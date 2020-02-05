Columbia concerts to see this week: Los Lobos, E.Z. Shakes, KISS

Thursday 6

Coma Therapy — Clemson’s Coma Therapy released one of the best and weirdest South Carolina albums of 2019. A swirling maelstrom of sound, No Lights Here mixes tidal-wave-sized guitars, monotone, Joy Division-style vocals and general goth-y darkness. This was an album that sounded like it could’ve come out on some British indie label back in 1982, sandwiched comfortably between Bauhaus and New Order, but it was made by a bunch of youngsters from the Upstate. With GASP, Ruth in the Bardo, SESH. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule, 9 p.m.; $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Los Lobos — With a rich career spanning four decades and 17 studio albums, it’s a bit unfair that roots rockers Los Lobos are most recognized for their 1987 cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba.” Despite its earworm kitsch, the track’s status as one of the few Spanish language songs to ever top the Billboard charts speaks to the L.A. quintet’s larger legacy as indispensable Mexican-American musical ambassadors. Pittsburgh’s nine-piece soul-rock outfit The Commonheart opens. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 8 p.m., $30 and up; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Friday 7

Buckcherry — Buckcherry’s catalogue is best summed up as frontman Josh Todd’s love letter to the rock ‘n’ roll excess of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the ‘80s — cocaine and sex are the best, amirite? Underneath the boorish lyrics on hits “Crazy Bitch” and “Lit Up,” you’ll find riffs that drip with Motley Crue and AC/DC influence. Attempting to find merit in what lies beneath Todd’s prose feels a bit Costanzian, though, like snacking on a half-eaten éclair picked up out of the garbage. With Prowess. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 8 p.m., $30 ($27.50 in advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Les Merry Chevaliers, Hold Fire — The Columbia bands at the top of this bill — a benefit for Bullets and Bandaids, a Spartanburg group that facilitates collaboration between artists and veterans — succeed, respectively, with simplicity and complexity. Bedecked in faux-French Revolutionary garb, Les Merry Chevaliers sling oldest-school punk with straight-ahead efficiency, lacing it with innuendo that’s just as winningly obvious. By contrast, Hold Fire’s sound is constantly shifting, rocking in ways that are by turns melodramatic and riotous as it takes cues from acts as divergent as Neutral Milk Hotel and Red Hot Chili Peppers. With Kyle Fuller & the End Time Prophets. — Jordan Lawrence | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Songs of the Folk — Songs of the Folk, an Americana duo out of Western Carolina, bring an unusually studied and formal level of skill to a time-tested model of male/female singer-songwriter pairs steeped in storytelling tradition. Despite the esteemed musicianship, it’s still the quality of the songs that’s the main draw, comparing favorably to the likes of Josh Ritter or the Milk Carton Kids. With Jon Rooks. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Trinity River Band — Florida’s Trinity River Band makes acoustic, bluegrass-influenced music that is, for lack of a better word, pretty. The band, featuring a singing, multi-instrumental sibling frontline of Sarah Harris-Hall, Joshua Harris and Brianna Harris, has the chops to pull off some dazzling solos and crisp ensemble playing, but it never lets that prowess get in the way of strong melodies and vocal harmonies. It resembles Nickel Creek in some ways, but with a smoother style and more layered arrangements. — Vincent Harris | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor; 6 p.m.; $10; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com

Saturday 8

E.Z. Shakes, Kenny George Band — The local acts on this bill paint with different colors, but from the same country-tinged palette. E.Z. Shakes trace a psychedelic orbit around the alt-country sphere akin to Graham Parsons, led by Zach Seibert’s raspy vocal delivery and Todd T. Hicks’ ethereal pedal steel guitar work. Kenny George Band draws upon the relentless touring spirit of outlaw country legends like Willie and Waylon, adorning George’s dulcet drawl with modern production touches in the vein of Zac Brown Band. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $8; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Persona Bell — If you’re gonna come at the queen, you’d best not miss, and singer-songwriter Persona Bell has taken aim at pop-soul royalty for her upcoming Chayz Lounge show. Bell will be taking on the catalog of Whitney Houston, singing songs by one of music history’s most powerful vocalists. Whatever one thinks of Houston’s choice of material, or her recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction, the woman could sing rings around just about everyone, so Bell, a talented singer in her own right, has created a hell of a challenge for herself. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge; 8 p.m.; $25-$30; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Travis Shaw — There’s a nice balance between background color and jaw-dropping technical ability in the music of bassist Travis Shaw — for all of the marveling one can do over his chops, the jams themselves tend to revel in a kind of understated unraveling that gives a smooth-jazz quality to what could otherwise be a rather inscrutable avalanche of notes. Shaw will lead a sharp quartet tonight in celebration of his third album, The Blended Path. — Vincent Harris | The Joint: 8 p.m., $5; 803-814-2614, thejointsc.com

The Transonics, Spybaby — The Transonics are a local retro-rock band that offers a high-energy, lightly psychedelic experience with their New Wave-inspired sound is one uncomparable to most. Like the Transonics, Spybaby is female-fronted, but it deploys a smooth indie rock sound and vocals reminiscent of Kim Carnes. With Mercer House, September Campbell. — Hallie Hayes | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Sunday 9

Horse Jumper of Love, Keep — Horse Jumper of Love is a band of three from Boston with an alternative sound that definitely inspires some feelings. Tender vocals and acoustics into upbeat, alt-electronic instrumentals. Virginia’s Keep gives a similar feeling, only with heavier acoustics paired with vocals that offer a taste of rock. With Flower Shopping. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $12 ($8 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Prettier Than Matt — Jeff Pitts — the guitar-playing half of the hook-y, pretty-sounding Columbia folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt — turns 40 this week, and the group celebrates with a show at The White Mule. Though seen just as often — if not more so — in cover-heavy bar gigs, the duo’s originals are no afterthought, increasingly filled with dynamic, slyly adventurous ideas and dominated by Jessica Skinner’s ringing voice. With Rich Owensby. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Male: 6 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Tuesday 11

KISS, David Lee Roth — The costumed icons of KISS have attracted audiences with a spectacle of pyrotechnics and theatrics, coupled with brash, punchy riffs and sing-along hooks that have proven far more enduring that anyone might have expected back in the mid-’70s when the band first started making waves. The band rolls through town as part of a two-year “final” globetrotting tour — The End of the Road World Tour — sending it into retirement in grand style. The erstwhile Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth opens. — Bryan C. Reed | Colonial Life Arena: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$1,000; coloniallifearena.com