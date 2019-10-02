Thursday 3

Carl Payne Big Band — It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing, at least according to the Carl Payne Big Band, a 22-piece, two-vocalist crew that conjure up that classic big band-era sound with a mix of classic and contemporary jazz numbers. Payne has a storied resume that includes playing with classic Motown acts and the Marine Corps Band, and he’s been leading this outfit in various forms in the Midlands since 2008. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m., $25 ($30 for preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Perpetual Groove — Perpetual Groove bridges the big sound of stadium rock with flannel-bedecked indie charm. Take “Upswing,” off this year’s self-titled album, which features a driving bassline, mellotron flutes and bitcrusher drums. It provides a haunting background to a song about paranoia and loss. For better or worse, the Savannah band’s use of dynamics and cross-genre touchstones makes it like a Red Hot Chili Peppers sequel or Hozier Jr. — Ethan Fogus | The Senate: 8 p.m., $23; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Keon Masters — With Charleston’s Brave Baby, Keon Masters helps lead one of this state’s most engaging pop acts, a swirl of multi-textured idiosyncrasies and arena-ready melody. Masters joins Wolfgang Zimmerman, Brave Baby’s other lead singer, in taking a solo swing with the debut LP Many Thanks, which drops on Friday. The record maintains the exuberant-but-anxious tunefulness he brings to Brave Baby, but couches it watery, post-chillwave production and a host of electro and acoustic pet sounds, recalling Washed Out and Vampire Weekend in equal measure. Arson Daily, and Pierce Koichi join this Columbia release party. — Jordan Lawrence | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): 8 p.m., $10; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com

Festival

Friday 3-Saturday 5 — Carolina Downhome Blues Festival

For its 24th edition, this Camden’s annual blues blowout brings the usual diverse lineup of electric and acoustic acts, 25 in total, to intimate downtown venues across three nights. Lineup highlights include Chris O’Leary, a greasy, grizzled blues singer who spent time in Levon Helms’ Barnburners; Chicago style blues from Savannah’s Kyle Yardley, bottleneck slide guitar shaman Robert Lighthouse, and a host of locals including Rusty Davis, Shrimp City Slim, and Jeff Liberty. — Kevin Oliver

Camden (various locations): $60 three-day pass ($15 Thursday; $25 Friday or Saturday); 803.427.5507; artscenterofkershawcounty.wildapricot.org

Friday 4

Blue Öyster Cult — The band sold millions of albums in the ’70s and ’80s, but Blue Öyster Cult was always way weirder than its hard rock brethren. It always had a particularly abstract sense of humor, and the hit single “Godzilla” is a testament to the group’s geekiness. Robert Plant might have sung about dragons and hobbits and whatnot, but he had sex appeal. BOC just had riffs, concepts and a facelessness that allowed it to succeed outside of the spotlight. — Vincent Harris | Newberry Opera House; 8 p.m., $90-$100; 276-5179, newberryoperahouse.com

Bring Punk Back to Five Points — Kudos to The White Mule for diversifying its schedule with a real punk rock show, where you get the femme-fronted classic punk sounds of Augusta’s Bull Moose; X and X-Ray Spex influences from Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher, melodic pop-punk via Greenville’s Bound Society; and profanity-laced, acerbic acoustic anthems from Billy Riot (aka Billy from Soda City Riot). — Kevin Olive | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

MNRVA — Tonight, Columbia trio MNRVA celebrates the release of its debut EP, Black Sky. The band’s slow and low stoner-doom drags modern rock melody through Southern sludge in a manner that recalls the stoner grooves of Goatsnake or Kyuss as much as the grinding gloom of Buzzov*en or Eyehategod. Opener “Not The One” marries tar-thick power chords to a defiant hook that reaches out of the sludgy mire. It’s joined by Greenvillethrash bands Neverfall and Loather, as well as Columbia noisecore duo Ort. — Bryan C. Reed | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Nu-Blu — Nu-Blu’s gospel-inflected Bluegrass style will be welcome for folks looking for a renovated version of The Mansion on the Hill. “God, Jesus, and Jones” is the kind of song Nashville has been putting out lately — more emphasis on who they can reference than storyline. That’s not to say the songs aren’t thoughtfully done, but they rely on the same mechanism as an inside joke, and insularity doesn’t a compelling song make. — Ethan Fogus | Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., free; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com

Saturday 5

FreeFall Forever — Steel Hands Brewing has increasingly been featuring more original acts to serenade the beer-drinking masses, bucking the the covers-only acts that dominate at so many other craft beer eestablishments. The brewery’s FreeFall Forever event brings cosmic outlaw folk outfit E.Z. Shakes and nostalgic indie rockers Grand Republic to their converted shipping container stage in an attempt to will outside temperatures down to normal fall numbers. With The Eyebrows; Wombat Junction; Damn, the Sun; and Chasing Vixen. — Cam Powell | Steel Hands Brewing: 2 p.m., free; 803-708-9864, steelhandsbrewing.com

McKenzie Butler Band — McKenzie Butler burns bright in the mold of guitar slingers like Melissa Etheridge with a hurricane-force voice and thoughtful narratives, her songs ranging from blues stompers to heartland rock. Take “Truck Driving Song,” off 2018’ Sho ‘Nuff, which tells the story of long-haul, long-distance love, and all the usual perils between. It sounds like the perfect blend between Kathy Mattea and Zac Brown, with a jaunty piano, big cowboy chords and Butler’s powerhouse pipes. — Ethan Fogus | Carolina Western Pub: 9 p.m., $5; 803-401-5379, carolinawesternpub.com

Decadence, Black Power Mixtape — Two of the best live hard rock acts in the state highlight this multi-band bill. Heavy yet melodic, the staggering riff-rock of Columbia’s Decadence echoes commercial hard rockers from Killswitch Engage to Breaking Benjamin on its full-length release Rise Above, while Charleston’s Black Power Mixtape brings a swinging swagger and massive intensity that’s equal parts Helmet and AC/DC. With Skullduggery, REdEFIND, Rocktober. — Kevin Oliver | Art Bar: 8 p.m.; 803-929-0198; artbarsc.com

William Green — Atlanta keyboard player, producer, arranger, singer and bandleader William Green has been doing the music thing for 40 years, performing with major artists from Susan Tedeschi to Boney James, Peabo Bryson and many more. On 2018’s Mind Rush, Green showcases a light jazz touch combined with mellow R&B influences for a sound that goes down like a smooth wine, aged to perfection. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m.; $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Shane Parish — Though he made his name as the leader of the adventurous jazz-rock duo Ahleuchatistas, Shane Parish is a prolific soloist, as well. His catalog of acoustic explorations of traditional folk music and experimental techniques — including preparations and alternate tunings — shades familiar sounds with novel approaches. A restless explorer, Parish’s material can traverse plenty of territory, but his thoughtful balance of composition and improvisation, as well as his technical chops, promise a compelling set no matter where the muse may lead. — Bryan C. Reed | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $10; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Parmalee — If you took North Carolina’s Parmalee and sat it down in the mid-to-late ‘90s, country radio wouldn’t touch it because they music would be considered too “rock.” The band’s chiming guitars and pure pop choruses would’ve fit right in with acts like the Gin Blossoms or Hootie & The Blowfish. As it happens, though, Parmalee got its start in the 2000s. That means that songs like the platinum-selling hit “Carolina” or the new single “Be Alright” can pile on the guitars and production polish and end up on country radio. It’s a confusing world. Parmalee plays the grand opening of the recently revived Skyline Club. — Vincent Harris | Skyline Club: 8 p.m.; $20 ($75 VIP table for two); 803-955-0707, skylineclubsc.com

Sunday 6

Styx — Styx is somehow still around, even without lead singer, songwriter, keyboardist and showboat Dennis DeYoung helming the band through their high-art hard rock. Singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw, however, is still around, and his voice is arguably just as much a part of Styx’s sound as DeYoung’s on multi-platinum hit songs like “Lady,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Come Sail Away” and many more. Alongside lead guitarist J.Y. Young, Shaw has improbably led the eternal critics’ scourge into its fifth decade. — Vincent Harris | Township Auditorium; 7:30 p.m.; $40.50-$69.50; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Terence Young — One of Columbia’s most versatile musical talents, Terence Young brings experience and stage presence to his brand of electric jazz and R&B sounds, invoking the smooth, tasty licks of George Benson and the soulful melodic lines of Isley Brothers guitarist Ernie Isley. Whether he’s playing the classics with his variety band Finesse or jazzing up the joint with The Terence Young Experience, Young always puts on a show. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m.; $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com

Monday 7

The Black Dahlia Murder — The Michigan death metal band known as The Black Dahlia Murder specializes in the kind of music that essentially beats the crap out of the listener. Its double-time drums, endless barrage of riffs and guttural, animalistic vocals are designed to tenderize your ears, and across 15 years, eight albums and multiple lineup changes (the most recent of which brought guitarist Brandon Ellis into the fold) the grou p has done just that. This is brutal, spine-cracking and precise metal music designed to melt brains and eardrums. With Artificial Oceans, Abacus, Cryptdweller. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 7 p.m.; $20; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Wednesday 9

Adelitas Way — Las Vegas rock band Adelitas Way has developed its sound since 2006, sharing stages with hard rock headliners like Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and Alter Bridge, and releasing five full-length albums to date. Its latest, 2017’s Notorious, reaches for a broad appeal, fusing melodic hard rock riffs with arena pop hooks and elements of electronic music and hip-hop that recall Linkin Park’s crossover hits. The tenacious band headlines tonight with support from The Black Moods, Blacklite District, and Imaginary Enemy. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m.,$20 ($15 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com