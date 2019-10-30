Thursday 31

Electric Funeral: A Sack Blabbath Halloween Party — Halloween costumes aren’t just for people — they’re for local bands, too. Sack Blabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute act/local supergroup which features members of Dear Blanca and ET Anderson headlines this ghoulish revelry, but you’ll also get luminous prog angst from Fraud (members of Vorov) as they pay homage to Billy Corgan and company’s Smashing Pumpkins catalog, while Cayla Fralick sets her reverential gaze towards the celestial power of Dolores O’Riordan and her Irish pop-rock gems in The Cranberries. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10 ($12 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

McKenzie Butler Band — McKenzie Butler Band is a full-throat force of nature with bluesy songs that rumble with big guitars and a dynamite rhythm section. Although on first listen her songs might miss the spooky-quotient expected of a halloween bill, never fear! Her songwriting chops and rockstar poise more than make up for any perceived lack of ghouls or boogeymen. — Ethan Fogus |The White Mule: 7 p.m., $5, 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Friday 1

Fall of an Empire — There are soap opera couples who haven’t broken up and gotten back together as much as Greenville’s Fall of an Empire. The band has spent most of its existence as either South Carolina’s best metal band or, well, not existing. But when the members are together, nobody on the metal scene can touch them. With Kenny Lawrence’s incredibly powerful voice soaring over Brent Carroll and Cody Edens majestic riffs, FOAE creates the kind of slow-building metal epics that any fan of Ozzy-era Black Sabbath will love. Here’s hoping they keep it together this time out. With The Haves, Bona Lisa, Wombat Junction. — Vincent Harris | Art Bar; 8 p.m.; $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Jason Hawk Harris — If you count yourself as a fan of classic honky-tonk music, the kind of country that country radio doesn’t seem that interested in anymore, get yourself a copy of singer-songwriter Jason Hawk Harris’ new album Love the Dark. Also, if you count yourself as a fan of unbridled, razor-edged garage rock, get yourself a copy of Jason Hawk Harris’ new album, Love The Dark. In addition, if you’re a fan of atmospheric, ethereal folk balladry, get yourself a copy of Jason Hawk Harris’ new album, Love The Dark. With Russell Brown. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $12 ($10 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Emo Night Columbia — Emo Night is a celebration of all those three name bands that you loved as a teenager. Tonight with the crews of Distractions, As the Stars Align, and When I Say Jump on deck, you’ll be guaranteed all them feels from — what my mom called — piney-whiney music. I mean, it’s already The Early November, you might as well put on some eyeliner and gently weep with some strangers. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $10 ($15 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

The Charles Page Trio — The thing about genres is that it really doesn’t make much sense for them to exist, other than as superficial labels. If you listen to the music that Columbia’s Charles Page Trio makes, there really aren’t any hard-and-fast dividing lines between soul and jazz. The band, who will be joined at this show by saxophonist Connie Sawyer, takes on songs by Grover Washington, George Duke, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and more, with little regard for where you might find those artists filed at a record store. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m.; $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

The Ramblers — Atlas Road Crew singer and guitarist Taylor Nicholson put this side project together when his Charleston-based main gig pulled back from years of constant touring. With Lexington’s Herbie Jeffcoat (Sourwood Honey) on board along with bassist Mike Mills, the group boasts the instrumental firepower to cover the kind of classic tunes a Southern blues rocker like Nicholson excels at playing. — Kevin Oliver | Jake’s: 9 p.m.; $5; 803-708-4788, jakesofcolumbia.com

Williamson Branch — Williamson Branch sounds like an early Taylor Swift collaborating with Ralph Stanley. Billed as a family group, the six-piece ensemble has all the salt-of-the-earth character of a Chip and Joanna Gaines remodel. It’s music that won’t challenge your tastes or make you think. And while it peddles in the snake oil of nostalgic fantasy, it doesn’t mean you can’t toe tap to it. — Ethan Fogus | Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., free; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com

Saturday 2

A Nightmare on Park Street Part 2 — For those eager to extend their Halloween celebrations into the weekend, Art Bar hosts a party replete with a costume contest, door prizes, and a triple-(be)header of heavy rock. Jacksonville, Florida quartet Appalachian Death Trap kicks off an East Coast tour with a headlining slot here, bringing its fusion of melodic alt-rock and heavy stoner rock to the stage. Local doom outfit MNRVA serves a slab of titanic riffs as a burly complement. Wyzyrdz Thyckyt opens. — Bryan C. Reed | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Confederate Railroad — Confederate Railroad seems like the kind of band that a show like The Righteous Gemstones would have merrily fabricated into existence, but there was a period in the late-’80s and early-’90s where a patented blend of good-ole-boy Southern rock and semi-schlocky country lyricism was a pathway to genuine success. And while the group’s sound and style remains a kind of anachronism, the band’s hits (“Trashy Women,” “Queen of Memphis”) are undeniable bits of honky-tonk roots-rock excellence, and a reminder of just how far — and how weird — country radio has gotten over the past thirty years. — Kyle Petersen | Skyline Club: 8 p.m., $15; skylineclubsc.com

Jim Lauderdale — Jim Lauderdale might be the closest thing we have to a modern-day Gram Parsons. Lauderdale pays the rent by collaborating with the country music elite, including artists like George Strait, Gary Allan and Blake Shelton, but on his own albums, he’s refreshingly restless, working alt-country, gospel, folk and bluegrass into a larger cosmic-American sound. Hell, he can even do the jam band thing, boasting a long, rewarding collaboration with the North Carolina’s Donna The Buffalo. If there’s such thing as an Americana treasure, then Lauderdale is it. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $20 ($15 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Of Montreal — Seeing Of Montreal live is as much about the stage show as it is the song selections from the group’s prolific studio output. Bandleader Kevin Barnes leads his Athens cohort of obtuse psych-pop space travelers through a kaleidoscopic visual display, including, but certainly not limited to, choreographed drag numbers, alien encounters and mid-set luchador wrestling matches. Barnes’ fascination with extended ’80s dance mixes is prevalent across 2018’s White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood, with drum sounds and vocal inflections that sound like a lost Bowie record somewhere in between Lodger and Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps). — Cam Powell | The Senate: 8 p.m., $20 ($17.50 in advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Sunday 3

Cry Baby — Charleston’s Cry Baby deliberately hearkens back to the pop-R&B vocal groups of the ‘90s and early-2000s — think Mint Condition or NSYNC or even, God help us all, Color Me Badd. By definition, this stuff is an acquired taste, and I’m not 100 percent sure this isn’t a big joke, since the members of Cry Baby come from jazz and punk backgrounds. That being said, they do seem to have a knack for beat-heavy electronic dance pop and mushy-but-catchy slow jams. With B. Fraser. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m.; $10 ($7 advance).; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

MANAS — People gravitate toward avant-garde music for different reasons. It is, after all, a segment of the musical spectrum bound by being boundless; it encompasses many divergent sounds. I go to it in search of innervating textures. And good golly, does MANAS deliver. Guitarist Tashi Dorji, a true adventurer who frequently shoves objects under his strings and often plays more like a percussionist, and thoughtful but powerful drummer Thom Nguyen whip each other into purgative frenzies in the ongoing duo project, pushing Dorji to ferally expressive heights that take his instrument to its outer limits. — Jordan Lawrence | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 6 p.m., $10; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Monday 4

Adult Mom — With its earnest and unfussy pop-rock, the Purchase, New York-based band Adult Mom recalls a long lineage of idiosyncratic indie pop ranging from Beat Happening to Belle & Sebastian. Led by songwriter Steph Knipe, Adult Mom wraps warm melody and buyant hooks around bittersweet lyrics that explore identity and isolation, relationships and politics with wit and plainspoken charm. But for all the surface-level appeal these songs offer, it’s the vulnerability — both expressed and explored — that makes them resonate long after the music stops. FRESH; Perspective, A Lovely Hand To Hold; BANGZZ; and Bear Ley open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $12 ($8 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 5

Cayla Fralick, Foxy Dads, Paisley and the Birdwalkers — Cayla Fralick is a songwriter whose music provokes powerful emotions, backed by suave vocals and acoustic-electric instrumentals. Meanwhile, Foxy Dads is a goth-pop ensemble from Queens, New York, whose 2019 Single “Pretty Baby” sets off an ambience of ’80s electronic dance music. Paisley and the Birdwalkers is an acoustic soul/rock band made up of dynamic female musicians, recently adding Cassidy Spencer on keyboard. With Winnebago Vacation. — Hallie Hayes | Tapp’s Art Center: 8 p.m., $14 ($10 advance); 803-988-0013, www.tappsartcenter.com

Future Teens, Oceanator, Stress Fractures — Future Teens make you feel many emotions at once with their new album Breakup Season, showcasing bummer lyrics and pop instrumentals. The pop-punk ensemble features a sound reminiscent of the ’00s emo age. Oceanator gives off heavier undertones that fall into the alternative rock spectrum, showcasing occasional indie components. Stress Fractures is a true emo-pop band. Comparable to bands like Mom Jeans, Stress Fractures plays off of fast riffs and honest, relatable lyrics. With Fighting for Daylight, A Lion Out of Place. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $13 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, www.newbrooklanndtavern.com