearing a mask has become the norm, Alexander reasoned.

“Almost like wearing your seatbelt, or as we women say, it's like wearing your bra,” she posited. “Once you do it, it's just part of what you do. You get up, you get dressed and you do the thing.”

Alexander said she has gotten some questions of late about why she isn’t upping the capacity, but pushback on her continued COVID-19 protocols has been minimal. She speculated the fact that her clientele skews more mature, and that she has a reliable group of regulars, help in that regard.

At New Brookland Tavern, the West Columbia rock dive with an intentionally rowdier vibe, enforcing face coverings has been more of an issue.

“We started having more and more people arguing about masks, getting tired of it,” Promotion/Marketing Coordinator and Audio Engineer Carlin Thompson said of how the mood began changing ahead of the CDC’s new guidelines. “It kind of seemed to boil back to them having that freedom (not to wear them at) other places, other places that already backed off those restrictions a lot. And we were kind of like, ‘We're the only ones still doing it.’ And then when the CDC announced that you don't have to wear the mask at all anymore if you're vaccinated, since then, we've definitely had an influx of more people trying to get around it.”

With all of the staff vaccinated, New Brookland has relaxed its COVID-19 protocols, particularly its mask enforcement. But it will still ramp up protocols for a particular show if a performing artist requests them.

That deference to artist comfort levels extends to the capacity. Reopening in October, the hub for local music kept attendance low for the first few months with seated shows, and masks required when standing. Now, New Brookland is doing some shows as what Thompson calls “stand at your own risk,” and beginning to look at raising its max capacity. The full 250 isn’t a possibility right now — beyond safety concerns, the bar doesn’t have enough staff back in place yet to support that — but he said they will look at raising the number from 60 up to 100 or 125 at artists' discretion.

“Everybody's pretty much ready to go,” he said of most acts’ reactions to the possibility of larger, standing crowds.

As to how the new CDC guidelines are impacting the ability to book touring acts, Thompson reported that, where before the focus was squarely on the fall and winter, things are beginning to pick up for the summer. New Brookland has its own solo acoustic SUSTO date (June 26) and a stop from perennial punks The Queers (Sept. 7).

“Bands are definitely very anxious to do stuff,” Thompson concluded. “They're becoming more and more open about doing things. Whereas last year, you know, a lot of bands were very uneasy about even leaving their house.”