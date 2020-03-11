Columbia concerts to see this week: Elonzo Wesley, Kayo Dot, Marbin, White Reaper

Thursday 12

Aim High — The key to the Columbia band Aim High’s sound lies in singer Caleb Brown’s plaintive, emotional vocals. The band blurs the lines between punk-pop tightness and hardcore aggression, and the members are certainly skilled players. But the vocals are so open-hearted, so nakedly vulnerable, that it gives the music an emotional core that it might not otherwise have. The dichotomy between the wounded vocals and the raw volume gives Aim High an extra level of intrigue. With Like Mike, Diquiet, The Fraud. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $10 ($6 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Elonzo Wesley, Sinners & Saints — The North Carolina pairing of Elonzo Wesley and Sinners & Saints is a natural one, even if they operate a bit differently. The rollicking, early-Avett Brothers sound of Sinners & Saints pairs old-timey constructs with punk rock rebellion, while Wesley’s sensitive troubadour tunes are more in the cosmic country-meets-indie rock romanticism strain of things. In the end, though, both acts combine sharp songwriting smarts with a pan-Americana sensibility that appeals to the same broad subset of music fans. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $7; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Friday 13

Hypernatural Tour — As a fan of EDM, the Hypernatural Tour boasts a lineup that I was excited to look into. The tour revolves around the EP Hypernatural, produced by Wreckno and Super Future. They got EDM right with this one, creating heavy instrumentals with beat drops that hit multiple times throughout their songs. They occasionally throw in lyrics with their beats, keeping things fun. Their songs don’t have a slow start — the psychedelic vibes extend from beginning to end. With Kay Warped, Koowaton. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $20 ($18 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Pink Eye Sunday — Charleston’s Pink Eye Sunday brings electric energy to its rock style, with fast-paced instrumentals that almost force you to jump around. The lyrics display quirks that line up with the music, offering ample personality to keep you up during a long night of driving. With DerPot, As the Stars Align. — Hallie Hayes | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Portrayal of Guilt, Slow Fire Pistol — Portrayal of Guilt and Slow Fire Pistol come stamped with NPR’s seal of approval: The split that the primal screamo bands — the former from Austin and the latter from Atlanta — released in February via Run for Cover landed some laud from Lars Gotrich’s Viking’s Choice, an All Songs Considered offshoot that covers music that colors outside the lines. On Side A, Portrayal of Guilt lay down crushing, sludgy menace; flip the platter over, and Slow Fire Pistol unleashes a tightly wound maelstrom a la pg. 99 or Capsule. With Bathe. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $15 ($12 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Saturday 14

The Dales, E.Z. Shakes — The spectral Americana of local roots-rockers E.Z. Shakes is so good that it’s not difficult imagining on the national stage, so it’s nice to see them opening for The Dales, a California country-rock band whose professional approach, dynamic three-part harmonies and Eagles-esque widescreen pop appeal also suggest the possibilities of commercial ascendancy. And while the rough-hewn authenticity of the local group might feel like a contrast against the L.A. sheen of The Dales, think of it as a shot of bourbon with a light beer chaser. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $13; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

LoCo Craft Beer Jam — LoCo Craft Beer Jam welcomes (almost) spring with food, live music and, of course, craft beer. The mini outdoor festival will showcase eight live music sets on two stages, leaning toward the jam end of the rock spectrum with acts like Funk You and the Widespread Panic tribute band Machine Funk, but including an indie curveball in Human Resources. — Hallie Hayes | City Roots: noon-6 p.m., $5; craftbeerjam.com

Jeff Lucero, Reggie Sullivan Band — Saturday afternoons are for relaxin’, for kickin’ back and gettin’ outside and hangin’ out and crushin’ beers and droppin’ the velar nasal and feelin’ the good vibes. The music that Jeff Lucero and The Reggie Sullivan Band provide is a pitch-perfect backdrop for an afternoon on Steel Hands’ outdoor hang-out space, providing fresh takes on pop classics and original tunes that get you movin’. — Patrick Wall | Steel Hands: noon, free; steelhandsbrewing.com.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans — If you’re going to do the St. Patrick’s Day thing, you might as well do it on a Saturday, and you might as well enjoy a crap-ton of bands while you’re imbibing green beer. The Shamrocks & Shenanigans block party features plenty of booze and bands. Nine bands, in fact, including funk-rockers Big Thunder & the Rumblefish, neo-country singers Zach Stiltner, Maddie Rean, and Phillip Michael Parsons, peppy acoustic rock act Bellavida, folk-punk band The Black Iron Gathering, Kentucky garage-rockers The Josephines, dance-music-friendly variety band The Jump Cut and a headlining slot by platinum-selling country-rock crew Parmalee. — Vincent Harris | Tin Roof: noon, $5; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Sunday 15

Rob Leines — Nashville singer-songwriter Rob Leines, despite his relative youth, often sounds like he should have been in the ’80s class of neo-traditionalist country singers that included Dwight Yoakam and Steve Earle, even if there’s a fair bit of Southern rock and Texas boogie to his sound, too. These are familiar, even somewhat staid, musical touchpoints, but Leines seems to live and breathe them in a way that provides fresh potency. Whether the sound and approach can truly make a comeback, who knows, but Leines is definitely going to try. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Kayo Dot — Toby Driver’s exploratory avant-garde metal band Kayo Dot pulls from everywhere: D.I.Y. punk, the classical conservatory, tripped-out gothic fusion, progressive experimental doom, abstract black metal — you name it, it’s probably in there. That pantophagy keeps Kayo Dot unpredictable and exciting; even last year’s Blasphemy, arguably the most straightforward Kayo Dot record, teases brains, beauty and brutality in enticingly unpredictable ways. Tourmate Psalm Zero, led by former Zs dude Charlie Looker, bends toward a similar avant-metal amalgam. With Garrow, Lull. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.

Monday 16

Marbin — If there’s such a thing as jazz-rock fusion anymore, then the multicultural band Marbin is making it. The quartet, made up of two guys from Israel and two from Chicago, likes to stretch out over unpredictable grooves, weaving in and out of different instrumental sections like very precise bumper cars. Funky guitar and lilting alto sax keep crashing into each other over tricky rhythms that never quite settle into rock or jazz, sounding kind of like the Dave Matthews Band on steroids (without the annoying vocals). — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 17

White Reaper — White Reaper was obviously being tongue-in-cheek on 2017’s The World’s Best American Band, right? I mean, the Louisville quintet couldn’t have known that in two years’ time it’d cut a denim jacket-rock record, last year’s You Deserve Love, with Jay Joyce (who’s a favorite collaborator of Nashville stars Eric Church and Miranda Lambert) that’d be one the flagship records for the relaunched Elektra Records, right? It couldn’t possibly have foreseen that the first single, “Might Be Right,” would shoot to the top of the Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and the group opening slots on Jimmy Eat World and Pearl Jam tours, right? It couldn’t have possibly been so brash as to call — and then shoot — its shot, right? — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $18 ($15 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Wednesday 18

Husband — The electronic-tinged indie pop duo Husband hasn’t been playing many dates recently, but given Adam Corbett’s recent departure from The Restoration, hopefully we’ll be seeing the Columbia group expand on its fascinating blend of power pop smarts and slinky beat programming. It’s joined on this bill by Charleston indie rocker Pierce Alexander, another musician who deftly adds electronic flourishes to more traditional songcraft. With Bad Vassel. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $8 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com