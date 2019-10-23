Thursday 24

Badflower — Emo pop-rock outfit Badflower’s lyrics don’t reinvent the wheel, exploring the same themes of depression and isolation that helped define early-‘00s emo. Instead, it’s the L.A. quartet’s guitar work that wrinkles expectation, weaving Britpop inspired hooks alongside the requisite full-volume breakdowns to create something slightly more obtuse. With Weathers, Dead Poet Society. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 7 p.m., $20 ($17 in advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Say Femme, Becca Smith — Say Femme is a neo-soul trio with powerful lyrics and some seriously stellar harmonies. Meanwhile, Becca Smith’s raw acoustic material features songs about travelling, pollution, and learning to deal with family legacy — hopefully she’ll play some new material, which explores #MeToo and criticizes power structures with enough dynamic emotionalism to make even a rowdy crowd shut up and pay attention. With Loretta Aberdeen. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 8pm, $5, 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Friday 25 — Spooky Halloween Bash

Not sure if this show will be spooky or not, but it does feature the somewhat-difficult-to-classify Columbia quartet Villanova as the headliner. There’s a bit of rock going on here, definitely some pop hooks in the choruses, but there’s also an insistent hip-hop/funk foundation, and singer Brian Conner definitely has the swagger of an MC to go with his more sensitive indie pop side. It’s an interesting pairing with The Terence Young Project, which focuses more on straight-ahead soul, funk and jazz. | The Senate: 7 p.m.; $12 adv., $15 dos.; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Friday 25 — Halloween Havoc: Wrestle Rock

Much like The B-52s or Barenaked Ladies, Columbia’s New York Disco Villains bring the kitsch and quirk in their music, but the foundation is ridiculously catchy pop-rock music, which makes the lyrics about alien brides and whatnot go down pretty smooth. Turbo Gatto has more than a bit of smartass kitsch in it as well, but it’s more about ragged, aggressive punk-inspired garage rock, delivered with needle-in-the-red guitars and sneering vocals. Hard rockers Guardians Warlock kick things off. | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Friday 25 — Creatures of the Night: Monster Prom

Along with the expected costume contests and door prizes, the Creatures ff the Night Monster Prom at State Street Pub offers up three heavier-than-heavy bands. The straight-ahead Lexington metal quintet Sleep of Reason kicks things off, followed by Columbia’s Skullduggery, who are more like Sabbath on speed, delivering monolithic riffs and spine-shiver chorus vocals to go along with demonic growls on the verses. Decadence, a band that dives full on into bombastic modern hard rock, with soaring vocals and massive guitars, closes out the night. | State Street Pub: 6 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia

Friday 25

Consider the Source, Chew, Invoking the Abstract — The New York trio Consider the Source has dubbed its sound, “Progressive Sci-Fi Middle Eastern Fusion.” That cumbersome descriptor ought to tell you plenty about the band’s approach, though. Fusing intricate prog-rock with Middle Eastern music and retro-futuristic electronics, the band creates moving soundscapes of extraterrestrial exotica that feel almost operatic in their narrative dynamics. Atlanta’s psych-prog trio Chew and Columbia’s shredding tech-metal quintet Invoking the Abstract round out the bill. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Entire The Hellfire Caves — The Facebook event for this show invites you to “journey deep into the catacombs of our Aeon, by way of 18th century diabolists and decadent romantics, through the petroglyphs carved of flint and blood,” and I don’t really know what that means, so I’ll just talk about the music. Charlotte’s Solemn Shapes creates dark, icy and jagged-edged electronic music that teeters between danceable beats, waves of noise and gothic atmosphere. Columbia’s Expugnantis takes that dark electronica aesthetic and buries it underground, making blurred, creepy and compelling soundscapes that sound as if they’re reverberating through six feet of dirt into your grave. Presented by Devil’s Playground. — Vincent Harris | Tapp’s Arts Center (Space Hall); 6 p.m., $7; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com

The Ladies of Columbia — McKenzie Butler spearheads this show with bluesy arrangements reminiscent of Melissa Etheridge or Bonnie Raitt. Live, McKenzie is a commanding presence, with enough surefire zest and spunk to leave you out of breath. Shelby Raye is another force to be reckoned with, although she leans more toward the outlaw country of Miranda Lambert. And Kate Vera rounds out the set with pop songs that sound like Billie Eilish in a Chuck E. Cheese ball pit. — Ethan Fogus | Tin Roof: 8 p.m., free, 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Saturday 26

Biscuits & Bluegrass — The folk-punk group Black Iron Gathering and the string band Dirty Gone Dolas head up Biscuits & Bluegrass, a combination acoustic hoedown and brunch event that benefits Senior Resources, Inc. Hell, even if you don’t like bluegrass-based music, they have a Biscuit Bar at this thing (courtesy of Spotted Salamander Catering), along with craft beers and mimosas. — Vincent Harris | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar); 10 a.m.; $20-$110 (children 10 & under free); 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com

Sam Pacetti — A young disciple of Gamble Rogers and Leo Kottke who released his first album at 22, Floridian Sam Pacetti has had two more decades to hone his fingerstyle acoustic guitar technique. In that span he’s also become a pretty decent songwriter and an excellent interpreter of others’ tunes. — Kevin Oliver | TOL Coffeehouse: 7:30 p.m., $20 ($18 reserved seating); 803-200-2824, tolsc.org

Reggie Sullivan’s Carolina Shout — Bassist Reggie Sullivan has been a mainstay on the Columbia jazz and blues scene for a long time now, and he’s getting by with a little help from his friends at the season-opening show of the Carolina Shout concert series. The blues-and-jazz-focused series will kick off with performances by Sullivan, pianist Sean Higgins Jr., drummer Devin Fuller, saxophonist Christopher Andrews and vocalist Katera. The resulting collaboration/super jam promises to be quite a funky evening. — Vincent Harris | Harbison Theatre: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20; 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org

Sunday 27

Slush, King Clement — Slush is the local heir apparent to adaptable indie rock regulars like Release the Dog. Live the band puts on a high-energy show and oozes charisma with the lead singer draping himself across the stage. King Clement is a bit heavier, with ’90s punk sensibilities and some seriously Agent Orange fuzzed-out bass. With Ruth in the Bardo, Thunderbite, Follies, Earlibyrds. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $6; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 29

A$AP Ferg — God bless whoever started booking quality hip-hop acts over at Carolina Productions over the last few years. Since 2016, the annual homecoming Cockstock concert series has brought in quality contemporary rap stars like 21 Savage, Rae Sremmund, and now the New York product A$AP Ferg. Part of the same group that spawned A$AP Rocky, Ferg shares the A-lister’s ability to readily experiment within the loose walls of commercial hip-hop while boasting a sharp, gruffly nimble flow that should boom joyously through the confines of Colonial Life. — Kyle Petersen | Colonial Life Arena: 8 p.m., $20.50; 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com

Helmet — Since forming in 1989, Helmet has served as a crucial intersection between genres. The group’s aggressive riffs and heavy tones are clearly metallic, but the vocal melodies and textured walls of distortion feel more indebted to indie-rock. The band’s staccatto rhythms and odd time signtatures bridge the gap between noise-rock and post-hardcore. That the band flirted with mainstream success in the alt-rock wave of the ’90s is only a testament to its ability to bridge melodic appeal with its heavy, aggressive compositions. — Bryan C. Reed | The Senate: 8p.m., $19.99-$25; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Jet Sparks — Jet Sparks is sort of a band, sort of a solo project, and all vulnerable, sweeping folk-rock. It’s the kind of subtle, intimate music that can be done just as effectively by an understated full band as a solo artist with an acoustic guitar, and for this show, singer/songwriter/guitarist Bridget “Jet” Mullen will split the difference with a duo setup. With Greg Slattery, Adam Corbett. — Vincent Harris | Curiosity Coffee Bar; 5 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffebar.com

Songwriter in the Round — This ongoing series, a collaboration between SceneSC and Freeway Music, brings both established and relative unknowns together on stage for an in-the-round song swap. For this edition, Kelly Morris of the indie retro-blues outfit The Mobros fills the established role, joined by Logan Baldwin of the adventurous Bellavida, Richard Wells (who records lush indie pop under the Cloud Repair moniker), and more traditional singer-songwriter Josh Bennett. — Kevin Oliver | The White Mule: 7 p.m., free; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Wednesday 30

The Maine — The music of Arizona’s The Maine is like the teary-eyed emo of Taking Back Sunday meets the cool swoon of The Killers. It’s the kind of obvious lightning in a bottle pairing that makes you wonder why you haven’t heard it before. The group’s single “Black Butterflies and Deja Vu” is loaded with the kind of one-liners you’d scrawl over your middle school TrapperKeeper. It’s young music, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve to dance its way into your playlist. – Ethan Fogus | The Senate: 8 p.m., $25, 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com