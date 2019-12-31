Charleston Rapper Benny Starr Rises With a Live Record That’s ‘Black as Hell’

“Water is the life force, it’s rebirth and renewal, it’s real spiritual. And water also takes the form that it needs to take in order to do what it’s purposed to do. And as I’m here in Charleston, in a city that’s literally underwater, a city that in many ways has been the gateway to the black experience in America, with so many of its people still under the thumb of oppression, there is no more perfect metaphor.”

Lowcountry rapper Benny Starr recites these words in the introduction to A Water Album, the No. 1 album in Free Times 2019 Best of South Carolina Music poll. They’re buoyed by patiently tinkling piano and echoing drum hits. He recorded the words in Beaufort, having evacuated there in September 2018 when Hurricane Florence threatened to inundate the Holy City. It was crunch time leading up to the live recording of the rapper’s concert album at the Charleston Music Hall, and the relocation proved to be a crystalizing moment for both the decision to record his second full-length live in front of an audience, and for the central conceit that binds its songs.

“I want to do something that’s real, right now in this moment in time,” Starr says of the decision to do the album the way he did. “Literally a week before [the show], Florence decided to take an abrupt U-turn and totally miss Charleston. It totally missed us. It was going to hit the Lowcountry hard, and so we were evacuated in Beaufort, and I was in the attic recording the intro to the record on my iPhone. Sending it to the engineer, sending it to my friends Khari Lucas and John Peters, who were working on the concert visuals at that time.”

“I was like, ‘Damn, this is A Water Album for real,” he adds. “This is A WATER Album.”

Backed by FOUR20s — an imminently skilled band that hypnotically undulates through a mixture of contemplative jazz and seductive, Black Messiah-esque modern R&B — Starr’s charismatic, oratorial flow would make an impact even if his second outing weren’t an ambitious concept album, or if he hadn’t recorded it in such a daring, unconventional fashion. But those are the choices that make it an absolutely essential South Carolina album.

Returning to Charleston in 2017 after a stint in the Upstate, the Pineville native has thrown himself at activist efforts as well as music. Working with Tamika Gadsden, head of the Charleston Activist Network, he strives to tackle problems along the lines of racial inequality and wealth gaps. His dedication to solving such issues is clear in the passion he brings to exploring the black experience on A Water Album, binding various thoughts and themes with his fluid central metaphor.

“All these songs are just really a vulnerability, I think,” Starr tells Free Times. “And not just a vulnerability, but strength. Just a range of different emotions. I’m a lot of things. I wanted to be transparent. I wanted to be vulnerable. I want to be strong. I want to be a voice, but not the only voice. I want to be my most authentic voice. So that’s where a lot of these songs come from. The water keeps rising.”

Like Starr, water is many things. It’s the essence of life, but when it rises up in an area like Charleston, it can threaten life. It’s adaptable, able to take different shapes and slip past obstacles. When it encounters more water, it merges with it, becoming a larger and stronger force. For Starr, water is representative of both the challenges facing black Americans and the strengths they can flex in overcoming them.

The personal lens and literary skill he brings to A Water Album heightens his examinations.

“I stare death in the face gracefully / Over mimosas, cheese crepes and pastries,” he offers with the opening lines of “Resurrection,” the album’s first proper song, setting up frequent and potent probings of the conflict between Charleston’s status as a culinary and tourist destination and the area’s history of gentrification. “Nostalgia” evokes both the comfort of the familiar and the frustration of being trapped by the past — “What becomes of a raisin in the sunlight, upon sight? / Tell me, are you startled at its ripeness? / The same fruits on a shaded path, are the grapes of wrath / You should marvel at its likeness.”

And the songs are, above all else, emphatically black.

“A broke n#!ga’s Iliad delivered over black girl harmonies,” Starr spits on “Smile,” offering an apt summary of his sprawling opus. “Notes of cornrows, and crop tops playing hopscotch.”

This emphasis of blackness and black art is a big reason why Starr felt it was crucial to record the album live in Charleston, where he feels it is often difficult for such musicians to find stages willing to host them.

“We gonna be black as hell in here tonight,” he offers during one of the album’s many candid mid-song asides. “So if being black as hell tonight is too much for y’all, then somebody might need to show y’all — there’s two exit signs right here.”

It’s also why Starr wanted to bring in a variety of feature artists to perform along with him — beyond the fact that having awesome talents such as singers Shaniqua McCants and Niecy Blues and rapper Matt Monday deliver their lines on stage rather than in the studio blesses A Water Album with uncommon energy and urgency.

“So many times we get told, ‘Well, no, the reason why we couldn’t book you at our venue is you’ve got to be good,’” Starr explains. “‘It’s not about your genre. It’s not about your race. It’s not about the crowd you’re going to bring. We just want these acts to be good.’ I was like, ‘So many of my creative friends, they’re good and they’re great. And who can step up to that challenge when it’s live, when you’ve got 800, 900 people in a venue and all eyes are glued on you, you can’t hide behind any Auto-Tune, and you can’t hide behind any of this or any of that?’”

As to the positive response the record has received, Starr didn’t need the affirmation to know it was a statement worth making, but he hopes it can help spark progress.

“It told me that people can handle the truth in this form,” he says of the reception, “and they may be able to — and I believe they should be able to — handle the truth in other forms.

“Now how do we turn that into change in the way we actually look, changing the way our communities look, changing the way we are politically, how we harness political power, how we unite together?

“I don’t want it to stop at just the appreciation of this record.”