Thursday 30

Mother’s Finest — Vocalists Joyce “Baby Jean” Kennedy and Glenn “Doc” Murdock and guitarist Gary “Moses Mo” Moore have been leading the Atlanta funk-rock outfit Mother’s Finest for a mind-boggling 48 years, honing their band into a funky live juggernaut. The group managed to send singles like “Love Changes,” “Piece Of The Rock” and “Don’t Wanna Come Back” up the charts in the mid-‘70s and score a few gold records in the process, but its bread and butter is bringing the house down on stage. With DB Bryant. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $25 ($22 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Jason Aldean — You don’t get more bro-country generic than Jason Aldean, one of the leading lights in the effort to dumb down country radio to its most basic and desultory of signposts. History will likely remember him for one of the first impressively mediocre country-rap megahits (“Dirt Road Anthem”), but he’s got a slew of other singles that will be instantly recognizable to even the most casual of country fans, even though most of them (the Kelly Clarkson duet is OK) are as easy to forget as they are to remember. If it’s your kinda party, have at it. With Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Dee Jay Silver. — Kyle Petersen | Colonial Life Arena: 8 p.m., $73.25 and up; 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com

Friday 31

48 Fables, Chris Compton — Columbia is a town that deserves a varied collection of dusty singer-songwriter types, and this bill gives us two in 48 Fables and Chris Compton. While the latter is a troubadour with an idiosyncratic style and evocative lyricists, 48 Fables delivers more straight-up alt-country with the kind of convincing roar that suggests that Steve Earle and Son Volt should have the same cache as the Wilcos and Chris Stapletons of the world. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Aim High, Never I — This largely local affair offers multiple engaging rock visions one might loosely describe as “punk” — from the grooving, skronking, bass-heavy jams of The Haves to the alternately sleek and feral post-emo of Aim High, from the stout and tenaciously driving melodic hardcore of Withdraw to the dramatic and head-bangable metalcore of Charlotte’s Never I. Those looking for an evening that erodes the idea of singular genres need look no further. With Addie Adair. — Jordan Lawrence | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Hank Bilal — Winnsboro-based trombone player Hank Bilal has chosen to spend his birthday on the road, hitting Chayz Lounge as one of three stops on his Southeastern celebration tour. While Bilal’s slide horn talent is as impressively dextrous as that of any trumpet or sax player, it’s his arrangement prowess as a bandleader that shouldn’t be overlooked. 2019’s The Black Aquarius LP showcases his penchant for George Clinton space-funk wobble through otherworldly synth sounds and low end bump. — Cam Powell | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Delbert McClinton — Delbert McClinton can write a good tune for sure, but his fiery rasp of a voice is the perfect interpreter’s instrument. He can handle meat-and-potatoes rock, country, blues and soul with ease, and he can blow a mean solo on the harmonica, as well. The 79-year-old McClinton is still a rough-and-ready road warrior after nearly 60 years in the business, and he’s still a prolific recording artist, too. In fact, his latest album, Tall, Dark & Handsome, just won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. — Vincent Harris | Newberry Opera House; 8 p.m.; $90-$100; 276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com

Saturday 1

Bob Marley Reggae Winter Splash — Five Points has long been the cultural center of local reggae and Rastafari communities, with retailers like Natural Vibrations and Loose Lucy’s anchoring the area’s Irie presence. The White Mule’s Saluda Avenue location makes it the obvious choice to host a full night of music honoring the late Bob Marley, featuring some of Columbia’s biggest reggae torchbearers in Jahson and the Natty Vibes, and The Dubber. Sista Robin & Sista Adama, and Coolie G open. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 6 p.m., $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Boomtown Trio — “Patterns in the Sound” — the lead single from Wild Wanderer, the forthcoming debut album from Columbia’s Boomtown Trio — lays plain the gifts that make the chamber-leaning folk act so special: beautiful and powerfully emotive vocal work from Kelley McLachlan; evocative bass playing, both plucked and dynamically bowed, from Craig Butterfield; and electrifying fiddling from Kristen Harris, especially gripping when she weaves around Butterfield’s bowed runs. Seeing these exceptional string players with exceptional chemistry in an intimate jazz club should be a treat. — Jordan Lawrence | The Joint: 8 p.m., 803-814-2614, thejointsc.com

Kid Trails — Kid Trails’ music has a translucent tone that brings you to a state of tranquility. The indie rock project led by Toro Y Moi live bassist Patrick Jeffords offers mellow vocals and soft, electric acoustics that are pleasantly engrossing. Pulling myriad influences into his pillowy aesthetic, each new performance offers a different experience. With Julian Lynch, Paper Daisies, and Pierce Koichi. — Hallie Hayes | Indah Coffee: 7 p.m., $7; 803-708-0275, indahcoffee.com

Monday 3

Vanwho, Moon Hollow — Singing in both English and French, Vanwho’s Vanessa Boivin-Drolet brings experimental pop sensibility akin to fellow Canadian Leslie Feist to ethereal, often off-kilter indie rock landscapes when playing with her Montreal-based quartet. Vermont’s Moon Hollow digs its heels into the intersection of mountain folk and bluegrass jam music. The band’s mixture of original compositions and classic covers creates a set that can switch from a pensive and subdued ballad to a knee-slapping jig without warning. — Cam Powell | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., free; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Michael Angelo Batio — Guitar shredder Michael Angelo Batio brings his Speed Kills tour to Columbia to not only showcase his formidable skills as a soloist — Batio was named “fastest guitar player of all time” by Guitar World — but also to offer fans an opportunity to take a master class with the fretboard wizard, or to simply shake the hand that tears apart the signature bi-directional “double guitar”. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $20-$100; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.co

Wednesday 5

Stevie and the Crooked Lyons — Stevie and the Crooked Lyons are a band deeply committed to the Southern rock-tinged blues-soul template that feels like what every boomer imagines a good rock band should sound like. Fortunately, frontman Stevie Harris has the six-string chops and swooning voice to ably pull things off, with the end result feeling like a local-budget (and alive) version of Stevie Ray Vaughn. Somewhat puzzling is the fact that Harris is supported here by the alternative-tinged roots-rock of Kyle Fuller & the End Time Prophets (think Edwin McCain) and the DIY emo-folk of Chelsea Hates Me. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-1558; tinroofcolumbia.com

NUMBTONGUE — NUMBTONGUE, led by (and, in the studio, entirely consisting of) Sea Wolf Mutiny’s Bobby Hatfield, layers R&B song structure and melody with a lo-fi indie veneer that merges polished groove with homespun grit, a bit like lo-fi R&B outfit Grampall Jukabox managed. 2017’s Exhumation is rife with funky, muted guitars and fuzzy bass grooves that would feel as much at home in a Black Keys production as a long-lost ‘60s soul 45. This mix of vintage and modern, soul charisma and indie grit is a compelling blend and effortlessly complements Hatfield’s pop-classicist songwriting. Wilder Maker, The Lovely Few, and Barnwell open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $8 ($12 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com