Depending on who you talk to, the phrase “house music” can mean different things. To those who know the old-school definition, it refers to a brand of post-disco dance music created in Chicago by pioneers like Frankie Knuckles or Jesse Saunders. These DJs and producers created a soul-and-jazz-based brand of light-footed, soulful synthesized dance music, the kind of songs that could pulse endlessly like the lights on a club dance floor. It was similar to disco but more minimal, often relying on drum machine beats, keyboards and a vocal hook and little else to carry the load.
Much like heavy metal music, though, the genre branched out over time, moving into full-on EDM (electronic dance music), progressive house, acid house, and all manner of subgenres. Eventually, the old-school, original house music that blossomed in Chicago in the early 1980s and moved into New York and New Jersey was dubbed “deep” or “soulful” house to differentiate it from the music it spawned.
Soulful house is the music that DJ Kelly Kel was thinking of when she created the Columbia House Music Project. The organization is a grassroots, volunteer-based consort of DJs whose primary mission is to bring not just Chicago-based soulful house music, but the culture, dance and art that sprung up around it, to South Carolina. Kel and a network of DJs from around the country, some of whom are military veterans like her, feel transcendence and exhilaration in the high-tempo, relentlessly upbeat dance music.
“Because it’s spiritually based, the music gives you this emotional release,” offers Kel, who declined to share her real name. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, it’s all about the music, and that music incorporates jazz, soul, gospel, soft-rock, R&B and more. It’s definitely not one type.”
When Kel and her team — including DJ Father Abraham from Detroit, Atlanta’s DJ Ant B. and Charlotte’s DJ Paul Croom — first gathered under the Columbia House Music Project banner in January 2018, they found that there was a readymade group of fans who still loved old-school house music, many of whom moved to the area from Northern states.
“I call them ‘transplants,’” Kel says. “A lot of people from New Jersey, New York and Chicago are living here now, and they’re people who follow house music, They understand the power of the music because they were born into it. We don’t even have it on any radio stations down here, so this is major for them and they want to see this work. They’ve been a lot of help in keeping this movement alive.”
The movement has allowed the Columbia House Music Project to put on several well-attended free events over the past year and a half, including a House Music at the State House performance on the building’s steps last August, and a multi-DJ Summer House show last June at the Earlewood Park Amphitheater that drew more than 1200 people, per Kel. The project has also put on shows in Greenville and Charleston.
“We’re just happy that the city of Columbia and surrounding areas have embraced us,” Kel says. “We just want to show people that music is a commonality that can bind us all together. We showed the city last year that soulful house music is here to stay.”
The second version of Summer House takes place this weekend at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Two Notch Road. The lineup will include Kel, Ant B., Father Abraham and Paul Croom, along with four other soulful house DJs from around the country.
“I mainly created the lineup based on the motivations of the specific DJs,” Kel says of the event, which is free and will include a clothing drive to help homeless veterans. “It’s not like they’re looking for anything monetary. I wanted to collaborate with DJs who have a passion for the music.”
One of those DJs with passion is New Jersey’s Chill X. It’s his first appearance at a Columbia House Music Project event, but he’s performed at old-school soulful house festivals before, and he says the vibe is a peaceful one.
“It’s a very laid-back, friendly environment,” Chill X describes. “People bring their coolers out, and they lay out, listen to the music and have a good time. House music is a feel-good, peaceful type of music, and it sends those vibes out. That’s what house music is all about.”
What: Columbia House Music Project: Summer House
Where: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, 2047 Two Notch Rd.
When: Saturday, June 29, 12-8 p.m.
With: DJ Kelly Kel, DJ Father Abraham, DJ Chill X, DJ Rick Swiney, DJ Ant B., DJ Sawce, DJ Paul Croom, DJ Tora Torres
Price: Free