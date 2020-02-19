Columbia concerts to see this week: Bask, Friends & Neighbors, Rock the Vote concert

Thursday 20

Granger Smith — At this point, it’s hard to even criticize “country” singer Granger Smith for performing the same watered-down, assembly-line crap that clogs up country radio. That’s what makes money, I guess. It’s just frustrating that someone would sing a song called “Damn Strait,” a tune about iconic country singer George Strait’s catalog of hits, and take about 90 percent of the “country” out of it. And that’s par for the course for most of what Smith does. A hint of twang, too much polish and lowest-common-denominator lyrics. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $30 ($26 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com

Friday 21

48 Fables — The Columbia sextet 48 Fables self-identifies as a South-oriented Americana outfit, but its roots extend farther than the loamy soil of the Carolinas. “Maggie” vamps on a vivacious Cubano-ish groove. “Just When You’re Gone” totters like a latter-day Leonard Cohen downtown torch song via Billy Joel’s uptown effervescence. “I Went Walking” recalls Randy Newman’s Left Coast smarm. With Ken Ledbetter, Kyle Fuller & the End Time Prophets. — Patrick Wall | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com.

Bask — In 2017, the Asheville quartet Bask released Ramble Beyond, a record with a title that captured its modus operandi: rambling beyond genre parameters, occupying and exploring the liminal crevices in between. III, released last year, finds the band dissipating even further into the ether: an Appalachian ethos and knotty riffs are still sine qua non, but the cascading, intricately composed compositions identify Bask as the rare heavy outfit for which the experiment is most exciting. With Old Moons, Say Brother. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Rob Crosby — Sumter native and Music Row veteran Rob Crosby has built a venerable treasure chest of country tunes from his time as a staff writer and eventual major-label-signed act in his own right. Songs like “She’s a Natural” and “Holdin’ a Good Hand” come from that ’80s/’90s era of country radio when slickness didn’t require dumbed-down storytelling or twang reductions to make it big, and Crosby’s career bubbling just below true stardom means you get to catch him in an intimate venue like The White Mule. — Kyle Petersen | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $15; 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com

Sierra Hull — Sierra Hull is a performer very much in the Alison Krauss mode. She sings like a bird, merges bluegrass, country and pop music with ease, and can burn down the house on mandolin the same way Krauss can on fiddle. And she’s only 28, which is stunning when you consider that she’s been doing this professionally for a couple of decades now. — Vincent Harris | Newberry Opera House; 8 p.m.; $30-$45; 803-276-5179, newberryoperahouse.com

Saturday 22

Friends & Neighbors — The thing that strikes you about the Norwegian jazz crew Friends & Neighbors isn’t simply its killer tunes, which use post-bop modalities as launching pads for brilliant free explorations that assuage as much as they abrade. Rather, it’s the quintet’s impressive chemistry; these five Norwegian buzzwigs write and play like they like writing and playing with each other, and that results in irresistible, irradiant interplay. — Patrick Wall | if ART Gallery: 8:30 p.m., $10; ifartgallery.blogspot.com

Get Out and Rock the Vote — Are you ready to do your civic duty? Four local bands are teaming up here on the State House steps to give you some inspiration. The Haves, Isabelle’s Gift, The Disquiet, and Brandy and The Butcher will play, and you can register to vote — albeit too late to participate in the upcoming presidential primary. Stoke your sense of political engagement with wide-ranging soundtrack — from heavy, prog-tinged rock (The Haves) to straight-ahead hardrock (Isabelle’s Gift) to post-hardcore noise (The Disquiet) to old-school snot-nosed punk (Brandy and the Butcher). — Vincent Harris | State House: noon, free; facebook.com/scprogressivenetwork

Edwin Hamilton — The Aiken singer, songwriter, drummer and bandleader Edwin Hamilton has a singular approach to music that probably shouldn’t work, but somehow does. He’s a veteran jazz musician who mixes uplifting, spiritual lyrics with smooth, electronic R&B textures, but then blends in some serious, almost avant-garde accents, giving an exotic flair to music with a mainstream foundation. — Vincent Harris | The Joint: 8 p.m.; $5; 803-814-2614, thejointsc.com

JMichael Peeples — Bar band sets from many performers can be forgettable affairs, but guitarist and singer JMichael Peeples is an exception to the rule. A formidable jazz player who also can adapt nimbly in rock, funk and R&B settings, patrons will likely get a firm dose of all that this artist is capable of over the course of the evening as Peeples showcases his full range of musical talents at this album release show. — Kyle Petersen | Wild Wings Cafe (Vista): 7 p.m., free; 803-252-9464, wildwingscafe.com

Tuesday 25

Keep Flying — The thing is, the music that the New Jersey band Keep Flying makes probably shouldn’t work. The vocals are pure emo, the music is chaotic hard rock that’s too ragged to strictly fit the emo model, and there’s a saxophonist in the lineup, which, what the hell? But the band somehow weaves it all together and rocks like crazy while still communicating the wounded intensity we’ve come to expect from emo rock. With Aim High. — Vincent Harris | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Wednesday 26

The Boomtown Trio, The Post-Timey String Band, Dirty Gone Dolas — While the Tin Roof typically caters to more of the pop-country and cover band crowd, this Wednesday night lineup highlights some of the local Americana scene’s best. Both The Post-Timey String Band and Dirty Gone Dolas excel at pulling pre-war roots styles into the present without feeling like preservationists, although it’s the electrically elegant (but thoroughly acoustic) chamber-folk hybridity of The Boomtown Trio that headlines here and will rightfully steal the show. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Girls Block 2020 Warmup — The bad news is that it’s not quite time for the Girls Block festival, a band-, vendor- and artist-stuffed event created to celebrate International Women’s Day. The good news is that WUSC is putting on a warm-up show, featuring ethereal, atmospheric folk-rock from Cayla Fralick, delicate singer-songwriter introspection from Cassidy Spencer and upbeat alt-rock from a new-ish group on the Columbia scene, The Unapologetic Kind. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $8; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Diana Ross — Diana Ross does not perform pop music, soul music, or dance music. She performs diva music — music that’s designed to serve the queen herself and exalt in her greatness. It’s hard to blame her. After all, she’s been able to sustain a career since the ’60s by being glamorous and a perfectionist in addition to being a good singer. How much you enjoy a Diana Ross concert depends a great deal on how much you buy into her aura of diva-dom. But if you’re in, hits like “Upside Down,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “I’m Coming Out” will still sound fresh to you. — Vincent Harris | Township Auditorium; 7:30 p.m., $60.50-$126; thetownship.org, 803-576-2350