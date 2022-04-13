Columbia label Comfort Monk’s “Pursuance Vol. II” offers local flair, surprising contributors

On Columbia record label Comfort Monk’s latest compilation release “Pursuance, Vol. II” the tracks come from far and near — with contributors from familiar local groups and others throughout the country.

In what’s become a regular tradition for the label, Pursuance (with its first volume releasing a year ago) is the fourth compilation that the label has put out, after another two-album series under the Gratitude moniker, which last released in 2020.

What’s changed, however, was the way in which Comfort Monk, which also runs a regular interview series podcast, founders Dylan Dickerson and Eddie Newman compiled it. In lieu of reaching out to artists for contributions, the two held open submissions from musicians and picked from that bunch to land on the final 17 track album.

“We didn’t really know what we’re going to get, so it was awesome we got so many nice contributions from friends, total strangers,” Dickerson, who is best known as the frontman for Dear Blanca, said. “(And) some people who contributed who... that I knew in my childhood and it was a cool reason to reconnect.”

On “Pursuance Vol. II” are some familiar tracks, with Dickerson’s side band Shows band contributing the already released “End This Summer” and Chris Powell’s musical project Stern and Starboard contributing “Modern Pieces,” which was on the group’s 2021 album under the same name.

Among the track lists are also returns from groups like King Vulture, who hadn’t released a track on its Bandcamp page since 2015, and familiar names like Death Ray Robin.

But there’s more eclectic and unexpected names on the list too. Among them is Eddie and the Hydraulic Pigeons, which is fronted by musician Eddie Shaw in Nevada. Shaw was part of American garage rock band The Monk in the ‘60s and met Dickerson through the label’s podcast, before landing on “Pursuance” with the instrumental “MILES TO WALK.”

Other artists come from Georgia and other nearby states, Dickerson explained.

“I feel like the last two (albums) they’re podcast adjacent or peers and a little beyond that,” he said. “With this we were excited about hearing new music … I found bands I had never heard of.”

By nature of its compilation form, there’s no clear thread connecting the songs on the album through a certain theme or even sonically. On the opener, local musician Cassidy Spencer sings softly on the guitar-led “Prove It,” before Show’s more uptempo “End This Summer” plays. Even after that, it takes another turn, with the Stern and Starboard track taking a strong rock turn.

However, Dickerson said they strove to find some cohesion in their organization of Pursuance’s tracks, which was named after the John Coltrane track with the same name. Particularly near the end of the album, it takes an instrumental turn before ending in Walker McDonald’s “Springtime Sidewalks.”

“I like Walker’s songs on it as its a perfect little goodbye song,” Dickerson shared. “(The instrumental songs) are some of my favorite moments on the album because it's a reprieve for your mind … It's like a breath, which I enjoy.”

"Pursuance Vol. II" can be found on Bandcamp.