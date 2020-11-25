Columbia expat Toro Y Moi earns first Grammy nomination

Toro Y Moi, the indie rock/electronic pop project Columbia native/expat Chaz Bear started while studying at the University of South Carolina, received its first Grammy nomination yesterday.

Bear collaborated with Australian electronic artist Flume on the 2020 single “The Difference,” which was nominated for Best Dance Recording. The song brings Bear’s signature sense of bleary psychedelia and plaintive vocal presence to bear on a swiftly percolating two-minute burst of energy.

Columbia was supposed to see Bear, now based in the Bay Area of California, this March at the Indie Grits festival, but the DJ night he was scheduled to lead at the Columbia Museum of Art was scrapped along with all other in-person programming when COVID-19 shut life down this spring.

Bear attended Ridge View High School, and became locally and regionally renowned for his involvement in the indie rock band The Heist & the Accomplice before coming to greater prominence with Toro.

Him receiving his first Grammy nomination in the Best Dance Recording category is a further testament to the way he’s been able to successfully traverse an array of genres. He reflected on that aspect of his career and the way the modern music landscape allows him to do it when talking to Free Times about his most recent album, 2019’s “Outer Peace."

“I just think that in this post-Instagram sort of place we are now, there’s a new type of mainstream, and a new type of indie,” Bear said. “And I think it probably started maybe 10 years ago when music blogs took off, that this new alternative mainstream started to become this thing that you could only be famous on the internet or famous on the blogs and you don’t even need to worry about MTV or radio.”