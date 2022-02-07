Cola Concerts series will not return after low ticket sales

The ambitious concert series at the Columbia Historic Speedway is finished.

Cola Concerts at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater, which started in 2020 in Cayce, brought relatively big names like Jason Isbell and St. Paul and the Broken Bones to Columbia.

It has been dormant since a slate of postponements in the latter half of 2021.

On Feb. 6, concert organizers confirmed earlier reporting that the series would no longer continue.

“Unfortunately, Cola Concerts will not return to the Speedway,” a statement from Adam Epstein, the main organizer of the project and president and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, said. “We had great hopes for the venue, and clearly invested aggressively to create a great artist and audience experience for live music in Columbia metro. Regretfully, sales did not meet the investment, even after we'd been open 11 months, so we decided to dedicate resources towards other opportunities.”

The Lexington Chronicle first reported on Cola Concerts closure.

The concert series had Ziggy Marley, Old Crow Medicine Show and Gov't Mule slated to close out 2021, before all three were postponed. Those shows are slated to be rescheduled at the Township Auditorium.

Ticket holders for those shows remain eligible for refunds through Ticketmaster, according to Epstein.

The closure is a turn from the concert series' announcement in July 2021. At that time, the ownership group announced plans to expand from its initial pandemic capacity of 5,000 to 12,000 and installed a massive video screen. The series also announced a rebranding from Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center to Columbia Speedway Amphitheater.

In earlier announcements, organizers said they planned to spend $1.3 million to transform the track for concerts.

The concert series was first announced in October 2020 and it became somewhat of a fitting venue for the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many attendees avoided in-person, indoor events with large crowds, the speedway offered a large outdoor venue with a “cove” system, where you sat in squared off portions that sold tickets in groups.

The series brought on other musicians and bands like Mt. Joy, Shovels and Rope and Wynonna Judd in its run at the speedway.

However, operating amid the pandemic was far from a luxury, as postponements and health protocols were an intermittent headache for a live music venue. The series also battled a spate of bad weather that postponed several shows.

When announced, the series had the backing of the Roberts Group, the national production company that puts on the Broadway in Columbia series at the Koger Center, as well.

It wasn’t the first time concerts had given the speedway a go either. In 2019, the Spring Out Musical Festival was held there and, later this year, other events like an electronic music festival are slated to take place at the venue as well.