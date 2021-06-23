Columbia music club on church campus looking for new home after holding its first show

Nobodies, the music club that opened earlier this month in a building owned by a downtown church, is searching for a new location, a partner in the business confirmed to Free Times.

Two of the four partners in the new venture are members of Midtown Fellowship, which rented the group the renovated garage space on Barnwell Street on the church’s downtown campus. Midtown’s main worship hall, which sits right around the corner on Blanding Street, was itself formerly a music venue, serving as the home to Columbia Soundstage.

“I can say we're looking for a larger space to accommodate our needs and the shows we want to throw and we hope to lock in a location either temporarily or permanently,” said Jared Wise, one of the business partners who attends the church.

Nobodies hosted its first, and thus far only show, a 10-act hip-hop bill, on June 11. The concert was an apparent success, with the venue posting raucous crowd photos on social media, and reporting that more than 300 people were in attendance.

Wise declined to say whether Nobodies will host any more events in its current location, or to comment on any other factors instigating the search for a new home.

“I think we're just gonna let this one die,” Wise replied when initially asked about Nobodies’ status in its present space.

Free Times reached out to Midtown Fellowship for comment and is awaiting a reply.

When Free Times interviewed the Nobodies team ahead of their first show, they spoke to the oddity of operating a music club on the campus of a church. Wise emphasized that Midtown Fellowship would not limit what kind of acts they could host.

The partners explained that providing an outlet for hip-hop, which they see as often struggling to find firm footing on the local live music market, was a goal for the venue, as was generally providing a home to a diverse range of Columbia music.

“It’s not like the church is sponsoring,” Wise said on Memorial Day. “You know, if (someone’s) up there rapping about, you know, a lot of stuff that you would hear in rap, or metal guys are talking about devil worship, it’s not like the church has their name on it. This is just our venue that we just happen to be renting from a church that owns the location.”