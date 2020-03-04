Columbia concerts to see this week: Blue Cactus, Motet, Wedding Band, Godis Tanesha

Thursday 5

The Hails — Back in 2018, the Florida quintet The Hails began releasing a chain of singles that very quietly became a remarkably consistent body of work. Melding tight guitar-rock with electronic pop production flourishes, The Hails’ flurry of remarkable one-shots — “Younger,” “Stay,” “Cabaret,” “Nothing” and “Sugar” — sound like tracks from some kind of heavenly greatest hits album. It’s as if, right after OK Computer came out, Radiohead decided to team up with Coldplay and apply their icy atmospherics to passionate, polished pop-rock. Rare Creatures, Little Bird. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $12 ($10 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Friday 6

Blue Cactus — The Chapel Hill-based Blue Cactus are a subtly subversive country band. Clearly inspired by the likes of Gram Parsons and Patsy Cline, the group works through the sound and tropes of these classic country models while finding a way to filter diverse pop and Americana reference points into their writing and playing. The end result is more like the original concept of honky-tonk bands, deftly blending traditions with no concern for genre fealty or current trends. Local singer-songwriter Brodie Porterfield opens. — Kyle Petersen | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $7; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Illiterate Light — Does a guitar-drums duo have to be all about volume? The Virginia two-piece Illiterate Light makes a pretty convincing argument that the answer is, “No.” On its self-titled 2019 album, singer/guitarist Jeff Gorman goes for ethereal chords more often than he cranks the amps, and drummer Jake Cochran is a subtle player, preferring to leverage his full kit and shift the rhythms around rather than just bashing the hell out of everything. Yes, Gorman does occasionally play bass, lending the sound a more flexible bottom-end than the typical guitar-drums setup, but there’s still a sense of dreaminess. With The Mobros. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern; 7 p.m., $15 ($12 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

The Motet — The spacey, elastic electro-prog-funk sound that The Motet has made its calling card on the jam band circuit is exactly the kind of music you would expect to come out of Denver, the group’s hometown. There’s a wide-angle, panoramic quality to its dancefloor-ready grooves, seemingly built with both the natural wonder of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as a sweaty club in mind. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 8 p.m., $17.50; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Saturday 7

430 Steps — Central Floridians 430 Steps play no-frills, no-fuss crossover thrash that hews close to the no-frills, no-fuss crossover thrash of their forebears. Suicidal Tendencies, specifically, but their tendrils reach out to that band’s crossover-adjacent contemporaries — there’s an “Ace of Spades” cover, and the riff to “Citizen of Nothing,” the title track of the group’s forthcoming record, sounds an awful lot like “Symphony of Destruction.” With Brandy and the Butcher, Halebopp, Longshot Odds. — Patrick Wall | State Street Pub: 9 p.m., free; facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia.

Into the Depths — After tonight, Into the Depths rumble into the sunset. This New Brookland Tavern show will be the Columbia band’s last. But while it’s tempting to fixate on the rest of the local talent on deck for this farewell celebration — the scalding, grease-fire sludge of GRÜZER and Carolina Chupacabra; the burly, thrash-y riffage of Skullduggery — Into the Depths definitely hold their own, with tenacious metalcore that skimps on neither heft nor speed. — Jordan Lawrence | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., free; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

St. Practice Day — St. Patrick’s Day is a big deal in Columbia, mainly due to the staying power of the annual festival in Five Points. This is why Tin Roof thinks we need a solid warmup before the big day. The bar’s ninth annual practice run features an eclectic array of acts ranging from the jazz-inflected pop-rock of The Reggie Sullivan Band to the synth-pop blasts of Glass Mansions, who headline the outdoor stage. There’s also a fair share of cover-friendly acts, including piano man extraordinaire Greg Keys out of Charleston and the seasoned pop-punk party-closers The Soundtrack. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: noon, free (until 9 p.m.); 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Sunday 8

The Wedding Band — OK, so Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bass player Robert Trujillo apparently decided they had too much time on their hands. Rather than twiddling their thumbs while Metallica is off the road, they decided to form a cover band, one that includes the lead singer of Ugly Kid Joe. This is not a joke, and neither is the fact that this group is called The Wedding Band. You have questions. We have no answers — just the confidence that this show is gonna rock. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., $29.50 ($300 VIP); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Winter Jam — Once again, Winter Jam, a touring sampler of what’s happening on the contemporary Christian music scene, rolls through Columbia. Featured on this year’s lineup are Crowder, Passion, Andy Mineo, Newsong, and Riley Clemmons, among others either making waves among faithful listeners or poised to do so soon. All this to say: You probably know already whether this one is for you. — Hallie Hayes | Colonial Life Arena: 6 p.m., $15; coloniallifearena.com

Monday 9

The Obsessed — Formed in the late-’70s, The Obsessed bring something different to hard rock. Though comparable to Black Sabbath and the like, The Obsessed have allowed their sound to evolve with the times. Their vocals are classic, as are their instrumentals, but they mix them with driving intention, ready to lure young audiences interested in a rock melody that gives them a hook. With Space Coke. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Tuesday 10

Super City — Bringing Super City to Columbia is a power move. The band makes you move, with electric dance tunes that pair graceful vocals with hip synths. Its sound is funky and consistent track to track, and its live performances are energy-packed, with dancing from start to finish. With Columbia’s Outer Ego. — Hallie Hayes | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $10 ($7 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Wednesday 11

Skeeterbite, BANGZZ, Godis Tanesha — Skeeterbite, an endearingly shambolic indie rock band that features recently appointed Girls Rock Columbia Director of Operations Sam Edwards on bass, gets some divergent but well-matched support on this bill. Durham’s BANGZZ is a gnarly, pounding garage duo that fills every song with sneering intensity. Columbia’s Godis Tanesha mutates through sonic elements that range from folk to R&B to EDM to hip-hop with a powerful voice and potent melodies. Bottom line: These are three acts that do exactly what they want, with no f#!ks given. — Jordan Lawrence | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com