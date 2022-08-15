ColaJazz announces annual festival in September with Aimee Nolte and Carl Allen

Columbia’s jazz performance and event group announced its annual festival with jazz drummer Carl Allen, Aimee Nolte and the Buena Vista Social Club among the performers.

ColaJazz, the city’s main jazz group led by Mark Rapp, is holding its annual ColaJazz Fest, Sept. 24-25. The event’s snazzier and classier gala will be held at the South Carolina State Museum, with the second all-day event taking on a more typical festival vibe at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens.

“Supporting our local artists and enriching our capital city with a stellar ColaJazz Fest weekend exemplifies our collective belief in each other, our artists and our city,” Rapp said in a press release announcing the event and venues.

The festival event has been well received since its inception in 2018 and continued to be even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, it has been named the Free Times’ Best Annual Music Event in the yearly Best Of Columbia readers’ poll contest.

The festival typically offers a lineup with well known international jazz artists and local acts playing as well.

Familiar names to ColaJazz performances like the Randy Lucas Trio and Rodney Foster perform this year. In prior years, jazz stars like the Wynton Marsalis Septet and Amos Hoffman were among the headliners.

The organization also announced an Aug. 28 event marking the one-year anniversary of its membership program. That event at the 701 Whaley Market will feature a performance by the Boomtown Trio, with complimentary beer, wine and small plates from Peruvian restaurant Ratio and its chef Javier Uriarte. The restaurant’s bar manager Grant McCloskey will also offer a cocktail at the event.

The event is intended to highlight the way membership supports the organization's work in the community, according to a press release announcing it. The release details that the membership supports education outreach to Midlands' school and supports the organizations other programming, including jazz camps and concerts for extended care patients in local health facilities.

Tickets to the ColaJazz Fest vary by day. The first day gala, with two concerts inside the lobby of the South Carolina State Museum from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is $50 for general admission and $85 for VIP access. The second day festival is $20 for entry, runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have food trucks and other vendors in attendance. More information can be found at colajazzfest.com

The member celebration event is free and open to the public, but registration is being asked for. The two hour event begins at 6 p.m. More information can be found at members-party-2022.eventbrite.com.