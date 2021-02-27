Columbia band turns house show spot into live-stream destination during COVID-19

If you’re a fan of live music, you’ve probably watched a lot of live-streamed shows during the last year. As venues everywhere have remained closed or at least operating at drastically reduced capacity, streaming shows on social media pages or on services like Twitch have proliferated.

For most local musicians, the production value of these virtual concerts is strictly DIY. They might play from their living rooms, or some other makeshift space.

But the setup for the new locally focused Columbia series At the Addition, which will begin its first official season on Feb. 28, is anything but stripped down.

“At the Addition is Columbia’s virtual house show,” said Austyn Sims, who co-founded the series and serves as a producer and booker. “We have a dedicated space with all of the equipment and technology we need to have bands come in and play sets, and for us to talk with them. We have a structured broadcast on the Internet for anyone to log in and be part of.”

The first act up in the upcoming season is self-proclaimed “experimental boy band” Opus and the Frequencies, who mix jam-friendly funk-rock with polished vocal harmonies.

Episodes are scheduled through May, with familiar Columbia rock bands like Les Merry Chevaliers, Paisley and the Birdwalkers, Harry & the Hootenannies, and Flower Shopping on the calendar.

Syms and his crew started live-streaming from their downtown house show venue since last summer, initially as an outlet for their newly formed band, Flippants.

“You’ve never seen us play live because we never got the chance,” Syms laughed. “We formed about a month before everything got shut down. So we started watching these live-streams. And it was really great in the wake of COVID to see the music community try to overcome the challenges of not being able to perform live.”

Flippants jumped into live-streaming, but quickly decided that they needed make some improvements on their standard virtual performance setup.

“We really started to consider how we could make it better,” Syms recalled. “We focused first on the audio quality. We decided the best route would be to mix everything as best we could before it went to the broadcast. So we started with that, and from there we took it further with the graphics and the cameras, and it's been evolving ever since. It’s kind of been a natural evolution, just improving every time we try it.”

At the Addition launched with a loose, celebratory jam last summer, with Syms producing, Jaime Areheart in charge of videography, and fellow Flippants members Ellery Ballou and Gabe Crawford handling the live mixing and graphics, respectively.

It didn’t go smoothly.

“In the beginning, there was a lot of starting and stopping,” Syms said, “and we had problems with volume fluctuation. Something would stop working in the middle and then we would quickly put up a graphic we had made that said, ‘Back in 15 minutes,’ and we’d fix it and move on.”

As time wore on, Syms and his skeleton crew added more members to their team, bringing in friends like videographer Jaime Areheart, cameramen Nathan and David Vaughan, and Syms’ fiancée Meg Southern as the host and interviewer.

The group honed their skills with bands like 1520 Collective, Precocious Pompiina, and Lleau, ironing out their performance and interview format along the way.

“The whole point of this is not only to get live music out there and get regional bands in here to play, but also to give people a chance to get to know these musicians themselves," Syms said. "With a band I love, I’d go on YouTube and watch every single interview I could find, and that’s what we want to bring to local musicians. We want show their personalities, not just them playing couple of songs."

Now, with the kinks worked out and the crew assembled, At the Addition is ready for its first official season. And Syms wants At the Addition to continue even after the pandemic ends and in-person shows start up in earnest.

“I think we will continue to grow this thing,” he posited. “This isn't really a COVID-specific endeavor. It was somewhat inspired by the pandemic, but we see an opportunity to make this a thing that people continue to view.

“I mean, it's on Sunday night at seven. Maybe you're tired from Friday and Saturday or you didn't catch as much live music as you’d like. It's always there. You're always able to log on. I feel like it's going to have staying power.”

At the Addition’s Spring Season

Live-streams start at 7 p.m. via twitch.tv/AtTheAddition. Past performances available to view on the series' YouTube channel.

Feb. 28 — Opus and the Frequencies

March 14 — Harry & the Hootenannies

March 28 — Les Merry Chevaliers

April 11 — Paisley and the Birdwalkers

May 30 — Flower Shopping