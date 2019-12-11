Thursday 12

Caleb Lee Hutchinson — If you strip away the over-the-top production touches on singer Caleb Lee Hutchinson’s new self-titled EP, you’ve actually got some pretty damn good country tunes. Hutchinson, the runner-up on American Idol in 2018, has one of those deep-as-a-well voices, and he uses it wisely, laying down a great “I don’t deserve you” story on “Good as You Think,” painting a vivid picture of drunken honky-tonk romance on “Belle of the Bar,” and generally putting together a strong sampler of tunes. But about those weird electronica and hard-rock production choices …. — Vincent Harris | Tin Roof: 7 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com

Johnny Irion & Friends — His 2018 album Driving Friend included members of Dawes and Wilco, but don’t go expecting Johnny Irion to have Jeff Tweedy as one of his “Friends” for this show. Irion’s musical bona fides are solid, shown through solo albums and collaborations with his wife of 20 years, Sarah Lee Guthrie, where he has mashed up Neil Young, California pop and the Guthrie family folk tradition into something wholly different yet still a part of the “folk process.” — Kevin Oliver | Curiosity Coffee: 7 p.m., $12 ($8 advance); 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Harrison Wint, Harry Driggers — Harrison Wint and Harry Driggers are two young indie rockers who seek to carve their own lanes within the familiar bedroom savant identity. Wint’s efforts seem rooted in traditional psychedelic pop, but with a quirky, left-field approach to arrangement and production that shows the influence of groups like Of Montreal, while Drigger makes use of vocoders and electronic flourishes to dress up his sincere, emo-tinged songcraft. Together, they make for a fascinating and abundantly promising pair. — Kyle Petersen | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $5; 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com

Friday 13

lowercase gods — Never underestimate the joy of a well-oiled old-school metal band. And that’s exactly what lowercase gods are on the new EP Memento Mori. Web Hulon’s high, gravely wail hits all the right notes, girded by riffs and rhythms that inject invigorating complexity where there’s space, but never get in the way of the necessary militant headbanging when it’s time for the chorus. If you’re the kind of metal head who still worships at the altar of Judas Priest, this is the Columbia band for you. Barren Planet, and Missy & the Meerkats lend support at this release party. — Jordan Lawrence | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com

Kid Trails — Patrick Jeffords’ Kid Trails offer soft alternative rock with illusive atmosphere. His soft vocals are paired with a varied mix of instrumentals, from light acoustics to reggae beats to heavier rock, allowing the listener to explore various musical connections as they watch and listen. Grace Joyner is an indie-pop artist whose lyrics are as breathtaking as her music. Her voice is an eerie beauty, drawing you in with each note. With Gold Light, The Gardener & The Willow. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $8 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Saturday 14

E.Z. Shakes, Barnwell — For his 40th birthday, The Runout bandleader Jeff Gregory has organized a hell of a party that gives anyone who can join a chance to see some of his favorite local acts. E.Z. Shakes headline the evening, with Zach Seibert’s unmistakably smokey vocal timbre fueling the group’s searing rock-tinged folk numbers. Barnwell’s upbeat pop-leaning indie rock brightens the lineup through Tyler Gordon’s sincere lyrics that bristles with energy and guitarist Ross Swinson’s ear-grabbing lead lines. — Cam Powell | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., free; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com

Say Brother, fk. mt. — Rock ain’t dead, or at least it doesn’t seem to be with this trio of local outfits. This rollicking free show will get its start from the most classicist group on the bill in Paisley and the Birdwalkers, but from there things will get more exhilaratingly choppy, first with the sturdy punk-grunge songcraft of fk. mt. and then with the boisterous country-rock garage shenanigans of Columbia institution Say Brother. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., free; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

So Icy Winter Concert — While there’s no guarantee that Columbia’s winter temperatures will get cold and stay that way, the So Icy Winter Concert will undoubtedly bring cold, hard bars to The White Mule stage. The massive hip-hop showcase features a dozen different emcees and singers, highlighted by the enigmatic horror-trap flows of Patx and Nique the Geek’s vocoder-inflected mumble-rap-meets-neo-soul jams. DJ Lonzo and DJ Lambo will spin throughout the night, keeping the energy high during the marathon evening. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $10; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com

Brittany Turnipseed — Powerhouse voices like Columbia’s Brittany Turnipseed don’t come along often; couple that with her vocal control and emotive, soulful style and it’s no wonder the R&B/soul singer won the Amateur Night at the Apollo competition just over a year ago. Possessed with soul to burn and pipes for days, Turnipseed can tackle just about any tune, classic or contemporary, and make it her own — this night it’ll be classic tunes from the holiday songbook. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $25-$120; 803-563-8375, chayzolunge.com

Sunday 15

Rod Foster & Company — Bassist Rod Foster and saxophonist Jon “Stot Juru” Jones have a steamy proposition for you on a cold winter night. How about some classic tunes by R&B and jazz love kings Luther Vandross, Marcus Miller, Maxwell and Prince to ring in the holiday right? That’s what Rod, Jones and their assorted friends have on the menu at Chayz Lounge for this Evening Of Jazzy Grooves show. Note: This is grown-and-sexy music, for sure, so dress accordingly. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 6 p.m., $20-$25; 803-563-8375, chayzelounge.com

The Second After — The Raleigh quartet The Second After identifies primarily as a pop-punk band, to the extent that it titled a recent single “A Very Pop Punk Wedding.” But the band feels a lot tighter than most bands with the word “punk” in its genre-hyphenate, and its velocity is often closer to thrash than anything else. And vocalist Michael Greason is pure emo as a singer, gushing heartfelt vulnerability over the band’s polished precision. In short, The Second After is melodic like pop and loud like punk, but the description still doesn’t quite fit. With Meet Me at the Altar, Distractions, Mercury Runner, Cheese. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Monday 16

Show Me The Body — Listening to New York City’s Show Me The Body is a disorienting experience. The band’s harsh, unrelenting sound is a blend of noise rock squall and hardcore intensity. On its new album, Dog Whistle, the band inverts the typical hardcore approach, putting Harlan Steed’s seasick, staggering bass up top and eschewing guitar in favor of singer Julian Cashwan Pratt’s terse, metallic banjo. It’s not pretty music, but when Pratt launches his hoarse, throat-shredding howl over the top of this roiling, pitch black ball of musical aggression, it is pretty compelling. With Timesplitter, Gláss, To Forget. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m.; $15 ($12 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com

Wednesday 18

Steam Killed Lula — Columbia’s Steam Killed Lula combines early-’00s pop-punk vocals with ’90s grunge instrumentals. Its 2019 EP, Blues Turned Tempest, showcases the versatility the group flexes within this seemingly constricting aesthetic. Bedroom Getaway brings back heavier, raspy rock with a mix-in of screamo, delivered with convincing energy. With Legit Smitty, Chelsea Hates Me. — Hallie Hayes | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413. newbrooklandtavern.com