Friday 20

Chasing Vixen — Greenville’s Chasing Vixen is led by vocalists Justyn Fox and Haley Herauf. Together, the two create a sound that mixes pop, rock and soul, all while developing folk acoustics in the background. Lending support, Jessica Ticko is a young artist with a powerful, soulful voice, having transitioned through from open mics to auditioning for NBC’s The Voice. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $8 ($5 advance; 18 and up only); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Cola Rocks for Girls Rock — While the Girls Rock summer camp and activist organization is always more about the message than the medium, there’s something fun about having the classic New York-style punk of Columbia acts Brandy & the Butcher and Turbo Gatto serving as the soundtrack to their fundraiser here. Both groups revel in dirty garage rock swagger and impetuous deliveries to different ends (the latter being decidedly more cat-focused), but they share a rebellious, egalitarian spirit that should serve the celebration well. Kovas opens. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ — After nearly 35 years, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ just keep rolling on, playing their blend of Southern rock muscle, folk music earnestness and country twang. Singer/guitarist Kevn Kinney and bassist Tim Nielsen have weathered all manner of musical trends, seen band members come and go, and gone in and out of style, but they’re still out there playing stone-classics like “Fly Me Courageous,” “Build A Fire,” “Around The Block Again” and the immortal “Straight To Hell” for a dedicated fanbase. And God love ’em, they’re still awesome. With Jump Castle Riot. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., $18 ($15 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Marqueal Jordan — Saxophonist Marqueal Jordan spent a spell in Brian Culbertson’s band, backing the smooth-jazz superstar with smoky sax lines that emanated poise and confidence. Leading his own crew, the Chicago sax man stays in the contemporary jazz lane, flavoring his smooth, straightforward grooves with a little R&B sultriness. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $25; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com.

Youth Model — Charleston’s Youth Model is led by Matt Holmes and Randy Borawski, and the group rallies a sound that balances gritty pop-rock and classic rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a potent mixture and fine stylistic fit for the fans and musicians in the South Carolina rock scene. Veteran Columbia songwriter Chris Compton opens. — Hallie Hayes | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Pick’ Em by Kyle Petersen

Friday 20 — Josh Hilley Band

In Columbia, we have both kinds of music —country and Western. That’s not quite accurate, but this Friday night does offer up different variants of country tradition. Down at the Skyline Club, the Josh Hilley Band captures the sound and feel of honky-tonks in the late-’70s through the early-’90s, mining the hits of everyone from Merle Haggard and George Strait through Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson while throwing in a few Southern rock and sundry pop hits for good measure. | Skyline Club: 8 p.m., skylineclubsc.com

VS

Friday 20 — Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass

Down at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlour, however, Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass will deliver their own, more narrow vision of country music, one that only ranges from Bill Monroe to Hank Williams to Buck Owens. As an institutional force, the Wells tradition is one that you don’t want to mess with and is damn near essential to understanding roots music in the Midlands. | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlour: 7:30 p.m., $5; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com

Saturday 21

King Nothing — Slotting near the end of the A-side of 1996’s Load, ”King Nothing” sits damn near smack dab in the middle of Metallica’s studio output — at possibly the farthest point from their roots as a thrash metal wrecking crew but at the peak of their pop-chart powers. So it’s a fitting source for the name of a tribute act that draws from the depths of Metallica’s extensive catalog. (That King Nothing also sounds pretty tough is a second point in its favor.) With Iron Maiden tribute act Maiden America. — Patrick Wall | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Jeff Lucero — It’s kind of hard to know what the hell “Americana roots-rock” is anymore, but I’d be hard pressed to think of a better example than singer-songwriter Jeff Lucero’s new single, “Left In A Panic.” The mid-tempo rocker, a calling card for his new album All the Reasons, is a catchy, tight tune with a good balance of guitar grit and pop polish and a chorus that will not leave your head once it’s lodged in there. He may still include a lot of covers in his live sets, but Lucero is becoming one hell of a songwriter in his own right. — Vincent Harris | Wild Wing Cafe (Sandhill); 9 p.m., Free; 803-865-3365, wildwingcafe.com

Taylor Boys Christmas Extravaganaza — A session guitarist in New York for a diverse array of artists including Dave Koz, Donna Summer and more, when Joe Taylor came home to South Carolina for Christmas over the years, he had plenty of musical friends here in Columbia and getting together to jam was a way to see a bunch of them at once. The resulting Extravaganza concert, which also features his brother Steve Taylor and Steve’s son Stephen, both accomplished musicians, is an annual good-vibes shindig for a worthy cause. For the 15th iteration, the beneficiary is Toby’s Place, a shelter for homeless women and children. Also on the bill are songwriters and musicians Deb Varn, Drew Dixon, Jordan Trotter, Hobart, Moon Pie, Michael Allen and more, making it one of the biggest musical holiday events of the season. — Kevin Oliver | The Senate; 8 p.m., $10; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Violent Life Violent Death — With last year’s Come, Heavy Breath EP, the Charlotte, -based Violent Life Violent Death gave fresh life to a classic metalcore sound, drawing comparisons to the likes of Zao and Every Time I Die. Its focus on charging riffs that steer into thick breakdowns offers a familiar dynamic, but the band’s adeptness at finding a groove or a melody in the midst of the melee makes it stand out above the -core hordes. Never I, Annabel Lee, Withdraw, and Atrial open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $8-12; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Sunday 22

IndigoSOUL — A soul trio featuring some of the strongest voices from Columbia’s theatre community in Katrina Blanding, Terrance Henderson and Kendrick Marion, IndigoSOUL makes the most of their varied talents by combining acting, storytelling and music while creating a space for healing, conversation and uplift. Expect a performance rich in history and culture while also proving to be a dynamic and compelling contemporary reflection on the African American experience that (still) manages to be a fun, entertaining time. — Kyle Petersen | The Big Apple: 4 p.m., $25; facebook.com/indigosoulcolumbia

Monday 23

Drew Dixon — Columbia singer-songwriter Drew Dixon has called Nashville home for much of the last decade, but he ain’t no country singer. Dixon much prefers soul and blues, which is handy because he’s really good at both. He’s got a world-weary croak of a voice that exudes pain and heartbreak, and as a lyricist he can paint an incisive picture with just a few lines. Dixon’s holiday homecoming show has become a tradition around these parts, and Dixon typically keeps things loose with a mix of covers and originals designed to show off that beat-up, soulful voice. — Vincent Harris | Tin Roof; 7 p.m.; free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com