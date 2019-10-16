After the January release of the stark and impelling Traumaporn EP, Charleston electronic act Diaspoura’s Anjali Naik hit the road in free-flowing fashion. March dates across the Southeast begot a couple shows to end the month in California, which morphed into two-plus weeks spent performing up and down the Golden Coast, followed by summer outdoor shows in New York and D.C. to round things out. Having gleaned fresh ideas through relationships made in those cities’ D.I.Y. scenes, she’s returned to South Carolina looking to put them to work as a full-time artist.

Free Times caught up with Naik to discuss her busy year and living and pursuing her art in South Carolina. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: How does it feel trying to settle in after a pretty eventful, travel packed year?

Diaspoura: I’m really trying to get grounded in South Carolina, but also have been getting ideas from a lot of cities, which is exciting.

What I really hope to do is bring back new ideas that we can implement in South Carolina. The DIY scene, it has so much room to experiment and grow and try new things as well. How to run a show, how to run an event and even what an event can look like. So yeah, I’m excited to do what I’m doing. To be doing what I love to do here.

A lot of articles about you talk about your experience as a queer brown person living in the South. Do you feel like they get what you’re talking about?

I think it is a little hard for people to conceptualize my life, because they truly do not know what it was like. And also, I think people living under United States capitalism, racism and everything that’s going on right now — things with climate justice — I think that the whole country is pretty sick and we have to do a lot to understand.

I’ve been talking about ideas in different parts of the country. I’ve been just learning a lot. I want to do a better job helping people. Because I think that’s my job as an artist — teaching people how equality could feel like and what liberation could be like.

How has using the crowdfunding platform Patreon enhanced your ability to create art? How are you using that right now?

Patreon is kind of my experimental model of making art and just being able to fund myself while also, hopefully, funding everybody in this work and bringing justice to all people — particularly poor people really need transparency these days in the South. I think I can live off of just a basic sum of just my basic needs and with art in my life, I’m able to just stretch that and make it work — all artists have been doing that.

It’s a way to let people know, ‘Hey, if I just make this amount of money, I can make this art for you,’ and I’m just being more upfront about it. In exchange I can just give people what I’ve learned from this month and what I think that they could truly learn from. It just feels more reciprocal and understanding that we’re both just humans working out here in these sectors and I am giving you music as a way that you’re being nourished every day, just like you’re giving me some food.

How long have you been been existing basically just off of the money you make from your art?

About one-and-a-half years, I think.

Was there a big moment when you decided that that was it, or had you been working toward just making on art for a long time?

I definitely knew that it was something I’ve always wanted to do and that I would figure out how to make it work. But I thought there was just going to be this opportunity handed to me — not handed to me, but that arose — where I could just take it and afford to be able to do music full-time. But I realized that that choice comes with other choices, too. Such as being not as honest with my listeners, being a capitalist and working to make more money — things that I just didn’t even subscribe to.

I was working a bartending job at the time and I was really motivated by a lot of people in South Carolina to keep making music and speaking truth, because I think so many people in South Carolina really deserve honest music and people telling them things. I ended up quitting my job and being like, ‘I guess I have to go big or go home, because that’s what I keep hearing.’

But then, I got equally burned out by the life of doing things the way that DIY artists normally like to do. Having that reality where, actually, you’re not making an income and it’s really affecting my health and ability to do this. The whole thing with Patreon started in January and it feels like that has actually been my time being a full-time artist.

Listening to Traumaporn, there’s a sense of urgency. What is that EP saying that you hadn’t explored before?

So [the 2017 single] “GTF” is kind of a process song and I would say [the 2016 album] Demonstrations is kind of that, too, but it’s even more about the conscious and thoughts that I had that I didn’t even realize I had. Traumaporn is more like a statement or an offering to other people about, ‘Here is what I’ve been thinking about for a long time. Here it is and take what you will from it. This is as blunt and as honest as it can get and as clear as it can get for you.’

That kind of power of vulnerability is what I hoped to achieve for the lyrics and the sound of Traumaporn in general. How I’ve been thinking a lot about bells in my home and in the general South. You hear a lot of bells with religious things going on and spirituality, and spirituality has been really strong in my life. Not in any certain direction, specifically. But I think that a lot of those sounds came from wanting to tap into an intuitive and raw and honest place. But then, that was also like, ‘The time is now. This is happening, everyone.’

What: Overdue

Where: Richland Library (main branch), 1431 Assembly St.

With: eleventyseven, Diaspoura

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Price: Free (18-plus only)

More: 803-799-9084, richlandlibrary.com