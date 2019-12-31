Friday 3

ET Anderson, Zack Mexico — Columbia’s ET Anderson and coastal North Carolina outfit Zack Mexico are psych-refracted kissing cousins, and if not then at least kindred spirits. Each band teases at the fringes of psychedelic chaos, wielding distortion, dissonance and Kraut-indebted grooves with celestial confidence to pierce the firmament of consciousness. With Daddy’s Beemer, a Charleston pop-rock group that, like most Clemson grads, hightailed it outta Pickens County after graduation. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.

Little Lesley and the Bloodshots — Though they’re split between New York City and Greenville, Little Lesley and the Bloodshots sound as if they’d emerged out of Sam Phillips’ Sun Studios in Memphis a generation or two ago. Loaded with slapback reverb, honky-tonk twang and rockabilly boogie, the band’s traditionalist approach vouches for the timelessness of rock ‘n’ roll’s earliest sounds. Local instrumental outfit Los Perdidos share the bill. — Bryan C. Reed | Art Bar: 8 p.m.; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Jeff Lucero — There’s a sturdy dependability to singer-songwriter Jeff Lucero, a seasoned performer whether he’s in solo acoustic mode or leading a rambunctious three-piece rock group. Some of that dependability comes from how cozily he traverses decades of pop-rock radio covers in three-hour bar-band gigs, but he’s also just as capable when delivering his earnest post-grunge originals, as he’s likely to foreground at this listening room spot celebrating the release of his new album, All the Reasons. — Kyle Petersen | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $5; 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com

Latonya Smalls — Charleston singer Latonya Smalls’s repertoire reads like a who’s who of adult contemporary R&B classic grooves: Tina Turner, Etta James, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, etc. There are some old-school standards in there, too (e.g., “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore”), as well as some modern selections (e.g., Rihanna’s “Diamonds”). — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com.

Saturday 4

Kristen Jamison — Orangeburg-by-way-of-New York City singer Kristen Jamison, who studied at the Harlem School for Arts and Dance Theatre in Harlem, has been around the world with her singing talents, including at a couple of Democratic National Conventions and at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in 2014. With her able backing band, Jamison’s performance will be a soulful trip through familiar favorites from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Jill Scott, Frankie Beverly and more, all delivered with her consummate professional chops. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m., $25 ($30 for preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Radio Banter — Local act Radio Banter is an alt-rock band that skews toward early, pop-punking grunge that consists of four. Its sound resembles a mix of music from the likes of Mom Jeans, Blink-182, and Modern Baseball — an aesthetic that any early-2000s alt kid still listens for. — Hallie Hayes | Breakers Live: 10 p.m.; 803-771-6360, breakerslive.com

When Particles Collide — Particle physics is, really, a scientific demolition derby. CERN, the ATLAS experiment, Fermilab’s Tevatron — they’re all just smashing infinitesimally small things together at spectacular speeds just to see what happens. Mostly, nothing spectacular happens: two protons collide and form an ordinary, low-energy particle. Occasionally, the collisions produce heretofore unobserved phenomena: charm-quarks, Higgs bosons and the like. I don’t know what sort of collective scientific background the Bangor, Maine, duo When Particles Collide shares, but I have to imagine they have some sort of interest in particle physics. Why else would a duo — ostensibly, drummer Chris Viner and singer-guitarist Sasha Alcott fashion themselves irresistible forces, and the results of their own sonic demolition derby occasionally throw sparks (though are otherwise mostly ordinary) — choose such a name? With Boo Hag, Brandy and the Butcher. — Patrick Wall | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com.

Jack Williams, Ronny Cox — Jack Williams’ six decades in the music business have seen him playing rock ‘n’ roll, jazz guitar, blues, and since the late-’90s a singular brand of folk music that combines his evocative storytelling ability with a unique fingerpicking style. His local companions who record with him as The Winterline Band will be along for the ride for a full-band lineup, and fellow songwriter (and sometimes actor) Ronny Cox opens the show. — Kevin Oliver | TOL Coffeehouse: 7:30 p.m., $23 ($20 advance); 803-200-2824, facebook.com/TOLCoffeehouse

Sunday 5

Sims Tillirson — With a sound that’s calming and soft yet exhilarating, Sims Tillirson is an alternative-country singer/songwriter based from Columbia. Tillirson has a modern tone that could make hits on today’s radio, but his soft acoustics and touching lyrics make him stand out from the fish pool of current country artists. With hints of rock and soul mixed into his vibe, Tillirson is a force to be reckoned with. Here, he chats and sings on the live radio show WXRY Unsigned. — Hallie Hayes | British Bulldog Pub: 8 p.m., free; 803-227-8918, thebritishbulldogpub.com

Monday 6

Integrity — The hardcore veterans in Integrity have long been a vital catalyst for fusing the music’s intense polemic with the flash and dynamics of heavy metal. But never has this fusion been more potent than in the foil of vocalist Dwid Hellion, whose dry, barking howls are hardcore’s platonic ideal, and guitarist Dom Romeo, who can veer between Greg Ginn’s dissonant squall and Randy Rhoads’ melodic sprints. The band’s recent output — and particularly 2017’s Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume — feels like a culmination of almost three decades of continual progression. Fuming Mouth opens. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $18-22; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 7

One Step Closer — Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania’s One Step Closer evokes an era when hardcore was brimming with possibility, much like the “revolution summer” in the D.C. scene that spawned proto-emo acts Embrace and Rites of Spring. The band’s Triple-B labelmates in Canadian troupe Wild Side veer more toward the earnest and anthemic Youth Crew style. Choice to Make, also from Wilkes-Barre, split the difference, merging springy breakdowns with ringing chords. Columbia’s TraumaxQueen and Charleston’s Figure (in its debut show) complete the bill. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $12 ($15 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com