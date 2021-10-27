Columbia band Rex Darling gambled with a reset. It's paying off.

As 2020 reached its end, Columbia singer Catherine Hunsinger felt her band Rex Darling’s sound had begun shifting.

The pandemic had put an almost finished, unreleased May 2020 album on pause and the band’s original duo of her and John Vail had added Brendan Bull on drums and auxiliary artists like Brett Nash on congas and guitar, and Tony Opus on synth and saxophone.

She called her bandmate John Vail with a proposal: They should start the album over. It was a dramatic suggestion for the duo, as the two had been performing together as an unnamed act since 2018 and building toward the debut album over the last three years.

“This is not the art that we do live now,” Hunsinger said. “We're giving these songs all this incredible new character. So, we went back into the studio and pretty much redid everything.”

It was a decision fueled by numerous factors, among those was Hunsinger’s decision to pursue music full time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one that is paying off, as the band’s first single, “High Fashion Crazy” was released earlier this month, an untitled album is now set to release in early 2022 and they’ve landed some of their biggest gigs ever recently.

More than a new sound, the new start marked a milestone in an ongoing artistic revival for Hunsinger. The child of a musical family, she had initially pursued fine arts music professionally before she turned her back on it, looking for a fresh start.

“I stopped doing all art stuff altogether, which was the saddest time of my whole life,” Hunsinger said.

Both Vail and Hunsinger became interested in music and performing at an early age.

Vail first picked up a guitar at the age of 12 after watching Green Day videos on MTV. That inspiration pushed him to perform heavy instrumentals for local bands.

Born in Orlando, Hunsinger moved to Columbia at 10. Her father performed in a blues and jazz band. Her mother played symphonic music and is now the executive director of the S.C. Philharmonic orchestra.

Hunsinger studied opera at Winthrop University and after graduation decided to pursue musical theater.

But the competitive nature of professional arts wore on her and turned her off to musical theater, as she felt she had a constant pressure on her to be “the best” — and she became burnt out.

As a result, Hunsinger left the arts for jobs working for the Augusta Chronicle and then Lula Drake Wine Parlour.

She connected with Vail in 2018 and the two began performing in the snug, dimly lit interior of Lula Drake and other local venues. They performed flamenco music and Spanish covers for the wine drinkers, with Hunsinger performing on nights she didn’t work.

Later that same year, they branched out to original music and landed on a name for their group, Rex Darling. It drew on Hunsinger’s penchant for standing with her arms crooked like the eponymous prehistoric creature’s arms when singing.

Their initial songs had modest roots, with Hunsinger sending recordings she made singing into her phone to Vail, and he adding guitar from there.

“We love working together. She's so brilliant and works her butt off, like writing constantly,” Vail said about Hunsinger. “She really does the core of everything, and then it’s just a majorly collaborative effort towards the end.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic came and Lula Drake underwent one of the lengthiest shutdowns in the city’s hospitality scene.

It left Hunsinger with ample time to consider her future.

“It's almost like the world is just so hungry for live music that there are so many opportunities, which is amazing,” Hunsinger said.

She chose to do music full-time post pandemic shutdown, giving her more time to work with Vail and her other bandmates.

“When Catherine started working with John Vail, I saw a new side of her talent,” said Hunsinger’s mother, Rhonda Hunsinger. “The shut-down created a unique opportunity for her to completely focus on her music and writing, and to collaborate with more musicians. It’s not something she could have done while working elsewhere full-time.”

Hunsinger’s gamble is having early returns.

The group released “High Fashion Crazy,” in October. It was their first streaming offering, outside of participating on a 2020 Comfort Monk compilation, from the local record label/podcast Group headed up by Eddie Newman and Dylan Dickerson, in 2020.

The song is about how everyone wears their “own brand of crazy,” and that is what makes you stand out as an individual, Hunsinger explained. The lyrics suggest craziness is centered around outsider’s perception, rather than anything inherent.

“You can call me crazy, like high fashion baby, only if you wear it right,” she sings in the hook of the track.

The single is a departure from the group’s sound from their Comfort Monk contribution “Invisible Ink.” “High Fashion Crazy” contains a more upbeat melody in comparison to “Invisible Ink,” with a rolling drum beat, taking the indie sound that Rex Darling is known for and transitioning it into its own creative box.

Rex Darling’s new sound often includes instruments not found in the indie genre like flugelhorn, congas and saxophone.

They now plan to release their unnamed album in March 2020 and it is being recorded by Kenny Williams at Columbia’s Archer Avenue Studios and produced by Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering in Charlotte, N.C.

In 2021, they were invited to perform at a music festival in Mexico in 2022, and earlier this month, they had their biggest gig yet and opened for comedic YouTube musician Marc Rebillet at The Senate.

“The goal is to hopefully be touring,” Hunsinger said. “I want this to be all of our career. We want to find success and use this as a tool to do something good. If I ever become successful, I want to do something good – make the world a better place if I can.”