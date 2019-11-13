Thursday 14

Jphono1 — John Harrison’s work under the Jphono1 banner has varied over the years, from full-band lineups to solo projects and from delicate indie folk to ragged-edged rock. The North Carolina artist’s most recent release, Loblolly Boogie, is perhaps his most thematically focused work yet. All five songs are stripped-down acoustic mood pieces with hints of country and folk on the fringes of the songs. Taken as a whole, the EP is more like a continuous suite of soundscape-style sections than a collection of songs. It’s blissfully melodic music that’s almost hypnotic. With Sean Thompson, The Dirty Gone Dolas. — Vincent Harris | Drip Coffee (Five Points); 6 p.m.; 803-661-9545, dripcolumbia.com

The Red Clay Strays — Filter Johnny Cash and Hank Williams through John Hiatt and you’d have the sound of Mobile, Alabama’s The Red Clay Strays. If you see the new Stephen King movie Doctor Sleep you’ll hear their scary good new single “Good Godly Woman” in the background of a scene in a honky-tonk, the natural habitat for the band’s raw rockabilly/soul/blues/country fusion. — Kevin Oliver | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m.; free; 803-791-4413; newbrooklandtavern.com

Friday 15

Brandy and the Butcher — Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher plays the kind of gritty late-’80s punk the Soda City specializes in. Their latest single, “Carolina Uber Alles,” riffs on Dead Kennedys as it targets Lindsey Graham, social justice, reproductive rights and more, all with the kind of piss and vinegar of a band getting by in one of the least progressive states in the state. Dead Spring headlines. — Ethan Fogus | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Candy Coffins, Modalcoda — In Modalcoda, Columbia bassist Craig Keeney lays down commanding ostinato bass lines reminiscent of Remain in Light-era Talking Heads, while brother Kevin Keeney’s taut, nervy drumming and guitarist and trumpeter Gabe Madden’s anti-melodies push the trio’s material in a more left-field punk direction than David Byrne’s mob. Fellow locals Candy Coffins headline, rooting themselves in propulsive dark wave and post-punk grooves highlighted by lead singer Jame Lathren’s dour, yet emotive vocal delivery. — Cam Powell | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): 8 p.m., free; 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com

Easy Honey, Rare Creatures — Here, The White Mule brings two Charleston-based alt-rock bands to town. Easy Honey produces a melodic tone resembling early Brit-rock, rife with coming-of-age vigor. Rare Creatures transition from heavy synth rock to soft acoustic melodies, with each individual track displaying something new. The band showcases diverse lyrics through raw songwriting, giving the audience something rare to hold onto. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road — When it comes to traditional female bluegrass singers, Lorraine Jordan’s name should be right there with Dale Anne Bradley and Rhonda Vincent. The North Carolina native and her band Carolina Road play hard driving bluegrass with more than a hint of classic country thrown in — they even did a whole album of ‘grassed-up country, Country Grass, a few years back. — Kevin Oliver | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., $15; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com

John Hiatt — John Hiatt has spent the past four decades or so earning a reputation as one of our finest songwriters, and it’s richly deserved. He’s written dozens of near-perfect tunes, including “Have A Little Faith In Me,” “Thing Called Love,” “Riding With the King,” “Slow Turning” and “Crossing Muddy Waters.” But the best-kept secret about Hiatt is that he’s just as compelling a performer as he is a writer, especially in a solo acoustic setting. His salt-and-vinegar vocal growl, devilish charm, freewheeling approach and top-notch six-string skills make for a potent combo. With Colin Elmore. — Vincent Harris | Newberry Opera House: 8 p.m.; $75-$85; 803-276-5179, newberryoperahouse.com

Real Work, The Lovely Few, Levvy — Once again, three acts who recorded at Columbia’s consistently high-quality Archer Avenue Studio celebrate EPs on the same night: Real Work furthers its attentively crafted fusion of power-pop propulsion and heart-string-tugging hooks that evoke Death Cab in its prime on Where Did We Begin; The Lovely Few takes a break from its space-themed main releases with glitchy grooves and nervy romantic elation on Sad Disco; Levvy imbues slanted and rumbly indie rock with excitedly crackling melodies and sweetly earnest vocals on Better Than I Was Before You. Ghosts of the Kodiak opens. — Jordan Lawrence | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $10 ($13 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Saturday 16

Curse — Baltimore darkwave duo Curse frequently uses deep space as a metaphor. It’s fitting, too: Synthesizers quiver and arpeggiate like signals from long-lost satellites; spectral vocal lines hang in haunting hazes like ghostly rings surrounding distant planets; chilly pulses cut through rocky groove like rivers of methane through craggy canyons; songs explode as though burning into ash upon reentry. With Futurechristianmortalists, Expugnantis. — Patrick Wall | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 7 p.m., $10; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com

William Elliot Whitmore, Samantha Crain — Samantha Crain’s plantitive ballads mix the bouncy catchiness of Ingrid Michaelson with the salt-of-the-earth realism of Lori McKenna. It’s a pleasantly narcotic mix with plenty of banjos and clear-eyed lyricism. Willian Elliot Whitmore’s music skews more toward Merle, while asking big questions about existence in a characteristically booming tenor. Together, they present a showstopper bill that seems fit for a bigger room. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $17; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Southern Soul Fest — Southern soul is just a different kind of soul, one that emerged from the same primordial blues ooze that spawned rock ‘n’ roll and R&B but that leaned more heavily on the deep gospel music of black Southern churches and the jumpin’, greasy, black blues of the Chitlin’ Circuit. Maybe that’s why there’s a reverent feel in the lasciviousness spewed by Pokey Bear (ask your friendly Papa Jazz record clerk about “Side Piece”), Calvin Richardson, Sir Charles Jones, Ronnie Bell, and Tucka. — Patrick Wall | Township Auditorium: 8 p.m., $51.50–$101.50; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Sunday 17

Matt and Kim — Think back to 2009. “Daylight,” the lead single off Matt and Kim’s debut LP, Grand, is inescapable. Its kinetic drum and keys bounce occupies space on every nascent hipster’s latest iTunes playlist and tries to sell you Bacardi when you turn on your TV. Ten years on, the indie pop duo’s current tour celebrates Grand’s aluminum anniversary, playing it in its entirety each night and undoubtedly fusing the plucky piano intro of the aforementioned single fast to each attendee’s cerebral cortex. With The Frights. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 7 p.m., $30 ($27 in advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Wednesday 20

Bayside — Closing in on two decades of activity, the New York-bred rock band Bayside shows no signs of slowing down. In September, the band released its eighth studio album, Interrobang, and quickly embarked on a tour to support the new record. Having flirted with mainstream success, Bayside has remained a fixture on the club circuit, its anthemic mix of pop-punk and alt-rock proving perennially appealing. Tonight, the band shares the stage with Sincere Engineer, the outfit helmed by Chicago songwriter Deanna Belos. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $27 ($23 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Cordovas — At their core, Nashville quintet Cordovas are an undeniably Southern act, marrying the infectious, ragged energy of Levon Helm-fronted The Band classics with blistering dual lead guitars in the tradition of The Allman Brothers Band. 2018’s That Santa Fe Channel, the fivesome’s ATO Records debut, finds the group expanding beyond their Southeastern influences, adding in pedal steel guitar and American Beauty-esque group harmonies to bolster lead singer and bassist Joe Firstman’s cosmic Americana storytelling. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $12 ($10 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Five Finger Death Punch — By evoking Metallica’s infamously abrasive (and massively unit-moving) ...And Justice for All, Five Finger Death Punch made a naked play for mainstream metal supremacy with last year’s And Justice For None. But where Metallica was all piss and vinegar (and some eerily prescient sociopolitical rumblings), Five Finger Death Punch is all bellicose posturing. The latter’s big, dumb alt-metal is bigger and dumber than ever, fueled by ‘roid rage and jingoism, and still a throwaway indistinguishable from the popular metal homogeneity. With Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, Fire From the Gods. — Patrick Wall | Colonial Life Arena: 6:30 p.m., $39.50–$102; coloniallifearena.com

Gryffin — In 2016, electronic music DJ/producer Gryffin moved from accomplished remixer to solo artist, releasing his debut single, “Heading Home.” The song was a first-rate slice of electronic dance-pop, a mix of throwback late-‘80s techno beats with a killer melody and just enough icy, synthesized edge to keep it from being too polished. He followed that attention-getting debut with a slew of similarly brilliant singles, leading up to his debut full-length, Gravity. The album is full of catchy songs, but it’s more of a straight-ahead pop collection than his early releases indicated. It’s an ambitious move, but it’s hard not to feel like Gryffin lost some of his uniqueness by aiming more toward mainstream success. With The Knocks, Bunt. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., $30 ($28.50 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com