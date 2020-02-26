Columbia concerts to see this week: Jimmie Allen, Farewell Angelina, Nat Baldwin

Thursday 27

Kyle Daniel, Paisley + the Birdwalkers — With a raspy edge to his voice, Kentucky’s Kyle Daniel has a sound that is comparable to that of Chris Stapleton, ranging widely from a rootsy base and showcasing meaningful lyrics. Columbia’s Paisley + the Birdwalkers are a group of dynamic female players, fronted by Paisley Marie’s powerful vocals and treading a similarly mercurial path through Americana. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Nordista Freeze — Nordista Freeze would be an excellent name for a Norwegian death metal band, but it’s actually the name of a Nashville singer-songwriter who specializes in some of the catchiest guitar-pop this side of early-’80s Athens. Freeze’s new single, “First Time,” could’ve been on a Marshall Crenshaw or Swimming Pool Q’s album. It bursts with sunshiney vocal harmonies and jangly guitars, and the chorus is insanely catchy. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg with this guy. He’s been creating impossibly beautiful pop gems teeming with inventive arrangements for years now. With Thunderbite, Bad Vessel. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 8 p.m.; $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Friday 28

Jimmie Allen — “Best Shot,” the 2018 song that made Jimmie Allen the first artist to begin his career with a No. 1 country single, is — like so much of what dominates the current country dial — not exactly country. With placid strums, placider piano tinkles, easygoing electric guitar shimmers and Allen’s honeyed twang, it’s closer to the electro-acoustic R&B/rock vibes that inspire John Mayer fans to sing out, “Your body is a wonderland!” But Allen is an engaging vocalist, and if you take your modern pop sprinkled with rural signifiers, his sound will likely suit you just fine. — Jordan Lawrence | Skyline Club: 8 p.m., $20-$75; facebook.com/skylineclub803

Farewell Angelina — The Nashville quartet Farewell Angelina is hard to either praise or dismiss. Without question, the music is too slick, too polished and too reminiscent of the dreadful pop-country hybrid that unfortunately rules the radio these days. But the vocal harmonies are absolutely stellar, and all the members can write catchy tunes and are accomplished multi-instrumentalists. They need a lot more grit in their sound, but it’s genuinely difficult to argue with music as pretty and well-played as this. — Vincent Harris | Harbison Theatre: 7:30 p.m., $25-$50; 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org

Clayton James — If you are looking for feel-good music, Clayton James is your artist. The energy in his voice is electric but the flow of his melodies is so smooth. He raps about reality, showcasing a life that any coming-of-age youth can relate to. With Jtrawwww, Heem Hussein. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Space Coke — Columbia’s Space Coke plays a steamrolling style of sludge-metal that recalls mastodons of yore like Black Sabbath or Deep Purple or even, God help us all, Uriah Heep. The groaning guitar and menacingly intoned vocals share equal space with low-end, sinister organ riffs, and pretty much everything the band does is caked in about six feet of grimy distortion. All that to say that Space Coke is absolutely awesome, and as dark as the music can be, it’s also somehow a whole lot of fun. Long may it slay. With MNRVA, Doomsday Profit. — Vincent Harris | Art Bar: 9:30 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Ashley Wright & the Vance Gap Ramblers — From the second singer-songwriter Ashley Wright opens her mouth to sing, it’s clear that she gracefully worships at the altar of Americana exemplars like Gillian Welch and Alison Krauss, as does her ace backing band. It’s not just a sterling set of musical influences that they bring to the table, though —the songs on last year’s Too Good to Be True indicate a facility with storytelling and portraiture every bit equal to their sound. With The Congaree Swampcats. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $12; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Saturday 29

Isaac Byrd, Jr — You are not being asked to “Experience The Sounds Of Smooth Jazzy Soul with Isaac Byrd, Jr” this Sunday night. You are being told. Byrd’s trumpet playing is, in fact, smooth as hell, but it’s not Weather Channel jazz or sanitized waiting-room R&B. Byrd has some pretty sweet chops on his instrument, and while he’s not going to give Miles Davis a run for his money in the hard-bop department, his sound is pleasant and lightly funky without being too watered down. It’s grown-and-sexy music, for sure. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20-$25; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Invoke — Wilmington’s Inovke is all about wrath: Abutting its d-beat breakdowns are savagely shredded passages that evoke the left-hand wrath of black metal. Grunted and groaned above the din are f#!k-you philippics marked by malevolent misanthropy. With Point of Contact, Figure, Excide. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $12 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

REO Speedwagon — It’s really easy to talk crap about REO Speedwagon’s dad-rock classics and make fun of singer/guitarist Kevin Cronin’s oddly flat, Midwestern delivery. But if you’re going to sit there and say that, during some private, emotional moment, you haven’t gotten swept up in the weepy bathos of “Can’t Fight This Feeling” or “Keep On Loving You,” you’re either a soulless robot or a dirty liar. Yes, the band is dorky and terminally unhip, and it doesn’t rock especially well, but deep down, you know you kind of like it. — Vincent Harris | Township Auditorium: 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$89.50; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Sunday 1

Bad Omens — What do you get when you throw skyscraper-sized modern hard rock anthems, inspirational, near-gospel lyrics and a pinch of electronic accents together? Well, you get kind of an unholy mess, which is probably what the Los Angeles quartet Bad Omens was aiming for when it piled all of those different influences together. There’s not much subtlety in what the band does on its just-released new album, Finding God Before God Finds Me — it’s just a wall of guitars, soaring vocals and pummeling beats. Whether it’s good or not is a matter of personal taste, but it certainly is big. With Oh Sleeper, Thousand Below. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 6 p.m., $18 ($15 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Monday 2

Nat Baldwin — On Autonomia I: Body Without Organs, Nat Baldwin returns to his roots. In the early half of the past decade, Baldwin plotted a course toward linear melody and singer-songwriter tradition (his 2014 record, In the Hollows, is a high-water mark) that mirrored his work with mainstream-ish indie acts Dirty Projectors and Grizzly Bear. But his earliest solo excursions on the contrabass were rooted in improvisation, leveraging extended techniques in service of non-linear musical forms and textural abstractions. Autonomia explores the expanded sonic capabilities of the bull fiddle, using prepared bows to produce wild timbral variations and interjections of rhythmic intensity. With The Choir Quit, Brooke Pridemore. — Patrick Wall | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $10.80; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Varials, Orthodox — Introspection fuels the engines for Philadelphia’s Varials and Nashville’s Orthodox, each band deploying djent and nü-metal tropes (e.g., heavily gated distorted guitars, vocal deliveries by turns aggro and eerie) to examine the darkness within. For Varials, the stimulus is cerebral, mapping the textures that turn isolation into anger and aggression. For Orthodox, it’s personal, mining the trauma of a childhood under the thumb of addicts. With Traumaxqueen, VLVD, Your Spirit Dies. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $15 ($12 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Wednesday 4

The Acacia Strain — Led by singer Vincent Bennett and his wounded-bear howl, The Acacia Strain have spent more than 15 years playing absolutely brutal, merciless deathcore metal, which basically means that, other than an occasional full-stop for dramatic effect, everyone in the band is playing at full volume at all times. The tempos vary, but the music itself is gloriously punishing, sort of like your ears are running a marathon. There’s something freeing in the relentless pound of The Acacia Strain’s music, if only because you can’t think about anything else while it’s playing. With Rotting Out, Creeping Death. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 6 p.m., $25 ($19.50 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Whiskey Mikes — Whiskey Mikes is a Columbia band that’s been together for eight years or so now, and during that time they’ve honed a modest brand of straight-ahead rock that neither disappoints nor surprises. Their first EP, The Exit Light Session, came out last year, and it’s full of pleasant-but-unremarkable tunes that sound good while they’re playing but don’t really leave much of a lasting impression. It’s nice enough music that seems designed to make you vaguely nod along at the bar while you’re not really paying much attention. With The Transonics, Acoustic Mountain Express Duo. — Vincent Harris | Tin Roof: 8 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com