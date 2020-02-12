Columbia concerts to see this week: Persona La Ave, Joe Bonamassa, Thrice, Babe Club

Thursday 13

Persona La Ave — A trio of acts set to bring you back to a different era, Persona La Ave, Community Pool, and John Bias all operate with similar vintage sound. Sitting down, headphones in ears, listening to Florence’s Persona La Ave conjures the feel of an indie coming-of-age film, borrowing from the ’80s, like so many similar acts. Community Pool and John Bias, both from Charleston, bring much the same energy. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $8 ($5 advance); 803-708-5908, facebook.com/WhiteMuleCola

Saturday 15

Amos & the Atoms — The joys of pure, unadulterated garage rock will never die, at least if local outfit Amos & the Atoms have their way. This troupe revel in the catchy choruses and rough-and-tumble guitar bombast that can bring both agony and ecstasy from bar to bar, with reference points that span from “Louie, Louie” to Elvis Costello to The Hives. Pound the tables and charge forth, let the power chords wipe you clean. With Abasolom Thee Gypsy. — Kyle Petersen | State Street Pub: 9 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia

Joe Bonamassa — Joe Bonamassa came straight outta Utica a child prodigy: He started devouring electrified English and Irish interpretations of the blues from guitarists like Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, Peter Green and Paul Kossoff at 4 (OK, sure, there was some Hendrix in there, too), opened for B.B. King at 8, and was a touring professional by his teens. His trad-rock take on the electric blues is yet another generation removed from T-Bone Walker and Muddy Waters, but Bonamassa’s virtuosity — especially for those inclined to blues-rock — suits his grandiose pursuits (and the steep ticket price). — Patrick Wall | Township Auditorium: 8 p.m., $69-$199; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Paul Dozier — Charlotte-via-Los Angeles’ Paul Dozier has those breezy Weather Channel forecast octave runs down pat, a basic requirement for any jazz guitarist. Dozier separates himself from the smooth shredding pack with an impressive technical bag of tricks, from Chicago blues-rooted sliding vibrato to arpeggios and string skipping licks reminiscent of gypsy jazz luminary Django Reinhardt. He and his band tackle a set of R&B and soul hits on this stop through Chayz Lounge, surely elevating them with guitar solos aplenty. — Cam Powell | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Ellis Paul — If you’re tired of hyphenates in your folk music (“folk-punk,” “alt-folk,” “folk-Americana,” etc.) singer/songwriter Ellis Paul might just be your type of acoustic troubadour. Paul has spent the last three decades writing intimate, confessional songs in the James Taylor/Joni Mitchell mode, with a bit of Bob Dylan’s early social awareness thrown in for good measure. His musical backing is typically pretty minimal, but he’s a reliable, beguiling songwriter with a voice just gritty enough to keep things from getting too saccharine. — Vincent Harris | TOL Coffeehouse; 7:30 p.m.; $23 ($20 advance); 803-200-2824, tol-coffeehouse.square.site

Thrice, mewithoutYou — This tour is a hail and farewell, of sorts. First, the hail: Fifteen years ago, the California post-hardcore outfit Thrice released Vheissu; this tour celebrates the record’s crystal anniversary. Then, the farewell: This is one of the last tours of the free-ranging Philly rock band mewithoutYou; the quintet’s announced that 2020 is its last year as a band. With Drug Church. — Patrick Wall | The Senate: 7 p.m., $25 ($22 advance); thesenatecolumbia.com.

Darby Wilcox & The Peep Show — Powerful is the word to describe Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show, who wield a sultry sound that brings ’60s blues back to a modern era. With Wilcox’s thoroughly real vocals, her old-school rock vibe is comparable to that of Janis Joplin. With Jordan Igoe, Jody Jackson, and Kat Hammond. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.

Sunday 16

Babe Club — Babe Club will return to Columbia next month to headline the second annual Girls Block festival, joining Lingua Franca, Neighbor Lady and at least 16 other acts on a bill that seeks to promote womxn-identifying artists. Here, the Charleston act plays an intimate fundraiser for the festival, and it’s a worthy standard-bearer, blurring buoyant pop and grimy rock behind the fetching vocals of Jenna Desmond. Visual artist Nic Jenkins will do a live sketch session at the event. — Jordan Lawrence | Tapp’s Outpost: 4-7 p.m., $20; facebook.com/girlsblocksc

Ross Ellis — Not to be confused with the lyrically sharp Americana artist and Texas piano man Robert Ellis, Ross is one of those Music Row songwriter types whose writes genuine, if middle-of-the-road, tunes are aimed at getting picked up by the likes of stars like Tim McGraw (who cut Ellis’ “Neon Church” in 2018). Ellis, thankfully, has a distinctive, soulful delivery and a pop-rock acumen that sets him apart from his more faux-Southern drawl brethren. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-1558; tinroofcolumbia.com

Subtronics — It’s 2020, and EDM’s centrist pop heyday seems to be receding in the rearview mirror. But that’s not to say there’s not some fairly rabid followings out there for producers like Subtronics who continue to produce those wobbly bass-synth grooves and thirsty drops for the bleary-eyed, dancing-bro masses. Only time will tell if this music’s live power gives it a timeless place in the popular music nexus — but for now, hips (and bodies) don’t lie. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $21; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Wiltwither, Reflect//Refine, East Viridian — The tie that binds South Carolina’s Wiltwither, and Reflect//Refine and North Carolinians East Viridian: a penchant for pirouetting from djenty progressive metalcore thrashings to moody atmospheric passages and back again. Columbia’s Withdraw, who keeps its melodic hardcore at a steady pummel, opens; so does Charlotte’s vaguely Deftones-y Den of Wolves. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $12 ($8 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.