Thursday 27

Hank Bilal — As brass instruments go, the trombone plays second fiddle to the trumpet in the jazz world. Outside of the likes of Curtis Fuller, Wycliffe Gordon and Delfeayo Marsalis, band-leading tromboners are few and far between. But local hornblower Hank Bilal makes a good argument for keeping the instrument out front. His eponymous trio tinges his fresh, funky contemporary jazz with a gospel verve. Local legend DJ Prince Ice is a special guest. — Patrick Wall | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $20 ($15 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Gena Chambers — Charlotte-based jazz/R&B singer Gena Chambers is a familiar face at Chayz Lounge, and for good reason. A talented vocalist who excels at tackling familiar standards from the likes of Nancy Wilson, Etta James and Anita Baker, Chambers also tends to bring an ace backing crew along with her, heightening the musical lyricism and crafting that smoky jazz club ambience that the music begs for, smoking ordinances be damned. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

The Neon Queen — The hits of ABBA are plenty slick on their own merit, having stood the test of multiple decades as wedding and karaoke classics. The Neon Queen has built their brand on souping up the Swedish pop masters’ catalogue with even more sheen, trading the ’70s piano drive of the original songs for dreamy, ’80s-appropriate synths and grooving sub bass. The Atlanta-based quintet performs accompanied by a custom light rig that lends itself perfectly to a blissed-out dance party. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Friday 28

It Was Fun While It Lasted — The While Mule has decided to start sending out 2019 with the flourish it deserves, recruiting hosts Reddiculous and J. Grant to put on a jam-packed show of up-and-coming hip-hop artists. Nine different emcees will spit rhymes, with musical interludes from DJ Lonzo, and while it might not technically be a New Year’s Eve show, Dec. 28 is close enough. The show is a good chance to see some burgeoning rap talent that needs more of the spotlight. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 8 p.m.; $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

The Fanatics — Fanatics are eternal, and perhaps the Columbia band called The Fanatics is, too. The circa late-’70s-early-’90s group bled at the edges of punk and new wave, with strident, conclusively fuzzy riffs, recklessly jarring keys, taut and driving rhythms, and vocals that sneer and snarl, aloof and self-righteous, but also feral and hungry. In short, they sounded a lot like a lot of punk bands that currently draw crowds on national club tours and grab plaudits from online music critics. Good timing, then, that The Fanatics are back for a reunion show this week. With With The Retro-Future Glam Band. — Jordan Lawrence | State Street Pub: 8 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia

Say Femme — Say Femme’s alternative-pop is tinged with hints of soul, noticable through the vocals, but still embraces a modern sonic edge. Though still relatively new, the band’s profound live performances are leaving a mark, growing their notoriety and whetting appetites for what might come next.. With Wet Nap, Skeeterbite, Jordan Igoe. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

The Tre’King Band — Columbia’s Tre’King Band can do the cocktail jazz thing, the wedding band thing, the funk band thing, and just about any other thing a good cover band should be able to do. For this show at Chayz Lounge, it’ll do the grown-and-sexy band thing, taking on tunes by Patrice Rushen, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, The Isley Brothers and some of Motown’s greatest artists as part of a show called A Night of Soulful Grooves. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Adam Whitehead — It’s no easy trick to grab an audience’s attention as a lone acoustic guitarist singing other people’s songs. Count local musician Adam Whitehead as one who’s up to the task. His smooth but smoky delivery is a fine fit for everything from “serious” modern country to loose and lively Southern rock, and his six-string chops — which he has displayed in The Piedmont Boys and more recently in his own eponymous band — bring considerable vigor to tried-and-true selections. — Jordan Lawrence | Hemingway’s: 9 p.m., free; 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com

Saturday 29

Charlie Wilson — Sometimes musical careers do have second acts, and Charlie Wilson is a shining example. Wilson was once the lead singer of The Gap Band, sending funktastic gems like “You Dropped A Bomb On Me” up the charts until the band faded from popularity in the mid-’80s. Wilson languished in obscurity for a while before reinventing himself in the mid-2000s as a modern R&B lover man, issuing best-selling singles like “There Goes My Baby,” “Charlie, Last Name Wilson” and “Can’t Live Without You.” He returns to Columbia today for a New Year’s Weekend Celebration. MC Lightfoot hosts. — Vincent Harris | Township Auditorium: 7 p.m., $71-$122; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org