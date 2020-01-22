Thursday 23

Misery Loves Company — How the hell has no other emo band thought to call themselves Misery Loves Company? That’s about as perfect a description of the genre as we can imagine. Actually, the New Jersey quartet claims to play something called “post-emo.” We don’t really know what that means, but for what it’s worth, the band’s music is chock-full of slashing guitars, tightly coiled beats and nakedly vulnerable lyrics (all of the traits one would associate with emo, actually), and they have a beast of a rhythm section. With Lonelyouth, As The Stars Align, Pressure Falls. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 7 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Friday 24

Parker’s Back Quarter — The Parker’s Back Quartet is a hot jazz ensemble that draws its membership from beyond the city’s jazz-centric circles — guitarists Robbie Grice and Ross Swinson from rockabilly and indie rock bands; fiddler Kristen Harris and bassist Dave Holder from the bluegrass tradition — and its variegated membership helps the band blur boundaries. — Patrick Wall | The Aristocrat: 8 p.m.; 803-708-8004, thearistocrat803.com

Prettier Than Matt — At this point in the career of Columbia pop-rock duo Prettier Than Matt, we really need to know what Matt looks like if we’re going to continue doing this. So the clock is ticking, y’all. In the meantime, PTM is still writing catchy tunes, and is most recent single, “Retrograde,” is just lovely. It’s a mostly acoustic ballad with interlaced guitars and a haunting vocal by Jessica Skinner. It’s darker, more mature and more elegant than anything the band has yet attempted. — Vincent Harris | Steel Hands: 5:30 p.m., free; 803-708-9864, steelhandsbrewing.com

The Raz — Billed as The Raz’s birthday bash, the Columbia quartet has assembled a lineup sure to slake any hard rocker’s musical thirst. The aforementioned headliner and Charleston’s Old 52 inject classic rock and heavy metal energy into the blues rock formula, while Stardog deals ear-grabbing hooks in the vein of pop-leaning rockers like KISS or Foreigner. Carolina Chupacabra darkens the palette with heavily detuned riffs and singer/guitarist Wade Parrott’s spastic, unbridled vocal delivery. — Cam Powell | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6 (21+ only); 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Saul Seibert — Saul Seibert burst onto the Columbia music scene as the charismatically crazed lead singer of primordially voodoo garage rock outfit Boo Hag, but over the past year he has increasingly presented himself as a solo artist with a jauntier, busker-like quality that provides a more affable Jekyll to his barking rock ‘n’ roll Hyde. Local psychedelic pop polymath Marshall Brown and Greenville indie folk rabble-rouser Jackson Wise (Apricot Blush) will also play solo sets. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

The Jamie Wright Band — Every act that plays Chayz Lounge brings professional polish and a sound that lands somewhere on the spectrum between accessible jazz and audience-friendly classic R&B. The Jamie Wright Band is no exception, and lands more on the latter side of things with a repertoire that includes tunes made famous by Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Marvin Gaye and the like. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m., $25 ($30 for preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Saturday 25

Art Contest — Athens’ Art Contest isn’t a stranger to left turns. As a duo, Art Contest was full of ‘em, stitching disparate riffs together for pinballing, prog-indebted math rock that leaned equally on Piglet’s method and Animal Collective’s madness. After former drummer Cole Monroe bounced outta Georgia, Cole Monroe rebuilt the group into a keyboard-centric quartet that embraces improbability. With Klark Sound, The Long Con. — Patrick Wall | Bluetile Skateboards: 8 p.m., $10; 803-376-1880, facebook.com/bluetileskateshop

Brandy & the Butcher, Death Becomes Even the Maiden, No Anger Control — There’s a certain elasticity to punk rock that’s on full display with this bill. On one end, you have Brandy & the Butcher, raunchy riff-riders that bite from the center of the canon with their Dead Kennedys- and Sex Pistols-inspired melees, while the cerebral post-punk machinations of Death Becomes Even the Maiden are the logical deconstructed ends of that movement a generation later. Rounding out the lineup is the quintessential hardcore of No Angel Control, proving that stripping away everything but speed, volume and outrage is enough. — Kyle Petersen | Art Bar; 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

McKenzie Buttler — Columbia’s McKenzie Butler is a Southern rock artist who in 2016 decided to share her vocals through the creation of an eponymous band. Her soft vocals give off hints of jazz and soul, all while maintaining the rock ‘n’ roll roots that are her specialty. Janis Joplin is a solid jumping off point if you’re in search of a quick comparison. — Hallie Hayes | Tin Roof: 5 p.m., free admission; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Indigo Girls — This year marks 35 years of childhood friends Amy Ray and Emily Sailers performing together as Indigo Girls, and the fact that this show has already sold out is testament to the Atlanta-born acoustic duo’s staying power. Their generational musical impact can’t be overstated, as their stream-of-consciousness literary singing style made an indelible stamp as part of the wave of female artists in the late-’80s and early-’90s that altered the course of folk music going forward. With Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 8 p.m., $35 ($32.50 advance; sold out) 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

The Midnight Strike — New year, same hustle for the hip-hop showcase promoters at The White Mule. The Midnight Strike is the venue’s latest installment in over a year’s worth of stacked bills, hosted this time by Tommy Tsunami and DaeWoo. Among the 11 scheduled performers are three of the state’s must-know emcees: Columbia’s high-register rhyme chameleon Cole Connor, Greenville-via-Columbia’s concept album king H3RO and Columbia’s enigmatic psych-spitter Patx. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $7 ($20 for group of four); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Duncan Sims and the Accused, Wombat Junction — Duncan Sims and the Accused’s sound is cut from pop music’s transition from the ’80s to the ’90s, with jangling guitars and dual-vocal arrangements that evoke Life’s Rich Pageant-era R.E.M. Wombat Junction wears its activism on its sleeve, with the song “Thoughts and Prayers” serving as a classic Dylan-esque protest number. — Cam Powell | State Street Pub: 9:30 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia

Sunday 26

Magnitude, Sect — Charlotte’s Magnitude have been hailed for resurrecting not only the sound but the spirit of turn-of-the-millennium hardcore acts like Strife, and Trial. Last year’s To Whatever Fateful End boasts the straight-ahead riffs and dry, shouted vocals that made underground heroes of acts like Judge, or Earth Crisis. So it’s fitting they should be playing alongside Sect, an act dispersed among Raleigh, Toronto and Portland, whose membership boasts ex-members of ’90s hardcore luminaries Catharsis, and Earth Crisis. Their 2019 album, Blood of the Beasts, is a vicious bludgeoning of metallic hardcore that rates among anything in its members’ past catalogs. Thirteenth, Fever Strike, and You Spirit Dies open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $10-15; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Ultrafaux with Kristen Harris — Making their annual stop through Columbia’s premier wine bar, Ultrafaux’s acoustic gypsy jazz is a perfect fit for the warm acoustics upstairs at Lula Drake’s Pastor’s Study. Composer and bandleader Michael Joseph Harris’ doles out arpeggiated classical guitar runs at a blistering pace atop the spank of his rhythm guitar counterpart and the anchoring thump of upright bass. The trio are joined by guest violinist Kristen Harris, whose stylings will be featured in a set of Stephane Grappelli-inspired swing numbers. — Cam Powell | Pastor’s Study: 6 p.m., $15-$20 suggested cash donation; 803-606-1968, luladrake.com

Monday 27

Brojob — Los Angeles deathcore act Brojob garnered significant attention online with an irreverent take on the genre, using depictions of gay sex rather than violent imagery for shock value. And while its humor is juvenile, the band has made serious anti-hate statements and used merch sales to raise funds for anti-suicide charities. And, musically, the band stands toe-to-toe with the genre’s heavyweights — enough so that members of Infant Annihilator, and Thy Art Is Murder have jumped on board for collaborations. Tonight, Hunt the Dinosaur, Left to Suffer, Down Under, Artificial Oceans, and Winters Gate open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $10-15; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 28

Melanie A. Davis — Kentucky singer-songwriter Melanie A. Davis’ folk-jazz sound is a beautiful kind of erie, with a spirit reminiscent of Lana Del Rey. To say her voice is alluring doesn’t do it justice — the way her tone pulls you in is more than captivating. Her lyrics are complex, making you ponder on every word. She celebrates her new album Allegoria with the tour that brings her to Columbia. With A Common Lark. — Hallie Hayes | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Wednesday 29

Grayscale — Philadelphia’s Grayscale makes big music, anthemic and polished modern rock that aims for the stratosphere. Even its ballads are designed to hit the very back of the room just as hard as the front. It also likes to throw in some danceable beats every once in a while, especially on its newest album, Nella Vita. To be honest, that aspect of the band’s sound is a little clunky, but the songs are so open-hearted and full-on charming that it’s kind of hard to hold that against the band. With Hot Mulligan, WSTR, Lurk. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 6 p.m., $20 ( $18 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Rex Darling, Lleau — This WUSC concert series entry features two burgeoning local acts in Rex Darling and Lleau. The former features singer/cellist Catherine Hunsinger showcasing her dexterous, jazz-inflected vocal talents backed by scene vet John Vail on guitar, while the latter is a bedroom-pop outfit headed by Noah Ballou that takes notes from dancey dream-pop and ’80s Big Country anthemic grandeur to fairly ebullient ends. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $7; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com