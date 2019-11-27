Friday 29

Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir — As he’s done for three years now, Camden native Patrick Davis hosts a Toys for Tots toy drive the weekend of the Carolina-Clemson game with his high-brow soul revue, the Midnight Choir. The dressed-to-the-nines Midnight Choir leans more on Davis’s rich croon than his sharp songwriting, but because it’s Carolina-Clemson weekend, we hope Davis whips out his “Big Ole Cock.” The Blue Dogs, and Lauren Jenkins open; toy donations enter you in a raffle for Patrick Davis swag. — Patrick Wall | The Senate: 9 p.m., $25 ($22 advance; $75 VIP); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com.

Sheldon Ferguson - Berklee-trained jazz guitarist Sheldon Ferguson, a Columbia native, has made a name for himself in the liner notes of some of hip-hop’s biggest records since relocating to Atlanta, performing on Travis Scott’s Astroworld and earning a writing and producing credit on Chris Brown’s “Don’t Check on Me” in the last two years. As a bandleader, Ferguson lets his Ernie Isley influence fly, eschewing speedy playing for a more melodic and percussive style that sits deep within his band’s pocket. — Cam Powell | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Newton Minnow — The early-’90s scene in Columbia wasn’t all Hootie, not by a long shot. Newton Minnow was an eccentric pop trio in the same vein as the more well-remembered Blightobody, all angles and abrasive vocals and just odd stuff going on in the guise of what passed for non-grunge alternative rock. This show marks the group’s first live show since 1994. Harry & the Hootenannies headline, The Flight Risks also appear. — Kevin Oliver | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Duncan Sims and the Accused — If there’s still a place for heartfelt, Tom Petty-style mainstream rock in your life, Columbia’s Duncan Sims and the Accused might just be your new thing. The band, a mix of Columbia scene veterans and newbies, uses familiar ingredients in their musical stew: Catchy choruses, tight rhythms and jangly guitars are the rule. But there’s a bit of the exotic in percussionist West Jenkin’s conga accents alongside drummer David Hunt. The vocals, provided by guitarist Michael Gooding and keyboardist Chad Alexander, are a little ragged, but overall, their music has a warm, here-goes-nothing kind of charm. — Vincent Harris | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar); 7:30 p.m.; 748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com

Saturday 30

Sabin Sharpe — Sabin Sharpe blurs the line between old-school and modern country, combining elements of both into his music. The Southern rocking country artist is comparable to the likes of Brantly Gilbert, showcasing raspy vocals and fetching, radio-ready acoustic from track to track. These attributes have led Sharpe onto bills with the likes of Colt Ford, Hudson Moore, and Easton Corbin. — Hallie Hayes | Hemingways: 9 p.m.; 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com

Latonya Smalls — Adult contemporary radio stations often promise the greatest hits of yesterday and today. Adult contemporary R&B singers? Same thing, apparently. Charleston Singer Latonya Smalls’s repertoire reads like a who’s who of classic grooves: Tina Turner, Etta James, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, etc. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com.

Tuesday 3

Keith Harkin — Soft but powerful, Keith Harkin’s voice is one that pulls you in. The artist performs an acoustic set, mixing folk, pop and rock into his music. Known for a stage presence that catches attention, he takes the time to explain his tracks and their meaning before showcasing the lyrics, giving the crowd something relatable to hold onto. — Hallie Hayes | Tin Roof: 7 p.m., $35 ($55 meet and greet; $75 VIP); 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Sorry Girls — On their new album Deborah, the Montreal dream-pop duo Sorry Girls makes music that swims in atmosphere, from the cavernous-sounding drums to the spidery, late-‘80s Cure guitars to singer Heather Foster Kirkpatrick’s breathy wail. Producer-instrumentalist Dylan Konrad Obront creates beatific backdrops for Kilpatrick to weave her vocal web over, and the music is evocative and swoony enough that it could be the soundtrack for some long-lost,7 heartbroken teen movie from the Brat Pack era. It’ll be interesting to see how they handle music that’s produced this way in a live setting. With Infinitikiss, Pierce Koichi. — Vincent Harris | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 6 p.m.; $10 ($8 advance); 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Wednesday 4

An Evening with Jump, Little Children — Much like its ‘90s nostalgia counterparts Hootie & the Blowfish, Jump, Little Children has no problem moving tickets in South Carolina, as this intimate performance in The White Mule’s relatively small, shotgun room sold out quickly. Those who were swift enough on the purchase link will step into a time machine for the evening, as the baroque pop quintet plays its first two studio records, The Licorice Tea Demos and Magazine, in their entirety. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 7 p.m., sold out; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Some Kind of Nightmare, Ort — San Diego’s Some Kind Of Nightmare is a hybrid thrash-punk group that traffics in top-speed aggression and sneering attitude in equal measure. Its latest album, Driven Red, flies by in a blur of cranked guitars and blistering beats, anchored by singer/bassist Molly Mess’ hoarse upchuck of a voice. Guitarist Chy Mess chips in here and there on vocals, but Molly is the star here, wailing at the top of her lungs over the bands rocket-ride, Motorhead-meets-Ramones roar. With Ort. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $5; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com