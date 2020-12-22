Charleston's Music Farm is for sale. How are Columbia rock clubs weathering COVID-19?

The White Mule is in no condition to hold a concert.

Closed since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sound system and stage have been removed, allowing for the possibility of doing some painting and remodeling while the room sits empty. The equipment is currently set up at another location, where it’s used to host frequent live-stream shows featuring local bands and jazz artists under the banner Warehouse Live.

Trae Judy, who owns the intimate Five Points rock club, doesn’t think he’ll have to worry about moving the equipment back any time soon.

“I’m kind of just waiting,” he told Free Times. “I’m waiting for everyone to say, ‘Hey, we’re back.’ ... It’s really no different than it was in March or April. Yeah, there’s the vaccine. But there’s no time frame. And there is no one who’s going to say, ‘Hey, here’s the time frame.’ That’s just not how it works. Until the proverbial water starts flowing again, it’s kind of just like we all sit here and wait.”

Rock clubs and independent music venues like The White Mule have been hit hard by coronavirus, as their business of gathering people to see entertainment and sell them drinks and maybe some food has been impossible for much of the year. And it remains impossible to accomplish at anything close to normal capacity.

Recently, the South Carolina music community got a shock, as the building that houses the Music Farm — the large Charleston club that has, for decades, stood as the state’s quintessential rock room — went up for sale.

“At this point, no one has signed on the dotted line, but we’re committed to keeping it as the Music Farm,” building owner Jerry Scheer told Charleston’s City Paper in an article published Dec. 10. “There’s no furniture store, there’s no restaurant or anything like that. (We) just want to keep it as the Music Farm.”

In Columbia, none of the four clubs Free Times checked in with last week are imminently facing closure or relocation or the need to change hands. But all expressed some level of anxiety and uncertainty as the calendar turns from a year that was largely lost to one where the future of live music is still very much in doubt.

“It’s been rough," said Derrick Osborne, the regional manager of Columbia's Tin Roof location and the attached Senate, a 1,200-capacity room that is Columbia’s biggest rock club.

“We’re doing seated (shows with) socially distanced tables,” he continued. “We’re having to sell those as packages, which is obviously a higher price because you have to sell all of the seats together.”

The large room is in a tough spot. With national touring having largely ground to a halt, the kind of acts it typically books aren’t available. And when it does do well with the artists it can get — as with a recent date from David Nail that sold out — the margins are difficult. That show filled just 28 tables, a far cry from the venue’s typical capacity, and while The Senate can pay for talent with that level of ticket sales, it still leaves fewer people to purchase drinks and food.

“It’s a lot tougher, a lot less to really work with on every show,” Osborne explained.

He’s hopeful that with a vaccine starting to be disseminated, national touring could begin to start back in March or April, the month for which The Senate just announced a full-capacity standing-room show with The Wild Feathers. But even if that restart comes to pass, it would still take time for the concert market to ramp back up.

“You worry,” Osborne said. “We’re going on nine months of this now. We’re trying to also brace for, ‘What if we do have to shut down for any length of time again?’ It’s hard to say right now. We’re kind of keeping afloat, but it’s tough, it’s a struggle and it’s a constant worry to make sure that we can survive this, especially The Senate. It’s a big room that depends a lot on crowds and entertainers traveling and stuff. It’s hard to be able to know if we’ll be able to keep that one going with our staff on salary and everything.”

For The White Mule, which also puts an emphasis on national touring bands despite its smaller regular capacity of 150, Judy said there’s no reason to consider reopening at this point and no way to give a realistic estimate of when that time might come.

“There’s no rush to force anything,” he offered. “The music business is hard enough as it is. Trying to force something now when everyone’s in this situation mentally and physically, etc., you’re just kind of beating your head against the wall. And I hate it for the artists. There’s a real need to do it because people have to make a living. But that doesn’t change the fact that there’s no people touring.”

Judy said if he turned to local artists to play some shows, with the number of nights he’d have to book to make it work, he’d exhaust the possibilities within a matter of weeks.

If he can’t put acts on the stage, people won’t come. And if people won’t come, it makes more financial sense to keep the room closed.

As to whether The White Mule will still be viable whenever circumstances get better, Judy was optimistic, but unwilling to say that the club’s reopening was a guarantee.

“It’s weathering it,” he said of the club and The White Mule brand. “It is me. So I guess I’m fine. Something could change tomorrow. But today, if things were normal, and we could get back to business, we would. That will remain the same. Now, in six months, you know, who knows?”

With a normal capacity above 200, long-standing West Columbia rock dive New Brookland Tavern has reopened. And owner Mike Lyons is trying every idea he can think of to get reduced crowds to come to the bar.

He’s done seated events with acoustic acts and comedy. He started serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, but Lyons reported that it took adding $10 bottomless mimosas to get people’s attention.

The bar has some nights where it makes money, especially when people are willing to help out by buying a hat or some other New Brookland merch. And it has some nights when only 10 or so people come through, and it costs Lyons to be open.

“Everything’s been two steps forward, one step back,” Lyons said. “In order to get people to come out, you have to sell things so cheaply that you’re barely making profit.”

He sounded hopeful about New Brookland making it through to the spring, though 2020 has taken its toll. He said he’s depleted all of his savings, and whenever things do turn around, he’ll be saddled with an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to repay over the next 30 years.

“The idea of trying to keep a place open for three months, you’re not really thinking about how are you going to pay something off over the next 30 years,” Lyons offered.

Lyons, too, prophesied a slow road whenever it’s time for clubs to get back to their regular business.

“As soon as we can start doing shows again, there will be money coming in,” he said, speculating darkly that with many rooms elsewhere having closed, some artists that typically don’t tour through New Brookland might give it a look.

“At this point, I don’t think that we’ll be dealing as much with the national bands. I think it will be kind of starting slow and focusing on local bands. Which has always been kind of the highlight of what we do.”

Art Bar, a staple of the local music scene that also has a normal capacity above 200, has taken a similarly tentative approach to hosting events this fall. The Vista club has done comedy and trivia nights, hosting them on their patio when the weather allows.

But with colder, slower months upon him, co-owner Andy Rodgers fears that the next few months could be particularly difficult.

“I think it’s going to be a brutal winter, to be honest, and I think the clubs and the bars that make it through (the) end of March are going to be the ones that come out of this thing,” he posited “We’re literally just kind of biding our time, trying to play it conservative, not running very many events or promotions.

“Just trying to keep the doors open and the lights on, you know?”

The bar is open at this point, in large part, to keep its workers going as unemployment benefits run out. If that weren’t a factor, Rodgers said he might well consider taking a hiatus and waiting things out.

Art Bar has no plans to restart live music or karaoke any time soon.

Despite his grim outlook on the current season, Rodgers believes that Art Bar can continue as it is right now through March or April, and possibly beyond. But the club is still taking a beating.

“We’re losing money every day,” he said. “Is it Niagara Falls? No. It’s a small trickle. We’re not going to go out of business tomorrow, but obviously this isn’t the business model for success. Between the loans and of course the support of our patrons ... we’re making it.

“And of course, by staying open, we’re prolonging the timeline and slowing down our burn rate. That’s what it’s all about right now.”