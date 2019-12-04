Thursday 5

Human Resources — Charleston’s Human Resources know how to leave space to heighten their songs’ emotions. The group’s expansive, echoing electro-pop is more patient than similarly glitchy and fuzzy indie acts, allowing bass-heavy arrangements to ripple out with dramatic intention, teasing out deep feelings whether Dries Vanderberg is wielding a slacker mumble or a thin falsetto. With Dead Swells. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $8; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Tracy Lawrence, Kenny George Band — On 2019’s Made in America, Tracy Lawrence’s voice shows the stately wear you’d expect after a 35-plus-year career in Nashville. The pure, upper-register twang he carried on early ‘90s country chart toppers like “Sticks and Stones” and “Time Marches On” has morphed into something more nasally and fractured, yet still just as earnest in its genre proper lamentations. Local act the Kenny George Band opens the evening with a rollicking and emotive take on modern country. — Cam Powell | Township Auditorium: 7:30 p.m., $22-$42; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Pet Peeves — Tonight kicks off an interesting series for West Columbia’s intimate new comedy club, presenting local bands in stripped-down fashion. Pet Peeves gives the first Locals Unplugged concert, and they’re a strong pick. The Columbians play the kind of strident, yearning emo-punk that tends to only gain tear-jerking intensity when you switch from electric to acoustic guitars and whisper verses between choruses shouted with extra vigor. — Jordan Lawrence | The Comedy Closet: 8 p.m., $10; 803-834-4598, thecomedycloset.com

Stop Light Observations — In another in a series of surprising left turns, Newberry Opera House is welcoming an unlikely feature act in Stop Light Observations, a Charleston-based rock band that has developed a devoted following with their unlikely blend of roots rock affectations, EDM flourishes, and stomping, anthemic choruses. SLO is more of a club band than a theatre act, but there’s always something special about upsetting the conventions of a staid, historical stage like the Newberry Opera House. — Kyle Petersen | Newberry Opera House: 8 p.m., $25-35; 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com

Friday 6

Gena Chambers — Gena Chambers grew up singing in Baptist churches in Columbia. She’s since relocated to Charlotte, where she launched an R&B career that’s highlighted by opening stints for R&B star Raheem DeVaughn and jazz titans Gerald Albright, Marion Meadows and Kirk Whalum. Her sets feature the songs of soul-leaning R&B queens Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Anita Baker and more. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Isabelle’s Gift, BEiTTHEMEANS — The long-running local group Isabelle’s Gift headlines this show with its signature stomp, heavy grooves and in-your-face attitude. Its shows may happen less often these days, but they’re no less potent. Alabama’s BEiTTHEMEANS are like a more commercial, contemporary version of the same, grafting Southern rock riffs onto a heavy metal framework. With Deviate. — Kevin Oliver | New Brookland Tavern: 9 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tripping on Bricks — The sounds on Tripping on Bricks’ debut LP, Colorblind, aren’t so much timeless as they point to several moments in time. There’s the barely contained nerves and ecstatically jangling melodies that helped another Columbia band called Hootie & the Blowfish skyrocket into the mainstream. There are licks and hooks that bend bluesy like The Black Crowes, and others that swing to the jammy side of indie, lining Tripping up with popular modern groups such as Moon Taxi. All told, the record presents the group as the kind of rock polyglot that can appeal to a variety of audiences. Not a bad place to start. Bad Vessel opens this release party. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Wombat Junction, Grand Republic — Wombat Junction’s sticky sweet mixture of Tom Petty-esque rock ‘n’ roll barnburners with deep political themes goes well with their stage presence. It’s not uncommon for all the members to harmonize while kicking out the jams. Grand Republic is another great local act that leans more toward the ’90s, with nods to REM and Pavement in its expansive themes and inventive arrangements. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Saturday 7

Dear Blanca, Stagbriar — Dear Blanca and Stagbriar are kindred-spirit bands — in that they share members (Alex McCollum and Cam Powell, who, full disclosure, contributes to Free Times, play guitar and bass, respectively, in both bands) and an affinity for expressive, emotionally impressionist songs, sure. But in the sense, too, that each band takes great pains to deliver live performances that are as arresting as the records they create. To that end, this show — the last of the year for each group — is being recorded. What a document that will be. Charleston’s Ned Brash Experience, guided by all-time-great dude Brett Nash, opens. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

The Inabinett Project — Never let it be said that vocalist Beth Inabinett doesn’t challenge herself. For her upcoming performance with her band, The Inabinett Project, she’s taking on some of the greatest vocalists of our era, including Natalie Cole, Dinah Washington, and Randy Crawford. Inabinett has built a crowd-pleasing show called An Evening Of Jazzy Grooves around her interpretations of these singers’ best known material, and it was popular enough at Chayz Lounge the first time around to get an encore performance. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $30; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Colter Wall — Now that Sturgill Simpson is off living his grunge-tinged guitar hero dreams, Colter Wall is the heir apparent to the Waylon Jennings outlaw mantle in the new millennium. Of course, Wall’s Townes Van Zandt-indebted songwriting still makes him more of a fringe artist, but his move up from his last show in town at the cozy New Brookland Tavern to The Senate suggests there’s more to the Simpson comparison than meets the eye. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 8 p.m., $25; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

David Wilcox — David Wilcox is hard to pin down. While he’s beloved by many songwriters, those not in the know may not be able to immediately recognize what makes his cowboy poetry different from every other travel-obsessed troubadour. The difference is in the strength of his images and splendid imagination, one that takes you places beyond just the obvious destination. — Ethan Fogus | ToL Coffeehouse: 6:30 p.m., $26 ($23 advance); 803-787-2182, tolsc.org

Monday 9

Agnostic Front — Agnostic Front is a product of its environment: the New York of the early 1980s — the old New York, the bad New York, the war zone New York marked by drugs and violence and rampant inequality and urban decay and social unrest. Formed by pissed misfit youths on New York City’s derelict Lower East Side, Agnostic Front helped to define the city’s hardcore scene and outlasted it by decades. That its anger resonates now — maybe more so than it has in decades — speaks volumes about the American sociopolitical miasma, not to mention hardcore’s staying power. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $20 ($18 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 10

All Get Out — All Get Out is an alternative/post-punk band who will move you — if not physically during their high-energy live performance, emotionally through Nathan Hussey’s relatable lyrics. He holds no feelings back in his vocal delivery, a perfect fit for the energy packed into the group’s instrumentals. A Will Away, lending support, brings things back to early-’00s grunge with its 2019 EP, Soup. With Sunsleeper, Stress Fractures, Foxglove. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Pick ‘Em by Cam Powell

Wednesday 11 — MYFEVER, Brother Moses, Howling Child

Two ebullient East Coast indie pop acts descend on New Brookland Tavern for a Wednesday night chock full of hooks. Atlanta-via-Florida’s MYFEVER adorn folk-rooted songwriting with textural synths and L.A.-ready pulsating beats, while New York’s Brother Moses employ the layered harmonies and syncopated rhythms of early Local Natives in creating a kinetic sound all their own. With local blues-rock outfit Howling Child. | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $10 ($7 in advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

VS

Wednesday 11 — Downswing, Deadships

Prefer your Wednesday night a bit heavier? Local promoter Empire Media continues an impressive string of 2019 bookings with Albany’s Downswing and Chicago’s Deadships, both metalcore members of the Stay Sick Recordings roster. Downswing’s 2019 singles “Frequency” and “Sever” show the quartet’s ability to shift from speedy punk-laced riffs to crunching breakdowns on a dime. Deadships add keys into the mix for a rangy sonic attack that blends clean and heavy vocals with aplomb. With Pressure Falls. | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 10 p.m., $12 ($8 in advance); 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com