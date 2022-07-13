Columbia band ET Anderson ending enigmatic run: "I just felt like it was time."

Tyler Morris (aka Wilson W. Wilson), the songwriter, frontman and sole recording member of ET Anderson, has always been both an enigma and contradiction in Columbia's music scene.

He quickly impressed in his early days leading post-punk standouts Calculator in the early 2010s, then soon split for Raleigh to join the trending-upward psych-pop outfit Octopus Jones, only to abruptly return to Columbia in 2014 to launch ET Anderson which was met with early buzz and rave reviews.

The contradiction was there from the beginning — Morris quickly pulled together an all-star lineup of musicians, including Bobby Hatfield and Michael Crawford (The Sea Wolf Mutiny, and later numbtongues), Alex McCollum (Stagbriar, and later Dear Blanca) and John “Hot Tub” Fowler (Calculator), that made ET Anderson a noisy, sprawling live experience.

But on record, the project was recorded almost entirely by Morris himself, where he created insular, often inscrutable compositions that toyed with post-punk, psych-rock and chamber pop inclinations while charting a distinctively singular vision.

That initial lineup eventually dissolved , and Morris would only make one other release of originals under the ET Anderson name.

Morris also faced controversy in 2015 over a disputed encounter with a girl. It led to a record label canceling an ET Anderson release, a show being canceled and a blog removing the debut of one of the group’s singles at the time.

He’s now reflective and regretful, he said.

“I feel like all that made me a better person. Not to say that I haven't had my shortcomings,” Morris said. “I feel like I've made a lot of mistakes, even since then. But I feel like it definitely opened my eyes to how, you know, toxic, that kind of lifestyle can be and… I think the criticism was warranted enough to make me look back at you know, the choices I make and how to be a better human being.”

The reclusive musician also began branching out in various ways in the mid-to-late 2010s.

ET Anderson began backing the cerebral R&B artist Niecy Blues as much as they performed their own material. Morris later started organizing the music lineups for the annual Art Bar Agora festival, bringing in a wide range of edgy rock and folk acts headlined by an ET Anderson covers sets of underground favorites like Velvet Underground or Broken Social Scene.

This culminated in a collaborative extravaganza in 2017, when a host of friends and other musicians came together to cover the Canadian supergroup/collective Broken Social Scene.

That show (dubbed Broken Local Scene), gets reprised for ET Anderson’s farewell show this July 16 at New Brookland Tavern, and it’s a fitting send-off for the band’s life legacy (Morris plans to continue to record and release material).

As for why the farewell? Well, life happens.

“I just felt like it was time, and I'm just kind of moving on with my life,” Morris said, noting that he recently got married and is starting a family. “I'm going to continue making music, and I've been making a bunch of music, but I just got to the point where the pandemic and everything made me reevaluate my life.”

Reflecting on the course of the band, Morris remained a contradictory balance of critical and aspirational.

He recalled his early years as “super-selfish,” as he balanced his desire and recognition that he could do all the recording and writing himself. He also felt intensely self-critical, something that he said was important to making art but also lent itself to the dearth of recorded releases over the course of the project’s 8-year run.

“Ultimately it's a testament to always trying to make yourself better,” he said. “My viewpoint on that doesn't always make a lot of people in the music scene happy. But I feel like we stunt ourselves a lot of times, and we don’t realize how to dig our heels in and try to be better than you are and not necessarily settle for things.

In his work today, Morris took inspiration in Niecy Blues and Khari Lucas (Contour) as musicians who bucked that temptation and inspired him to keep pushing forward.

He is also aware that his approach can be “frustrating” at times, but hopes — insofar as ET Anderson will leave a legacy behind on the local scene — is a kind of artistic stubbornness.

“I think part of art is kind of killing yourself a little bit–you have to break your ego, break your procrastination,” he offered. “The first thing you do isn't always going to be the greatest. I mean, we're not all like f***ing John Lennon and Paul McCartney. I think people need to kind of break themselves a little bit and make themselves a little uncomfortable when it comes to their writing and their art.”

And as for the very idea of a farewell show? Morris said he disliked the idea, but figured it was worth “having a good time, one more time.”

“I didn’t realize how deep-rooted and connected to a lot of people who I've been lucky to play with [over the years],” he explained. “I've just been so blessed to be able to, you know, find a lot of people that I relate to musically and people that are far greater musicians. So I feel like if anything, I feel like everybody I've been surrounded with has made me seem like I'm better than I am.”