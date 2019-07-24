In the ’80s and ’90s, anything outside traditional popular country got lumped in with college radio music. First it was marked “cowpunk” or “roots rock,” then, more broadly as “alternative country” and, finally, “Americana,” a term that survives today in widespread usage for radio formatting and general classification of those other-than sounds — broad enough to include folk, blues, bluegrass and more.
Jim Lauderdale, Jason Ringenberg and Chuck Mead, three artists whose early work laid much of the foundation for those genre tags, have banded together this summer for a classic package tour dubbed The Honky-Tonk Revue.
Together, they represent a range of styles. Lauderdale is both the most traditional and the most adventurous, having songs he wrote recorded by major country artists including George Strait, but also playing and recording with roots music stalwart Donna the Buffalo and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. He’s a huge supporter of other roots music acts through his hosting duties on the Music City Roots radio program and a as a familiar stage presence at North Carolina’s annual MerleFest and other major roots music and Americana-friendly festivals.
Lauderdale’s just-released album From a Different World is a perfect representation of his cosmic-country sound, combining George Jones’ and Gram Parsons’ styles and drenching them in pedal steel and two-step rhythms.
Ringenberg first gained notoriety with his blistering rock ‘n’ roll outfit Jason & the Scorchers, which defined the cowpunk scene of the ’80s by combining punk energy with country twang. For the past decade, he has released similarly minded solo work, including this year’s Stand Tall, which features both the self-referential “God Bless The Ramones” (about an early Scorchers tour with the punk legends) and the raucous gospel rave-up “John the Baptist Was a Real Humdinger.” His maturity shows itself on a stately cover of Bob Dylan’s “Farewell Angelina,” much more subdued than the Scorchers’ early pell-mell take on another Dylan classic, “Absolutely Sweet Marie.”
Chuck Mead’s original band BR-549 melded rockabilly, early rock ‘n’ roll and honky-tonk country into an irresistibly danceable package. But the group was always a bit too different for the mainstream country crowd. Since disbanding that group, Mead has embarked on a solo career that takes up where they left off, indulging greater polish and more wide-ranging possibilities. His most recent album, Close to Home, arrived last month.
The Honkytonk Revue came together when Mead, Lauderdale and Ringenberg realized all three had new albums coming out around the same time.
“We figured it would be more of an event than just another show from any one of us,” Mead explains. “If the shows are as fun as the rehearsals have been, it’ll be a great time.”
Mead’s Grassy Knoll Boys, with an extra guitarist for the more rock ‘n’ roll moments, will serve as the house band for all three artists. The format won’t feature three separate sets, but a fluid mix of each throughout the evening.
Free Times caught up with Mead to chat about his musical trajectory and how it fits into the amorphous evolution of this thing called Americana. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: You, Jason Ringenberg and Jim Lauderdale were part of the early years of the scene that paved the way for the more adventurous side of country, folk and rock that we now call Americana. What are your thoughts on how the music is labeled now compared to what it might have been in the early days?
Chuck Mead: We were the redheaded stepchildren of country, but in different ways. Jason was pretty rock ‘n’ roll for a while, but had country leanings, powerful but not mainstream. I think of it as music that falls between the cracks. Americana to me could be a barbershop quartet, a killer soul band — it’s all Americana. You have to have something to call it, and there are plenty of great radio stations, and satellite radio, that do play Americana music.
Your new album is your first in five years. You recorded in Memphis instead of Nashville this time. Why? Did it work out like you wanted?
CM: I recorded most every record I’ve done in Nashville, but for the last dozen years I’ve worked in musical theater, as music director for the Million Dollar Quartet show that chronicles the famous studio session meeting between Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in 1956. We were on Broadway for eight years, Chicago, London, and did a version for CMT called Sun Records in 2017. Since we filmed in Memphis and recorded there, I got to know the local music community. Hanging out with Matt Ross-Spang from the Sam Phillips studio, he talked me into coming there and doing this one, and it really felt like Sam’s vibe was in the room. No clock, just went in and did it, and the Memphis vibe just came out.
There’s a remarkable consistency to your output over the years. Are you just comfortable in doing what you do?
It’s just what I do, that sound that people have called country, rockabilly, or rock ‘n’ roll — or Americana now. I could do something different, but it’s in my head this way. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but it will probably sound about the same.
What: The Cosmic Honky-Tonk Revue
Where: The Senate, 1022 Senate St.
When: Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Price: $19-$31
More: 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com