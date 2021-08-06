Columbia albums to buy with Bandcamp giving revenue share to artists on first Friday

COVID-19 ain't done, and the music business is far from out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. As venues and municipalities alike grapple with whether to instate mask mandates as Delta and other variants rise and the vaccination rate remains a concern in many places (including South Carolina, where 50.5% of the population is fully vaccinated), the performance industry remains disrupted.

This uncertainty impacts musicians at multiple levels of the industry, as they figure out if it's time to get back to performing, how to make it safe enough for their comfort, and how to make money under those circumstances.

Bandcamp keeps trying to help on the recorded music front — and keep afloat the artists whose sales make its hybrid streaming and album-buying model sustainable. From midnight to midnight Pacific Time (3 a.m. to 3 a.m. on the East Coast) on the first Friday of August (which is this Friday), the site will again waive its share of profits, giving all proceeds directly to the parties responsible for the work.

To help you inject a little (or a lot) of local love into your spending on this charitable day, Free Times has collected articles reviewing or featuring standout local records available on Bandcamp that we've written about in 2021 — along with our Best of South Carolina Music albums poll from 2020.

And following Bandcamp's lead, we've taken down the paywall on these stories, so you can read about the records without needing an online subscription.